M&C Saatchi Full Of Beans As It Picks Up Dare Iced Coffee Creative Account
Following a competitive pitch process, M&C Saatchi Australia is delighted to announce that it has been chosen to partner with Dare Iced Coffee.
The agency is looking forward to leading the next creative campaign for Dare, Australia’s #1 milk-based beverage brand, building on the well-established brand platform of ‘Mental Clarity’ while adding fresh layers of innovation and creativity.
Commenting on this win for M&C Saatchi, chief executive officer, Michael McEwan (pictured above), said: “We are very excited about this partnership. The chemistry between M&C Saatchi and the Dare team is something truly special. Our team is eager to join Dare’s journey and we’re looking forward to kick starting this collaboration and helping to deliver on their big ambitions.”
Matt Gray, Bega Group’s general manager of brand marketing & innovation, echoed this sentiment: “We are excited to partner with M&C Saatchi and welcome them into our agency village. Dare is Australia’s go-to RTD coffee and an iconic brand that has built its leadership through one clear brand story – A Dare Fix’ll Fix It. M&C Saatchi demonstrated a bold mindset with forward-thinking that will continue building Dare’s growth vision and cut through the mental clutter.”
Emma Robbins, national executive creative director, added: “Dare is an iconic Aussie brand, that a talented team fought bloody hard to win, and that we are very proud to fill our fridges with. The opportunity to partner with such a brave client, to evolve how and where it shows up, is triple espresso exciting.”
This new partnership marks an exciting chapter in the brand journey of Dare, one of many iconic, market-leading brands within the Bega Group portfolio.
Please login with linkedin to commentM&C Saatchi
Latest News
Gage Roads Pokes Fun At Mainstream Beers In New “Beige Or Gage” Campaign, Via Hypnosis
Latest beer ad again avoiding the painful truth with no one climbing out of a stranger's bedroom window at 4am.
Audience Group Snaps Up UM’s Simon Watson For Account Director Role
UM's Simon Watson shifts to rival Audience Group with leaving bash reportedly marred by painful limbo incident.
Apple Drops Epic Stop Motion Christmas Ad & It’s An Absolute Tear-Jerker!
You'll laugh, you'll cry & laugh again at this Apple ad and, hopefully, spring four grand for one of their laptops.
SCA Nabs Acast’s Bryce Crosswell For Melbourne Head Of Digital Sales Role
Acast's Bryce Crosswell jumps radio side. Immediately adopts typical radio nickname of 'Crossy'.
The Voice, Housing & Hamas Dominated Aussie Online News In October
Despite his varied and desperate attempts, Christian Wilkins not featuring in October's new cycle whatsoever.
marie claire Unveils Its Women Of The Year Awards
marie claire unveils its women of the year and, predictably so, a certain sports team has caught the eye of judges.
Study: Aussie Women Turning Off Traditional News For Social Media
Study finds women turning off traditional media. One need only look at the horror stories on the front page to know why.
LYNX Africa Celebrates G.O.A.T. Status With An Unmissable Billboard Campaign From oOh!’s POLY
You can almost smell the putrid stench of a 1000 teenage boys in this ginormous LYNX Africa activation.
Meals On Wheels & Common Ventures Create ‘Unforgettable Cake’ – A Birthday Cake That’s Good For The Brain
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the community care provider Meals on Wheels NSW, advertising agency Common Ventures has developed an innovative campaign designed to shine a light on the widespread issue of cognitive decline with an ‘Unforgettable’ brain-friendly cake. A birthday cake like no other, the design and ingredients of the ‘Unforgettable Cake’ were […]
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner: Great Marketing Teams Are More Important Than Ever
Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner goes in to bat for great marketing teams while also offering top tips for bog average ones.
101 Lives Lost: The Advertiser Launches Poignant Pitch To Fight Road Toll Scourge
The shattering impact of South Australia’s road toll has been laid bare in a confronting and powerful 20-page wrap of the state’s flagship newspaper, The Advertiser. The story of every person who has died on the road this year has been published in recognition that each person is more than a road toll statistic. The […]
Kyle & Jackie O Re-Sign $200M ARN Deal Until 2034 & Launch Into Melbourne
It's ABBA's "Money, Money, Money" on repeat at KIIS today as hosts head directly to nearby Bentley dealership.
Hard-Hitting Campaigns Can Help Prevent Drinking During Pregnancy According To New Research
It may have been the cause of the pregnancy in the first place, but booze a definite no-go during the gestation period.
“Climate Change Is Changing Childhoods” Says UNICEF In Latest Campaign Via Howatson+Company
New campaign says climate change is changing childhoods. Apparently the polar bears are none too happy either.
The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers. Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly […]
Jackie O Rushed To Hospital Following Live On-Air Medical Emergency
If you thought anyone was going to have a heart attack live to air it would have been Kyle or Ray in one of his rages.
Monday TV Ratings: Dessert Masters Delivers Chocolate Koala
As much as a chocolate koala sounds like a sordid sex position, it turns out it was actually a tasty dessert.
ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’
Back by popular demand, an internet favourite commercial, viewed by over 20 million worldwide, is returning with an unforgettable sequel. Kiwi video production company ODV and Australian footwear brand Archies are creating a marketing universe with one compelling character at its centre – celebrity foot masseur Yanderas Janderas (aka the most renowned man in the […]
X’s Linda Yaccarino Claims “Vocal Minority” Seeking To “Undermine” Platform, Despite Friends Urging Her To Resign Amid Dire Economic Forecast
Had Bud Light not already written the script of how to f@ck a brand, Twitter could also pen said tome.
Tesco Delivers Contender For Christmas Ad Of The Year
The Poms once again showing the world how to do a Christmas ad. That's not to diminish the work out of Kazakhstan.
IKEA Trolls Balenciaga In HILARIOUS Towel Ad
IKEA showing off its sense of humour here. And not merely in expecting you to spend four days erecting a bookshelf.
Switch Digital Launches Self-Serve Digital TV Booking Innovation
Independent media agency Switch Digital has launched a self-serve digital TV booking interface for use by some smaller clients. The interface helps streamline geo-targeted digital TV campaigns for smaller clients including setting the audience targets, planning the channels, creative in-built tools to seamlessly create a 30-second TV commercial, and measuring and reporting. It can provide […]
Fuller Brand Communication Acquires BrandMatters
Fuller Brand Communication acquires rival comms agency BrandMatters. Has no plans to change the name to FullMatt.
Accenture Song to Drive Content Production Transformation For Accor
Stressed? Moody? B&T wants you to stare at this lead image and pretend you're drinking a very overpriced hotel cocktail.
Tampons For Men: How Vuokkoset & TBWA\Helsinki Are De-Feminising Menstrual Products
If further proof we indeed live in enlightened times, look no further than this article's headline.
“Up In Smoke!” Turns Out Snoop Giving Up The Weed Was One Huge Marketing Stunt For BBQ Brand
Why do we feel Snoop without weed is like Marty Sheargold without a drink or Andrew O'Keefe without a gaol conviction.
Amy Shark & Hoodoo Gurus Among 500 Artists Supporting 2023 Fair Pay For Radio Play Bill
Aussie artists campaign for bigger share of radio's pie or Thirsty Merc threatening to come out of retirement.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 5!
B&T's vote for Australia's greatest-ever ad is much like the recent referendum sans the mudslinging and Kamahl.
“Kelly Helped Me Kill My Crippling Imposter Syndrome” – Mel Hopkins Stands Up For Outgoing Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin
Optus customers may still be brandishing pitchforks, but at least here's some kind words for its departing CEO.
Movember & EasyDNA Partner For ‘Mancestry’ Test Uncover The Greatness In The Mo
Couldn't muster any more than some embarrassing schoolboy lip fluff this Movember? Take solace in the good you're doing.
Are You Judge Worthy? B&T Needs Your Expert Eye For All Our Awards!
B&T is looking for judges for all our 2024 events. We'll even supply a white coat and clipboard for added authenticity.
Slew Of New Hires & Clients At FleishmanHillard
Here's some exciting news out of FleishmanHillard. Not as exciting as Travis Head's ton, but exciting nonetheless.
New Mitsubishi Electric Campaign From Paper Moose Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
You know summer is upon us when you get a flux of air conditioning and cockroach spray ads and Big Bang Theory reruns.
Aussie Journalist Claims “Newsroom Rules” Are Preventing “Balanced And Accurate” Reporting On Israel Gaza War
Media Diversity Australia, headed by Mariam Veiszadeh, has expressed concerns for the psychological safety of journalists in Australia covering the conflict in Gaza. In a statement, the organisation said that it had been contacted by several culturally diverse journalists who have expressed concern about the lack of “psychological safety” in some newsrooms in Australia. Worryingly, […]
It’s “Sweet-Ish Not Swedish” In New Campaign For Somersby Super Crisp Cider Via Clems
Is there a more divisive drink than cider? Although, it does give you fruity belches for fellow drinkers to enjoy.
Sarah Davidson Named Local Ambassador For Launch Of First Fully Electric PEUGEOT
Award-winning communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has teamed up with PEUGEOT Australia to support the launch of their first local ambassador, in line with the release of the PEUGEOT E-2008 SUV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV passenger vehicle to launch in the Australian market. With activity spanning creative strategy, ambassador engagement, content […]