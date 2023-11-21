M&C Saatchi Full Of Beans As It Picks Up Dare Iced Coffee Creative Account

Following a competitive pitch process, M&C Saatchi Australia is delighted to announce that it has been chosen to partner with Dare Iced Coffee.

The agency is looking forward to leading the next creative campaign for Dare, Australia’s #1 milk-based beverage brand, building on the well-established brand platform of ‘Mental Clarity’ while adding fresh layers of innovation and creativity.

Commenting on this win for M&C Saatchi, chief executive officer, Michael McEwan (pictured above), said: “We are very excited about this partnership. The chemistry between M&C Saatchi and the Dare team is something truly special. Our team is eager to join Dare’s journey and we’re looking forward to kick starting this collaboration and helping to deliver on their big ambitions.”

Matt Gray, Bega Group’s general manager of brand marketing & innovation, echoed this sentiment: “We are excited to partner with M&C Saatchi and welcome them into our agency village. Dare is Australia’s go-to RTD coffee and an iconic brand that has built its leadership through one clear brand story – A Dare Fix’ll Fix It. M&C Saatchi demonstrated a bold mindset with forward-thinking that will continue building Dare’s growth vision and cut through the mental clutter.”

Emma Robbins, national executive creative director, added: “Dare is an iconic Aussie brand, that a talented team fought bloody hard to win, and that we are very proud to fill our fridges with. The opportunity to partner with such a brave client, to evolve how and where it shows up, is triple espresso exciting.”

This new partnership marks an exciting chapter in the brand journey of Dare, one of many iconic, market-leading brands within the Bega Group portfolio.