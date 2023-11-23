Dig Agency Wins Bulla Family Dairy’s Digital Account

Dig Agency has been awarded Bulla Family Dairy’s new digital creative agency of record following a competitive pitch between four agencies.

Bulla, renowned for its’ Unfakeable quality and has been crafting many of Australia’s favourite dairy products since 1910. Earlier this year the family appointed global marketer, Michael Magee, as their new GM Marketing and Innovation to lead their growth strategy and ensure Bulla remains a great Australian company into the future.

“Bulla has a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurship as well as an unwavering culture based on wholesome family values” says Magee. “To remain a well-loved Australian company for generations to come, we needed to ensure our marketing activities matched our ambition. This meant bolstering our digital capabilities so we can have a deeper relationship with more Australian families.”

Paul Rhodes, CEO and co-founder of Dig Agency says “Bulla is iconic Australian brand that genuinely lives it commitments to product quality, family and community. As an independent family owned business we are thrilled to partner with Bulla and create deeper richer connections with Aussie makers, bakers, and creators.”

“2024 will be a big year for us. The appointment of Dig Agency, along with our long-term partners Hotglue and Publicis, will place Bulla in a strong position to take our Unfakeable proposition to the next level.” says Magee.