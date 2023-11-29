The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: These Are The Moments That Dominated Media Coverage In 2023
Major events and significant international relations dominated 2023 media coverage. From major trials to high-profile celebrity deaths, this year was one that many of us will never forget.
While many of us will be thankful to see COVID drop out of the regular media cycle, this year was still dominated by significant moments that influenced newsrooms and discussions nationwide.
So, without further ado, here are the six most significant moments that dominated our media coverage in 2023:
Matilda Fever
At their peak, the Matildas ratings soared to around 11 million viewers, with the average sitting at about 7.3 million, making the game one of the most watched moments since Cathy Freeman raced to the finish line at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
The Matildas broke into public stardom in a way no one could ever have predicted, with Matilda fever taking over all elements of the media, from a green and gold Nine News logo and a massive increase in social following to round-the-clock coverage that included a delayed news broadcast, the impact the Matildas had on our country across the board is undeniable.
Israel Gaza War
On 7 October 2023, a multi-pronged invasion of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip commenced. The impact of the war on the nations and people involved has been astronomical, and it is far from over.
The media industry responded almost immediately, with the war dominating daily coverage footage of the war, and both international and local protests, along with discourse from both sides, have dominated social media feeds and mainstream media alike. Collectively our hearts have broken as footage of hostages being reunited with family and friends broke onto our screens. On top of all this came vicious debate, with certain publications accused of unfair and biased coverage of the war.
But the impact on the media doesn’t just stop at coverage. Journalists reporting from the war zones are in danger, putting their lives on the line daily to keep us back home in the loop. In a massive hit to the industry, it is believed that more than one journalist has been killed a day since the war broke out.
Voice to parliament
The Voice To Parliament was undoubtedly a critical moment in Australia’s history. The referendum asked Australians if they would support the altering of the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Media coverage reflected this critical nature of the vote for months. It was impossible for anyone consuming news to go through a single day without witnessing some form of content surrounding The Voice. Advertising was dominated by ads from both sides of the political spectrum, and most major networks covered the pre-vote debate and the final count on decision night.
Since the final NO result was announced, media coverage has died down. However, the discussion surrounding the debate is still prominent in the media, with publications and social media users calling for the government to announce its next step after the failed referendum.
High-profile deaths:
It’s a sad reality that death always gets coverage, and this year was no exception. 2023 has seen the deaths of some of the world’s most famous (and infamous) faces.
Millennials everywhere were shattered at the loss of Matthew Perry, the actor renowned for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends. Rugby League fans mourned the loss of South Sydney Rabbitohs great John Sattler while also mourning Tina Turner for her lasting impact on the sport in Australia. Meanwhile, the country wept at the realisation that Dame Edna Everage would never again greet us with a delightful “hello possums” after Barry Humphries passed away. Still reeling off the hype of the biopic, Elvis fans were devastated to hear of the passing of his beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at just 54 years of age.
Meanwhile, the deaths of infamous figures like Rolf Harris and Cardinal George Pell led to media coverage of a different kind, with publications and television networks alike dancing around the best ways to represent the lives of these figures. Social media was, however, much less diplomatic, with several less-than-tasteful stunts going viral.
View this post on Instagram
Coronation of King Charles
With the world still reeling from the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, it was time for the Royal Family to celebrate the commencement of a new era. Despite being so far away, the coronation dominated media coverage, with ABC’s coverage reaching a tally of 1,182,000 viewers. The last major royal affair that saw such a significant number of Australians glued to the television was Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19 last year.
The lead-up to the big day saw media coverage dominated by discussion of the celebrations and debate over who would and wouldn’t be in attendance for the affair. On social media, debate ensued over how invested the world should be in the affair, with Monarchists celebrating the event and Republicans boycotting it.
Brittany Higgins/Bruce Lehrmann
This is not the first year that Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann have dominated media coverage after Lehrmann allegedly raped Higgins within the walls of Parliament back in 2019. However, with recent developments in the case, the coverage in the back half of the year skyrocketed.
Off the back of this came what can only be described as a media frenzy of voices trying to get the breaking scoop or quote that would blow the already messy case wide open, including Channel 7, who aired a controversial “tell-all” interview with Lehrmann.
The judge who oversaw the trial of Bruce Lehrmann feared that the media frenzy directed at Brittany Higgins carried “a risk to her life”. Sexual assault survivor advocates also called for reflection in newsrooms as they frequently observed what was described as “increasingly hostile reporting” on the case.
