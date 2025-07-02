Driving Positive Change – Here Are B&T’s Best Of The Best Industry Association Leaders

Last week we took a look at the top indie media agency bosses. This week we are running the rule over industry association chiefs.

Always one of the easiest and hardest Best of the Best lists are industry association chiefs.

There aren’t too many to choose from and often good and effective industry leaders stay in the role for a while. On that note, B&T pays homage to Kim Portrate, who was on this list last year as Think TV’s leader—the now defunct TV industry body. Portrate represents many of the fine qualities of the leaders in this year’s list.

In creating this year’s list, we considered the influence and effectiveness of each individual in driving forward the industry. We have also considered entries that were nominated by B&T readers.

Your nominations are very helpful in creating our Best of the Best lists. Next week, we’re taking a look at top data scientists working at brands, publishers, agencies or platforms.

Now, this is a list of industry leaders that this masthead knows very well and respects highly.

10. Bridget Fair, chief executive, Free TV

The former head of Seven West Media’s corporate and regulatory affairs team, Bridget Fair is a formidable lobbyist and legal advisor.

She has helped elevate Free TV’s lobbying efforts since taking the helm in 2018. In the past year, Fair has successfully lobbied for a suspension to commercial broadcasting tax and changes to the prominence regulations, while continuing the fight to ensure TV is given fairer regulatory treatment compared to digital rivals.

Aside from Free TV, Fair is the deputy chair of Women in Media and has also held positions as a Non-Executive Director of iSelect and a Director of OzTAM, Freeview and Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism & Ideas.

9. Tony Hale, chief executive, Australian Advertising Council

Hale has led the pre-eminent industry body for creative agencies for nearly 11 years. In the mid-80s, he set up his own advertising agency, Hale & Collins Advertising, and has had senior roles at Clemenger BBDO and The Newspaper Works.

Hale has been described by one senior agency boss as: “someone in this industry that is here to make sure it was better, that talent were universally nurtured, that our foundations and our future were being supported and pathways found”.

Hale’s strengths include always makes time for people and his vision for the ACA has been described as “inspiring”.

8. Elizabeth McIntyre, chief executive, Outdoor Media Association

Now at the helm of the outdoor industry body for more than two years, McIntyre has presided over one of the sector’s most important evolutions in the new MOVE 2.0 measurement system, which launched in May. This greatly enhances the accuracy of out of home audience measurement and has been in the making for a number of years.

Prior to joining the OMA, McIntyre spent 13 years leading Think Brick Australia and has previously held senior marketing roles at Walt Disney, Ford and the Australian Turf Club.

She now leads the association for one of the fastest growing media sectors in Australia.

7. Sam Buchanan, chief executive, IMAA

There are few industry leaders who have led the sector with as much energy and positivity as Sam Buchanan. In the past five years, he has helped transform the landscape for independent media agencies; the IMAA now represents more than 180 agencies nationwide, including many who otherwise would struggle to have a voice.

Perhaps his most notable work recently is trying to get indies considered for government media services contracts, calling out Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after he pledged to back Aussie companies.

Buchanan also presides over an association that has helped lift standards, and nurture the next generation and underrepresented talent among indies with initiatives like the IMAA Academy. An ever-present at industry events, including the Cairns Crocodiles, Buchanan has also been active in the events space, selling out more than 20 events across the country, including Indie-pendence Day.

6. Andrea Martens, chief executive, ADMA

Since stepping into the CEO role, Andrea Martens has transformed ADMA into a thriving and strategic association, driving the future of marketing forward through critical regulatory advocacy, pragmatic education and influential thought leadership. Her bold vision for leadership in marketing expertise is not about supporting from the sidelines, but about ADMA being the pacesetter for capability in the profession.

ADMA has become the voice for regulatory advocacy on areas including privacy reform, ethical AI and data transparency – an incredibly important agenda. The body has a community of more than 600 brands and 70,000 marketers.

Martens has been a leader in lifting industry skills and capabilities through ADMA’s Capability Compass, which was co-created with Mark Ritson. ADMA’s Global Forum is another hallmark of her leadership , attracting the likes of global industry luminaries such as Scott Galloway, Mark Ritson, Lucinda Barlow and Tom Goodwin, who recently joined its Advisory Committee.

5. Lizzie Young, chief executive, Commercial Radio & Audio

Lizzie Young took the reins of Commercial Radio & Audio Australia about a year ago, but it has felt she has been there much longer, which is testament to her impact. The former Nine senior executive and global chief growth officer at WeAre8 is one of the top media executives in Australia.

Young’s efforts at elevation radio and audio have already had an impact. At the CRA’s annual HEARD conference, new research in collaboration with System1 illustrated the importance of creative fluency in effectiveness, with Young proclaiming “Great radio advertising isn’t just heard, it’s remembered”.

There is little doubt that Young will continue to drive positive change in radio and audio as the medium continues its transition to digital.

4. Vanessa Lyons, chief executive, ThinkNewsBrands

Since the unravelling of the Premium Content Alliance, and the subsequent demise of ThinkTV, Lyons has carved out an important voice in the media industry in one of its more challenged yet important sectors – news media. Lyon’s work is relentless and consistent, few industry bodies do a better job of promoting and lobbying.

Recently, ThinkNewsBrands led a project to integrate Ipsos Iris digital audience data for Total News Publishing within Roy Morgan Single Source. This is an important evolution to to a common digital news publishing measurement source that streamline’s media planning and creates consistency for advertisers, agencies and publishers. Other research efforts have called out brand safety myths (and hypocrisy) when placing ads against challenging news.

Lyons values the importance of news media to marketers from years of experience as a senior marketer at the likes of Telstra, Phillips, AUB Group and Wilson Parking. She fights for a healthier media ecosystem and helping marketers make sound investment decisions in a fragmented media market.

3. Gai Le Roy, chief executive, IAB Australia

If there is a trophy for consistent, calm and considered leadership, it would be crafted in the image of Gai Le Roy. Taking over the IAB Australia reins in 2018, she has helped grow the fastest growing sector of advertising, and done it with astute and sharp leadership.

The IAB brings together agencies, media owners and advertisers that account for more than $16 billion in revenue each year.

Under Le Roy’s watch, IAB Australia consistently holds thought-provoking events across the broad spectrum of digital meid and it’s little surprise she leads the charge on educating; she has more than 20 years’ experience working in the media industry across strategy, analyst, research and data roles and held the role of director of research for IAB Australia for the last two years.

What is perhaps most impressive is how Le Roy has been a collaborative force between digital and traditional media interests. At a time when different media channels are fiercely fighting for their turf, her ability to balance vested interests and drive the industry forward is admirable.

2. Sophie Madden, CEO, Media Federation of Australia

As CEO of the Media Federation of Australia, Sophie Madden is a driving force for positive change in the media industry. Madden began her career at one of Australia’s first independent media agencies and went on to work at full-service communication agencies and in senior marketing roles at Unilever and was the global head of media for Vodafone in Europe.

She has brought about transformative leadership to the MFA in a 12 year stint, enhancing industry standards and collaboration, and being a driving force behind the industry-wide purpose, We Are The Changers. This initiative has seen Madden lead the charge on industry-wide work around psychosocial safety, carbon emission reduction in media, the responsible application of AI in marketing, and media effectiveness.

Madden has been described by one industry stalwart as “Selfless, strategic and patient. One of the great industry humans. Does the heavy lifting across complex industry issues from core digital skills to ACCC and tech enquiry to psycho social safety.” She plays an important role in corralling a disparate and competitive agency sector with “charm and purpose”. A source who knows her well added: “It’s testament that much of her work and many initiatives are accessed and lifted by other industry bodies, and telling that she doesn’t mind as long as this is for the good of the industry at large.”

1. Josh Faulks, chief executive, Australian Association of National Advertisers

Faulks leads the most powerful body that represents advertisers and does with a sharp mind, charisma and leadership that few can match. A senior adviser to Malcolm Turnbull when he was leader of the opposition, prior to joining the AANA, Faulks had an accomplished career in government, at the ABC and KPMG before he took the helm of the AANA nearly three years ago.

In the past year, Faulks has led another successful RESET conference, a marketing masterclass, Inside Effectiveness and launched new codes on children’s advertising, brand safety and how to tackle greenwashing. Faulks has also been an important and measured voice encouraging marketers to value advertising during the worst cost of living crisis in living memory.

He is also a popular speaker and delegate at the Cairns Crocodiles, usually turning out in some of the more eye-catching outfits at the Cairns Crocodiles Pinterest Welcome Party. Not just a brilliant industry leader, but also a top bloke.