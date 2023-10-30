Vale Matthew Perry! Here’s His (And Chandler Bing’s) Best-Ever Ads

Chandler Bing was an iconic advertising intern whose one-liners left a long-lasting impact on pop culture. Much like his prolific character, Matthew Perry also dabbled in the advertising industry.

Perry, 54, who long struggled with addiction but had been clean in recent years, was found dead at his Los Angeles home yesterday. It is suspected that Perry drowned following a cardiac arrest. No drugs were found at the scene, and no foul play is suspected.

Chandler’s season 9 step into the advertising world as an intern in his early 30s surrounded by much younger colleagues. The story arc brought several of Chandler’s iconic lines, including: “Crackers, because your cheese needs a buddy” and “the phone, bringing you closer to people… who have phones”. Finding his footing in the industry, Chandler challenged perceptions of the advertising world and broadcast the sector into the living rooms of millions.

When the pilot episode of Friends aired back in September of 1994, no one knew that it would grow to be the enduring success that it is today, but as the viewership rose, so did the buzz around the main cast.

Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing, quickly became a household name, with casting directors chomping at the bit to have him in their productions and brands desperate to have him endorse their products.

Perry jumped straight into the advertising world, partnering with his beloved National Hockey League (NHL) to appear in several commercials that ran across 1995. The partnership was an extension of his long-held love for the sport and saw him promoting major events like the Stanley Cup.

In 1996, Perry partnered with Hostess Brands, appearing as himself in a commercial that featured a number of the iconic Chandler mannerisms that fans recognised.

In 1999, Perry appeared in a public service campaign from Friends home network, NBC TV. The series served to keep kids in the school system, promoting the importance of education.

Perry also featured alongside Friends co-star Jennifer Anniston in an instructional video for Windows 95, where several Chandler iconic lines were reprised.