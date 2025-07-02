Qantas Hit By Major Cyber Attack At Call Centre

A Qantas call centre has been the target of a major cyber attack, with the data and records of up to 6 million customers being stolen.

Qantas is continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though it expects the amount will be significant. An initial review has confirmed the data includes some customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers.

However, credit card details, personal financial information and passport details are not held in the system that was breached. No frequent flyer accounts were compromised, nor have passwords, PIN numbers or login details been accessed.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers and we recognise the uncertainty this will cause,” Qantas Group chief executive officer, Vanessa Hudson, said in a statement.

“Our customers trust us with their personal information, and we take that responsibility seriously. We are contacting our customers today, and our focus is on providing them with the necessary support.

“We are working closely with the Federal Government’s National Cyber Security Coordinator, the Australian Cyber Security Centre and independent specialised cyber security experts”.

As Qantas conducts the investigation, it has upped its security measures to further restrict access and strengthen system monitoring and detection.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner have been notified by Qantas. Given the criminal nature of this incident, the Australian Federal Police has also been notified. The airline said it will continue to support these agencies as the investigation continues.

Qantas has established a customer support line and a dedicated page on qantas.com to provide customers with the latest information. It will continue to share updates via its website and social channels.

While it’s too early to tell the impact on Qantas’s brand, the airline hasn’t had the easiest run of things recently.

Josh Bornstein, who represented the Transport Workers Union (TWU) in its 2020 case against Qantas over the airline’s illegal sacking of some 1,820 ground handling employees during the COVID pandemic, said the brand had engaged in corporate “ethics washing” and heavily damaged the airline’s brand in the process.

The TWU won the case and a High Court appeal in 2023, but the final penalty amount is yet to be settled.

Qantas’s response is certainly swifter than Optus’ following its 2022 data breach, when it took four days for the announcement of the major breach to be emailed to all the 9.8 million people impacted.