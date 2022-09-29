Optus’ Poor Communication Digs Itself Into A Deeper Crisis Over Data Breach

Optus’ Poor Communication Digs Itself Into A Deeper Crisis Over Data Breach
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Mark Forbes, the director of Icon Reputation, has shared his take with B&T on Optus’ data breach.

The scale of the Optus data breach is mind-boggling. The personal details of almost half the nation have been compromised, creating an unprecedented reputational and commercial crisis for the telco.

More than a week after the data hack was exposed, it is still dominating the media cycle, with Optus, and CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, under siege; from disgruntled customers, government, consumer advocates and regulators. It is a crisis failure on multiple counts, almost all due to communication.

The flow of information from Optus has been slow, disjointed and lacking credibility. In a crisis, your communications and response will have a more long-term brand impact than the original incident, and Optus has been found sorely wanting.

Mark Forbes

Mark Forbes

Today CEOs are the face of their brands, the corporate reputation is intertwined with their own, and Bayer Rosmarin’s has taken what should be a terminal blow. Not only has she lost faith with customers and commentators, but she remains at loggerheads with the Federal Government.

A week ago, Bayer Rosmarin said the hack was a “sophisticated attack that penetrated multiple security layers”, only for Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil to dismiss the claim, suggesting it was a basic breach of security – with several cybersecurity experts agreeing.

“Responsibility for the security breach rests with Optus, and I want to note that the breach is of a nature that we should not expect to see in a large telecommunications provider in this country,” O’Neil said.

Several train wreck interviews have disrupted Optus’s communications response. Bayer Rosmarin ducked basic questions about data security and encryption, claiming “criminal proceedings were underway”. Security couldn’t be discussed because “bad actors also read the media”, she told Sky News.

Communications with customers have been poor and slow. It took four days from the announcement of the breach for the 9.8 million impacted to all be emailed. Surely an immediate mass email warning all 11 million Optus customers would have been more efficient, especially as the customer emails contained no personalised information about what data had been stolen.

The opening line of those emails expressed “great disappointment that Optus has been a victim of a cyberattack”, with no sorry to be seen. It did not flag compensation. Core to communicating in crisis are regret (a clear and heartfelt apology) and remediation (redressing the damage and ensuring it cannot reoccur).

It’s bizarre that Optus had the sense to place full-page ‘sorry’ ads for ballsing up the streaming of the 2018 World Cup (remember #floptus?), but we have seen no such proactive comms here.

Optus is still leaving customers in the dark on compensation and next steps, stating if they are not contacted, not to be concerned – prompting the government calls for customers to be proactive and not wait for Optus.

Customers complain they cannot get through to anyone from Optus, and bizarrely so is the purported hacker. Posting, then withdrawing, a demand for $1 million, he said he would have negotiated with Optus “if you had a method to contact”.

A Sydney-based tech reporter, Jeremy Kirk, contacted the purported hacker who claimed they pulled the data from a freely accessible software interface. Details of Optus accounts the man posted appeared genuine, experts said.

Revelations after several days that Medicare numbers had also been stolen further infuriated the government, which will continue to ramp up pressure for Optus to pay the bills.

Optus will be counting the cost for some time, with the government demanding it pays for replacing passports and other identity documents, but the ongoing brand damage is massive. A breach of this size was always going to have consequences, but an amateurish response has magnified them.

More broadly, every company should examine its cyber security precautions – with the government already signalling new laws with greater accountability and tougher penalties – and ensure they have a competent crisis response and communications plan.

Please login with linkedin to comment

mark forbes Optus

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]