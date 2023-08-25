“No One Had Prepared For This Event”: Melissa Hopkins On The Optus Data Breach
Melissa Hopkins (right), Optus’ former chief marketing officer, said that “no one” in her marketing team “had prepared” for the data breach last year that affected around 40 per cent of the population.
Speaking at the Association for Data-driven Marketing and Advertising’s (ADMA) Global Forum in Sydney yesterday, Hopkins said that despite Optus “like any good organisation” having “crisis management responses” for “things that are really heavily linked to your businesses” such as network outages, bush fires and floods.
“No one had prepared for this event to happen,” she said.
“We had pre-approved copy around that, we had teams that we knew who to pull in, who were the core people to be involved in crises. As a marketing team, we had been quite nimble in how we responded to it. I think the more interesting thing with this was just the gravitas and the scale and, indeed, the sensitivity of the situation. That meant had to look at a really different approach.”
Optus’ response to the data breach was heavily criticised by many in the weeks and months that followed. Mark Forbes, director of corporate PR and crisis comms agency Icon Reputation, told B&T in September last year that customer comms had been “poor and slow.”
“It took four days from the announcement of the breach for the 9.8 million impacted to all be emailed. Surely an immediate mass email warning all 11 million Optus customers would have been more efficient, especially as the customer emails contained no personalised information about what data had been stolen,” he added, noting that none of the emails said the company was sorry.
Instead, Optus expressed “great disappointment” that it had been the victim of a cyberattack.
During the talk, Hopkins said that Optus sent out 120 different individual forms of communication to 9.7 million customers over a three-week period and detailed the information that had and hadn’t been put at risk.
“My first love was the customer,” Hopkins told the assembled crowd at Doltone House.
“For me, sitting in the room with the core people that were working through [the breach], was just the impact for the customers, how we would communicate with the customers and ensuring that none of them were brought to any harm as we were working through the severity of the situation.
“There were some people that said, ‘Well, shouldn’t you have just gone and texted everyone immediately?’ What are we going to text them? We’ve had a breach and your data may have been affected. What is likely to occur from that? You’re alarming people, we didn’t have the answers, we would have had call centres that were absolutely overloaded.”
The pressure that Hopkins and the rest of the company were under was clear to see. She said that they were trying to work through the machinations of the data breach “really, really fast” and “on limited sleep.”
Throughout the 35-minute fireside chat with journalist Nadia Cameron, Hopkins repeatedly made clear to the audience that the breach was “criminal activity” and that Optus had spent a “huge amount of money” on cybersecurity and stopped on average “about a million cyberattacks a year.”
Hopkins characterised the mood around the telco as like being “in a government or the army” as everyone had such clearly defined roles.
“I was given the role of managing customer communications and any message going out to customers across any single channel. I ended up having the last say on what happened with a lot of that stuff in the marketing and comms sense,” she added.
“In the usual world where you’re debating back-and-forth with peers from different departments that might not agree, but the respect that everyone had for everyone’s subject matter expertise and role in doing it was quite extraordinary.”
Hopkins explained that she had put the groundwork in place by forming strong working relationships with other areas of the business.
“I would say that maybe that’s part of my success, that I’ve always championed working cross-functionally. And I don’t think Optus would have been able to respond in the manner that it did without those types of relationships and cross-functional working,” she said.
“I had a great relationship with my CIO, very tight relationships with the legal team, for example, customer success, obviously we had people coming into stores or dialling in, our data for how they managed all of that data. So I think that probably made it a little easier because those relationships had been established in the first instance.”
When asked by Cameron how she helped the marketing team navigate the media maelstrom, Hopkins looked over to the staff on the Optus table for support.
“I think I did okay, didn’t I?”
Receiving some thumbs up, she ploughed on.
“I’m going to touch back that our core focus was doing what was right for the customer. It’s really hard when you wear your heart on your sleeve as I do as a leader, particularly building a brand that didn’t have a brilliant reputation when I started.”
Optus announced that Hopkins would leave the company in December last year and would move to become Seven West Media’s chief marketing and audience officer in March of this year.
Please login with linkedin to commentmelissa hopkins Optus
Latest News
Meet The Very Esteemed Winners Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2023!!!!
Find out everything you need to know about our exceptional award winners right here. Trust us, you won't regret it.
Find Out Everything About The Most Powerful Women In Media
It's B&T's annual Women in Media Power List! Here's why these women are the very best in the business.
The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!
Just want the skinny on this year's winners? This one's for you.
The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Want to know the most powerful women in media? Then boy, have we got the list for you.
Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
LiSTNR advises that you reward dad with LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List, a host of podcasts featuring insights from all sorts of fathers. It could just be the greatest Father’s Day gift ever, and it’s free! This year forget jocks and socks, and give Dad time; time to listen to other Dads talking about being a Dad, […]
News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage
News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]
Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle
B&T has never undergone gay conversion therapy, but if we did, we think it would look a lot like this Bud ad.
TikToker Millie Ford Talks Humour And Vulnerability At B&T’s Women In Media Finalist Breakfast, Sponsored by Are Media
Miss the Women In Media finalists brekkie yesterday? Here's all the action while you were still dozing under the doona.
Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys
Nike says it WILL sell replica kits from the recent Women's World Cup. Won't be selling replica Wally Lewis moustaches.
“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Are you a budding copywriter? You could learn a lot from this. As you would from Mark Twain or Emily Brontë novels.
SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
GroupM puts its own carbon emissions under the spotlight. Stops short of banning V8s from the staff car park.
Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media
The Has-Man is in the house, as Nev Hasan named Foxtel Media's chief sales officer. Nifty Nev also applies.
New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]
Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
Sean Walsh's next career move remains unclear. However, he has officially ruled out juggler or RSL cabaret chanteur.
What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot
It's often a fine line between the latest haute couture & a perve. As is the case with this couture-come-perve spread.
Greenpeace France Calls Out Big Oil Sponsorship At Rugby World Cup
It appears the coming Rugby World Cup in France won't be all about how shithouse the Wallabies have become.
Global Ad Spends To Top $US1 Trillion By 2024, With Just Five Players Representing Half Of All Spends
Expect a lot more Adidas tracksuits & bling at Cannes next year as global ad spends set to go over the trillion-mark.
Albo Opens Seven’s New Sydney News Studio
Seven staffers forced to clean their desks & uncover source of unpleasant office odour after PM pops by for a visit.
Each Listnr Is Unique In New Trade Campaign
If B&T stacked up the number of Listnr media releases we'd received in 2023 they'd fall agonisingly short of Parramatta.
Olympic Legend & Radio Host Leisel Jones Has Been Honoured With A Street In Her Correct Name!
Other famous people B&T would like see have roads named after them include Shaun Lane, Sandy Street & Arthur Avenue.
Uber Unveils Uber Reserve Via Special
B&T always looks forward to the arrival of any new work from Special. Financial results we look far less forward to.
B&T’s Women Leading Tech Launches As Standalone Publication
Women Leading Tech launches as standalone site. You don't need to be a woman to read it, but being a bit techy helps.
The Agency Behind The Bud Light Disaster Whooped It Up In Cannes, Then Promptly Sacked 13 Staffers
B&T has had a moratorium on Bud Light stories, but we're back today, readers! The moratorium on Rove remains, however.
“I’m Enjoying It More Than I Expected”: Nine’s CFO Matthew Stanton
Nine's CFO Matthew Stanton tells B&T of his fondness for his employer, despite the slow lifts and paper jam issues.
Wednesday TV Ratings: “I’m Not Crying You Are!” – Audiences Moved To Tears By Young The Voice Singer
The Voice audience moved to tears last night. Block contestant also moved to tears after a hammer on thumb incident.
TikTok Reportedly Planning To Ban Links To External Ecom Sites Such As Amazon
Some big news for TikTok users and ecommerce players today. Even bigger news if this is actually true.
Reddit Launches Two New First-Party Ad Measurement Tools
Reddit lifting its first-party ad measurement game. Probably hoping to cash-in on Twitter's woes along the way, too.
ADIA CEO Sarah Campbell On How To Become An Award-Winning Research Agency
It's top tips on becoming an award-winning research agency. Ironically, no tips on writing an awards acceptance speech.
Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]
Cummins&partners Unveils Work For Super Secretive New Alfa Romeo
B&T's gone car crazy today with not one but two car ads. Okay, "crazy" might be over-egging it, but you get the gist.
Finalists Announced For The 34th Annual Commercial Radio Awards
Do you kinda feel it's been the same names in radio for the past 20 years? Confirm it with these radio award nominees.
Camp Comic Alan Carr & His Namesake Dog Work Hard For Laughs In New Work For Mini
Nothing brightens up any ad like the addition of a comedian. Although we do exclude Hannah Gadsby in those comments.
Nine’s Profit Plummets 25% To $279M On Back Of “Challenging” Ad Market
Nine unveils concerning end-of-year numbers with Peter Overton's lavish hairspray budget now under the microscope.
ARN & Atomic 212° Unite To Help Bella
This top initiative has B&T's full support. And that typically only happens when alcohol or leaving early is involved.
delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2023 Winners Revealed
The delicious. produce awards have been revealed. And once again the King Edward potato cruelly shunned by the judges.
CHEP Network Brisbane Wins Natural Medicine Brand Metagenics’ Creative
Nothing dyes the urine bright orange and drains the wallet quite like a course of vitamins, does it.