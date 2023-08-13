Matildas’ Penalty Shootout Gains Biggest TV Audience Since Cathy Freeman Won Olympic Gold In 2000

Matildas’ Penalty Shootout Gains Biggest TV Audience Since Cathy Freeman Won Olympic Gold In 2000
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Saturday night’s thrilling penalty shootout between the Matildas and France is likely to have gained the largest TV audience since Cathy Freeman won gold at the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney.

The nail-biting Women’s World Cup game has smashed a number of ratings records. Based on Seven’s preliminary data, the tense penalty shootout between the two teams had a peak audience of 7.2 million. There was an average estimated audience during the game of 4.17 million.

This would mean it is the most-watched television event in Australia in more than 20 years. Back in 2000, it is estimated that a record 8.8 million viewers watched Cathy Freeman’s iconic 400-metre final at the Sydney Olympics.

The Matildas v France game’s adjusted average audience of 4.17 million included a national broadcast audience of 3.69 million viewers on Seven (2.62 million in the capital cities) plus 472,000 viewers on 7plus. It is the #1 TV program of the year.

The 472,000 viewers on 7plus makes the Matildas v France game the biggest streaming event ever seen in Australia.

According to the preliminary, non-adjusted OzTAM data, the game peaked at 4.43 million viewers on broadcast and dominated its broadcast timeslot, scoring an 81.2 per cent commercial audience share in total people, 85 per cent in 25 to 54s and 91.2 per cent in 16 to 39s.

So far, Seven’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has reached 11.9 million broadcast viewers plus another 2.3 million on 7plus. More than 269 million minutes of content has been watched on 7plus to date.

The Matildas will now take on England in the Semi Final, to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney this Wednesday, 16 August, with coverage on Seven and 7plus starting at 7.00pm AEST.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

matildas penalty TV Ratings

Latest News

Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way
  • Opinion

Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way

In this guest post, Sangeeta Leach (leda image) founder of The Leach Partnership, offers top tips for growing your agency’s talent and all-important succession planning…. This month, a couple of incidents reminded me of the importance of nurturing talent within organisations. We all speak the speak of “our people are the most important asset” but […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Initiative Nabs Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD
  • Media

Initiative Nabs Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD

Priceline Pharmacy has awarded Initiative its media services account following a three-month competitive pitch. The account has been held for nine years by PHD Melbourne. Initiative’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for offline and online, including display, performance and addressable. Priceline’s head of marketing Gabrielle Tully said, “We’re very excited to work […]

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign
  • Marketing

Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign

Butter Insurance is shaking up stale, traditional insurance advertising with its latest out-of-home campaign ‘Weird Stuff Happens’. This dynamic campaign seeks to resonate with young people and renters, infusing a sense of humour and relatability into the often dry and complex world of insurance. Butter Insurance was founded in 2021 by Steph Skevington and Cassie […]

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome
  • Advertising

Paul Wilkinson Departs Half Dome

Paul 'Wilko' Wilkinson has departed Half Dome. Confirms it had nothing to do with the predictability of his nickname.

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Powerade Transforms Sydney Harbour Bridge For The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Powerade has unveiled a Snapchat AR lens, transforming the Sydney Harbour Bridge into a perfect pause moment as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 teams gear up for an unmissable semi-final. The Augmented Reality lens showcases the ultimate pause moment, with a female footballer swinging from a hammock high above Sydney Harbour Bridge and drinking […]

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns
  • Technology

Public AI Sets Up Shop In Australia For Generative AI-Created Ad Campaigns

Public AI has launched its generative AI-powered ad creation platform in Australia. The UK-based firm’s ad creation platform gives marketers the tools to reimagine adverts from ideation to production and boost the efficiency, personalisation, and effectiveness of programmatic display campaigns. Adam O’Neill, Australia country director at Public AI, said, “We’re committed to helping accelerate visual […]

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia
  • Marketing

Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia

Fox & Co, an award-winning animation studio, has officially launched in Australia. Renowned for its expertise in 2D animation, 3D animation, virtual production, and VFX, Fox & Co is poised to be the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies looking for top-tier animation and visual solutions.

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
  • Marketing

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering

SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
  • Marketing

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz

The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
  • Technology

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]