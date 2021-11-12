REVEALED: All The Winners & Grinners From The B&T Awards 2021!

Adland was in a very celebratory mood tonight, with the B&T Awards 2021, presented by YouTube, recognising the cream of the industry’s crop with all the usual flair and frivolity that you’d expect.

The sell-out event saw 900 industry folk flock to the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney for an evening of applauding and high-fiving, champagne skolling, dancing and laughing, with The Chaser’s Craig Reucassel and Chris Taylor doing a stellar job steering the ship as MCs.

A grand total of 41 gongs were handed out to very worthy winners, with Special bagging 10 of them, including the highly coveted Grand Prix, awarded to the agency making the biggest impact on how the advertising and marketing game is played.

Check out the full list of winners at this year’s B&T Awards (a huge congrats to you all, BTW) via THIS SPECIAL ONLINE BOOKLET, and stay tuned for more articles with all the pics from the event!

Congratulations also to Keiran Moroney of VMLY&R, who came up trumps in our audience tipping comp hosted by Tipsy. Moroney managed to pick the most B&T Award winners and walked home with a $2,500 cheque!

Thank you to all the finalists who entered this year (check out parts one and two of our shortlist), and kudos to the 100-plus judges who whittled them down.

And finally, a massive shout-out to all of this year’s FAB-U-LOUS sponsors! There’s no way we could continue putting on Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most entertaining awards program for the advertising, marketing and media industries without your unwavering support, and we look forward to doing it all again next year!

