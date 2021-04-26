Oscar Winner Thanks Parents For Having Sex In All-Time Speech
The Oscars are on this morning, which means frocks, red carpets, and, of course, acceptance speeches.
The awards are still running, but it’s already very likely that the best speech of the event will go to British actor Daniel Kaluuya, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
The speech started off as most acceptance speeches do, with Kaluuya thanking the cast of the film, the crew and Fred Hampton’s family for allowing him to play the role.
He also thanked his mother for her dedication.
Things started to get weird when he told the audience of his plans to celevrate tonight.
“We have to celebrate life, we’re breathing and working. It’s incredible. My mum and dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. I’m here, do you know whey I mean. I’m going to celebrate life and I appreciate everyone in the room and peace, love and onwards,” he said.
There was no one more confused by the comments than Kaluuya’s mother, who was in attendance at the ceremony.
A perfectly timed piece of camera work panned to her moments after the sex comments, as she clearly mouthed “what is he talking about”.
You can see the comments here.
Daniel Kaluuya accepts the #Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role: "There's so much work to do, guys." #Oscars https://t.co/ScDUrk0xaG pic.twitter.com/YzsuieMplv
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2021
The speech drew much applause from social media.
"My mum, my dad – they had sex. It's amazing!" may be one of my favorite Oscar speeches ever. Thank you, Daniel Kaluuya #Oscars
— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 26, 2021
We never would have gotten that surprise twist at the end of Daniel Kaluuya's speech if they played him off early!!!
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021
