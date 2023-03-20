News Corp Launches New Client Proposition ‘Total Commerce’

News Corp has unveiled its Total Commerce offering where media, technology and commerce converge into a single consumer experience.

Managing director, client product, Pippa Leary (lead image), said: “Our absolutely best-in-class technology will allow clients to transact directly from across our digital network through video, text and images.

“Powered by our commercial data capability, brands can now match passive and active audiences with shoppable experiences to deliver superior outcomes across our sites. This really is the next level.”

Managing director, national dales, Lou Barrett said the company was uniquely positioned with its audience insights, content and technology to offer Total Commerce solutions.

“The emergence of commerce media and its capacity to create measurable outcomes puts News Corp Australia in pole position to provide market-leading client solutions from the top to the bottom of the funnel and every stage of the purchase journey in between,” said Barrett.

At D_Coded today, News Corp announced the company’s most significant evolution of its data capability to-date with the launch of Intent Connect, which identifies clear signs of intent from consumers in order to drive better client outcomes.

“Delivering commerce media outcomes all starts with data and we have the best data in the market,” Leary said. Leary said the company’s Total Commerce proposition marked an important evolution in the publisher’s commitment to clients.

“News Corp Australia’s relationship with our commercial clients and partners has evolved the role of media as a billboard, where we amplified your message to what I would call ‘an integrated shopfront’ where we seamlessly sell your products from within our content. That’s total commerce,” she said.

Total Commerce is powered by world-leading technology co-developed with partner Vudoo. It enables consumers to click on video, text, or images, to initiate and complete a transaction and seamlessly continue on their content journey.

Retailers retain full control over the relationship with their customers, including pricing, stock control, delivery and fulfilment, payments, and personal details through their chosen e-commerce stack.

“Consumers’ deep engagement with content across our network, whether news.com.au or Vogue Australia, allows the seamless sale of our commercial partners’ products from within that content,” Leary said.

“We’re making the journey so simple that consumers can shop clients’ shoppable content, wherever and whenever they are inspired.

Also unveiled at D_Coded was the company’s use of Artificial Intelligence to create matches between a client’s products and content across the News Corp Australia network.

“Artificial Intelligence matches a retailer’s products with content on our digital network. We then display these matched products as ‘widgets’ around those relevant articles,” said Leary.

By way of example Leary said the technology would detect a consumer reading a story about fitness techniques in Body+Soul, then insert the most relevant and best fitness products from a retailer’s catalogue as widgets that will surround the article.

Leary said the technology worked for big retailers through to the smallest.

“We have done the heavy lifting for those retailers who don’t have the scale or the propensity to build their own retail networks.”

The new offering followed the success of the ground-breaking shoppable video advertising unveiled at D_Coded in 2022. News Corp Australia announced its Total Commerce proposition today at D_Coded, the company’s fifth digital marketing event for advertising, marketing and media executives.