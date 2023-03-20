News Corp Launches Evolution Of Its Commercial Data Capability With Intent Connect

News Corp has revealed the most significant evolution of its commercial data capability, with the launch of Intent Connect.

Intent Connect is powered by the company’s Commercial Customer Data Platform, enriching the company’s extensive first-party content consumption data with data from Foxtel Group and REA Group.

News Corp’s Lou Barrett, Paul Blackburn & Pippa Leary

With 5000 customer segments, this is a major advancement on the previous capability of 3500 segments.

There is also an increased investment in data science, to shift focus from past consumer behaviours to modelling and predicting their future intentions.

Managing director, national dales, Lou Barrett, said Intent Connect would connect brands with marketing’s most in-demand commodity, intent, to deliver Total Commerce outcomes.

“At News Corp Australia, we can turn audience engagement into client outcomes, which is why we’ve focused on helping our partners anticipate audience needs at the moments that matter, the next purchase,” said Barrett.

Intent Connect focuses on identifying consumer intent that drives top-to-bottom funnel outcomes for clients. It puts powerful audience insights, content, media targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities at marketers’ fingertips in a single, purpose-built platform.

Managing director, client product, Pippa Leary said: “Whether audiences are engaged with live sport on Kayo, the latest top-rating drama on Binge, or getting their daily fix of news and lifestyle content on news.com.au, we can help brands reach their intended audience with pinpoint accuracy.

“Our data is able to reach audiences when they are showing strong signs of passive and active intent for a specific product or service all the way down to the SKU product level.”

In addition, a new data partnership with Westpac DataX was announced, a first for Australian publishing. Westpac DataX provides deep insight into more than 12 million customers and six million daily card transactions through aggregated, de-identified data.

Director commercial data, video and product, Paul Blackburn said: “We are proud to be the first Australian publisher to partner with Westpac DataX. The agreement between News Corp Australia and Westpac DataX brings together a unique and powerful offering that takes advertising capability to the next level.”

Head of Westpac DataX, Jade Clarke said: “By harnessing the power of Westpac’s comprehensive transactional data insights, advertisers will be able to more effectively identify, create and connect with their target audiences – supporting more efficient allocation of marketing spend and better planning.”

News Corp also announced a data clean room solution with UK software company InfoSum, the first Australian publisher to offer this solution.

The data clean room solution is an enhancement to Customer Match, revealed at last year’s D_Coded. News Corp Australia revealed Intent Connect and Australian publisher-first partnerships with Westpac DataX and InfoSum at D_Coded, the company’s fifth digital marketing event for advertising, marketing and media executives.