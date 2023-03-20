News Corp Unveils Vertical Video Platform

News Corp Unveils Vertical Video Platform
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
News Corp has unveiled its new video storytelling capability with the launch of a mobile first, Vertical Video Platform.

This web-based platform tells audio visual stories to better engage audiences and provide world-leading integrated advertising and marketing products to clients.

Managing director, client product, Pippa Leary said launching this platform was critical as most audiences now consume video primarily on mobile devices. “We are one of the first premium publishers to launch a vertical video platform, optimised for mobile, at this scale,” said Leary.

“We’re investing in the future of storytelling that inspires action. Original vertical videos will engage audiences and then be interspersed with relevant shoppable video ads – connecting brands and consumers within advertisers’ video content, where people don’t have to leave our content to make purchases.”

Managing director, national dales, Lou Barrett said: “Three quarters of all video is consumed on the smartphone. Full screen vertical video storytelling in our premium digital environments presents so many new commercial opportunities for advertisers to reach their audiences in context and at scale with high quality video ads.”

Director commercial data, video and product Paul Blackburn (lead image ) said: “Shifting to vertical video, we know from the engagement of our content in social channels like Tik Tok, where news.com.au has 75 million video views per month, that users are choosing more snackable, mobile optimised content, and they are doing so from trusted news and lifestyle sources. Now we are ready to deliver this for our audiences and our clients.”

Full screen vertical video is now live and embedded in content and across News Corp Australia sites including taste.com.au, Kidspot Kitchen, Body+Soul, news.com.au and the company’s statebased and regional mastheads.

Designed for performance from the ground up for the open web, the platform is able to deliver content recommendations, audience insights, ad targeting and measurement, and SEO to drive new audiences through the company’s commercial data capability, Intent Connect.

The new Vertical Video Platform has been created using a world-class technology stack that takes its cues from the best-in-mobile video platforms, pulling all of the content together into a seamless swipeable, clickable, shoppable and interactive video experience. News Corp Australia announced its Vertical Video Platform at D_Coded, the company’s fifth digital marketing event for advertising, marketing and media executives.

News Corp

