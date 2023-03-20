News Corp Invests In Measurement Effectiveness Via New Partnership With Adgile

News Corp has invested in a leading Omnichannel Attribution Suite, delivering top-offunnel brand measures through to bottom funnel transaction measures.

Using its D-Coded events to marketers, News announced a new partnership with video effectiveness platform Adgile. The advanced offering provides independent measurement solutions to prove the efficacy of client investment with brand, footfall and sales measures, reflecting a commitment to transaction-based outcomes and return-on-ad-spend.

Managing director, national sales, Lou Barrett (lead image) said the company’s investment and focus on fullfunnel attribution, in digital and physical environments, by identifying intent and delivering outcomes, was fundamental to the total commerce solutions unveiled at this year’s D_Coded event.

“In challenging economic times, whether rightly or wrongly, we know that all business investment, including marketing investment, is under the microscope and independently verified measures of success have never been so important,” said Barrett.

“We can show clients that investing with us leads directly to tangible business outcomes. Through our enhanced attribution suite we can track and prove those outcomes understanding how we impact your business across every stage of the purchase journey.”

Director commercial data, video and product Paul Blackburn said the company’s agreement with Adgile would deliver industry-defining measurement of digital video.

“Adgile’s measurement allows us to understand the types of video having the greatest impact on engagement, action and return-on-ad-spend across a client’s entire screen plan,” said Blackburn.

“We took a look at how short-form video stacks up in our premium environments and the first data generated with Adgile has delivered some incredible insights.

“We are seeing video on our digital network outperform BVOD, with the engagement rate 48 per cent above the BVOD benchmark. Clients were 1.4 times more likely to reach a unique audience compared to other networks and, in tested campaigns, 92 per cent of people reached were exclusive to our digital network.

“If you’re thinking about driving outcomes with video, these results might make you think differently,” he said.