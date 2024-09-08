AdvertisingNewsletter

GWM Pumps The Brakes On Nunn Media, Atomic 212° Drives Off With Media Account

Atomic 212° has won the Great Wall Motor (GWM) media planning and buying, as well as its SEO account following a competitive pitch.

The GWM business has seen significant growth in the Australian market, securing regular top 10 industry sales results during 2024 as it heads towards another annual sales result thanks to its range of Haval SUVs, GWM Cannon utes, Tank 4x4s and Ora EVs.

Atomic 212° will hold the account from December onwards. The incumbent was Nunn Media. Revium recently won GWM’s digital account while its creative account, pitched simultaneously with the media, moved from The Hallway to Thinkerbell.

GWM’s head of marketing and communications, Steve Maciver, said: “We welcome Atomic 212° to the team. After a sustained period of growth, GWM is ready to take the next step towards becoming one of the region’s leading auto brands and after meeting with Atomic 212°, it became clear that they had the necessary tools, people and experience to help us with this exciting challenge.”

Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan, said: “Steve and the team at GWM really impressed us with their clarity of vision, approach to collaboration and growth ambitions for the GWM brand in Australia. We’re delighted to help further accelerate their marketing program by delivering on our smarter, faster, accountable media promise.”

Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

