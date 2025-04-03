The Limitless Equation Podcast Releases New Episode: “Limitless Learning with Lisa Harrison”

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has just dropped a new episode featuring Lisa Harrison, Chief Executive Consumer Insurance.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Learning,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with Harrison to share her superpower of Limitless Learning.

“Despite being one of the most inspiring people I have ever met, Lisa admits on the podcast that she was nervous to join, saying, ‘I’m not that interesting.’ When you listen to this episode, your mouth will drop because it is anything but uninteresting. Lisa shares her passion for learning, shaped by personal experiences in jobs that weren’t necessarily the right fit for her, as well as the biggest lesson she has faced in life—grief.”

A Platform for Women to Own Their Strengths

The Limitless Equation is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. Research shows that 80% of women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves. This podcast forces women to say, “I’m really bloody good at this”, own their strengths, and teach others how to master them too.

“We need to hear women openly claiming their expertise. When we do, it gives all of us permission to do the same,” Hooper adds.