Revium Drives Off With GWM’s Digital Account

Revium has been appointed as the digital agency of record for Great Wall Motors Australia and New Zealand (GWM ANZ).

This appointment follows a competitive pitch process, during which Revium demonstrated its vision, solutions, and track record in driving digital transformation.

In a prelude to the appointment, over the past 12 months, Revium has delivered a series of successful one-off digital projects for GWM, which laid the foundations for this expanded partnership. With clients including Red Energy, Choice Hotels, Alinta Energy, Kaboodle Kitchens, Engie, DuluxGroup, REIV and Technology One, Revium is set to experience to enhance GWM ANZ’s digital footprint.

This new appointment, effective from 1 October, will see Revium as GWM’s digital agency, working alongside Thinkerbell, the newly appointed creative agency of record.

“Winning this competitive pitch is a testament to our team’s industry leading capability in the digital space and the innovative solutions we have shown we can bring to the table,” said Adam Barty, managing director of Revium.

“We are genuinely excited to expand our collaboration with GWM ANZ and we can’t wait to use our collective experience and expertise to drive forward GWM’s brand visibility, customer engagement, and market growth. We look forward to collaborating closely with GWM and Thinkerbell to achieve these ambitious goals.”

“Revium has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our digital needs and has delivered exceptional results over the past year,” said Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications at GWM ANZ.

“We are confident that their strategic approach and innovative solutions will continue to drive our digital transformation and enhance our engagement with customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

As GWM ANZ embarks on this new chapter, Revium’s will be enhancing the brand’s digital presence, optimising user experiences, implementing new marketing technologies and exploring practical applications of generative AI. These initiatives aim to boost user engagement, streamline customer interactions, and drive business growth, positioning GWM ANZ at the forefront of digital innovation in the automotive industry.