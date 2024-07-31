Thinkerbell Runs Down Incumbent The Hallway In Race To GWM Creative & Strategy Account

Following a competitive pitch process, Thinkerbell has been appointed as agency partner for GWM Australia and New Zealand, responsible for strategy and creative across brand, retail, dealer and sponsorships.

GWM has a presence in over 170 countries as a leading producer of high quality SUV’s and Utes. GWM has also become a global leader in the New Energy Vehicle space with powertrain options including hybrid, PHEV and EV to fulfil its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Locally, GWM has continued to reach new heights and the brand remains on track for a record annual result with over 21,000 new cars sold in Australia so far this year.

The account was previously held by The Hallway, which this morning announced it would be parting ways with the Chinese-owned Ute and SUV manufacturer GWM following a pitch that was triggered by the company’s contractual policies and requirement for regular agency pitches.

Since The Hallway was appointed to the account, the agency’s work—from master brand strategy to a raft of model launches, sponsorship activations, website redesign, 1-1 comms, and brand experience—has spearheaded GWM’s rise to being Australia’s fastest-growing volume auto brand, with multiple Top 10 industry sales results in recent months.

In a joint statement, The Hallway partners Simon Lee and Jules Hall said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to publicly celebrate and thank our amazing team who dedicated themselves to growing the GWM brand, achieving record commercial growth for their business. And we wish GWM every success moving forward”.

“Our focus now is on forming a new long-term partnership with an ambitious automotive company with whom we can continue to apply our considerable expertise in this sector, building meaningful connections between a brand and its audience and driving sustainable sales growth.”

“Thinkerbell’s body of work over the past few years has been impressive and we look forward to working with them, delving into their ‘Measured Magic’ and partnering together to take the GWM brand to the next level,” said Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications, GWM Australia & New Zealand.

“GWM has been going from strength to strength with record sales, excellent new products and outstanding value. We are thrilled to be their agency partner and we look forward to working together with them to further enliven the brand with a big dose of Measured Magic,” said Thinkerbell’s mnaging director, Jaime Morgan.