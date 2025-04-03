Arts South Australia Launches CreateSA To Drive Cultural & Creative Growth

South Australia has entered a bold new era for arts and creativity with the launch of CreateSA, located within the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Developed by SAUCE. The Creative Agency, the rebrand is designed to reignite the state’s passion for the arts, champion creative industries, and drive meaningful change. With a new policy framework and an $80 million funding boost, CreateSA sets the stage for artists and creatives to thrive like never before.

“It’s not every day you’re asked to rebrand a government body that advocates not only for the entire arts and creative community in South Australia, but also encompasses the work we and our talented creative partners do,” said Tom Ootes, managing director and principal at SAUCE.

“The brand needed a visual identity that was as powerful and enduring as the ambitions of the organisation. The State’s new commitment to this sector promises fertile ground to continue to develop our world-class artists and commercial creative organisations.”

The refreshed brand and cultural policy provide a 10-year platform to grow the already $1.8 billion a year industry. Backed by a clear vision and decisive action, CreateSA serves as a bold statement of intent—a commitment to nurturing talent, elevating our creative reputation on the world stage, and ensuring a sustainable future for the industry. Every element of CreateSA, from design to messaging, was crafted to reflect the depth and diversity of South Australia’s artistic landscape.

“CreateSA supports a wide range of creative media. From traditional arts like painting, performance and sculpture through to music, film and game creation – the logo was designed to celebrate and inspire creativity in all its forms,” said Michael Gagliardi, co-creative Director at SAUCE.

“The ‘C’ is an intertwined ribbon that reflects the creativity and community that proudly lives within our State’s DNA. Capturing the flow of a dancer, the aperture of a camera lens, the brush strokes of an artist and the fabrics in fashion, the new brandmark has many interpretations.”

Creativity is at the heart of South Australia’s identity, and the CreateSA brand was designed to embody that spirit. More than just a name or a logo, it’s a movement—one that unites artists, performers, designers, and storytellers under a shared vision for the future. With a brand that is as dynamic and expressive as the industries it represents, CreateSA signals a new era of opportunity, innovation, and recognition for the arts.

CREDITS

Agency – SAUCE. The Creative Agency.

Managing Director and Principal – Tom Ootes

Creative Director – Michael Gagliardi

Creative Director – David Ormston

Account Manager – Nathan Seyd

Senior Designer/Art Director – Franwyn Botha

Senior Designer and Animator – Danilo Watanabe

Designer – Carly Staszuk

First Nations Creative Services – Ochre Dawn

Jordan Lovegrove

Lawson Dodd

Marie Maurer