Coors Light Mocks Rival Bud’s Marketing Woes In New Campaign Delivering A Cliché Overload

Bud Light’s woes continues apace with its brewing rivals now taking pot shots at the failing brand in their very own ads.

The US’ fourth biggest selling beer Coors Light is the latest rival to twist the knife into Bud’s trans marketing disaster.

Coors has just unveiled a new ad voiced by Yellowstone star Cole Hauser – otherwise known as Rip Wheeler – to celebrate the beer’s 150th anniversary.

As you’ll see below, it couldn’t be more white boy American nostalgia, honouring the beer’s Colorado roots and claiming to be “the favourite beer of rock stars, smugglers, cowboys and presidents”.

Meanwhile for Bud, its April sales were down a staggering 21 per cent, while parent company Anheuser-Busch stock took another major hit last Thursday as investors try to predict the end game to all of this.

One Wall Street analyst said: “The way this Bud Light crisis came about a month ago, management’s response to it and the loss of unprecedented volume and brand relevance raises many questions.”

Meanwhile analysts at HSBC have downgraded Anheuser-Busch’s stock because it is in the midst of a “crisis” over the marketing blunder.

Carlos Laboy, a managing director at HSBC’s global beverage sector, downgraded the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev to a hold status. It means that investors should not buy or sell shares of the company.

Laboy said: “If Budweiser and Bud Light are iconic American ideas that have long brought consumers together, why did these marketers fail to invite new consumers without alienating the core base of the firm’s largest brand?