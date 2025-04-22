Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest – Sparrow’s Top 15 Session Picks

The countdown is officially on—just 21 sleeps until Cairns Crocs kicks off! With so many inspiring sessions and killer content on offer, figuring out what to attend can be a real juggling act.

Trying to attend every session at Cairns Crocs is like wrestling a saltwater croc—thrilling in theory, but you’ll probably end up flat on your back wondering what just happened. Pace yourself, legends.

Thankfully, our brilliant Content Director, Pippa Chambers, has outdone herself once again, curating a three-day schedule packed with absolute must-sees.

To help you dodge the dreaded FOMO (and avoid kicking yourself when your mates are raving about a session you missed), I’ve pulled together my top 15 picks.

Not going to lie—it was harder than expected. I’ve even got a hefty backup list. But depending on what you’re looking to get out of Cairns Crocs this year, I recommend diving into the agenda and locking in your own hit list to make the most of the experience.

SEE THE AGENDA HERE

Ok, here goes, my top 15 in no particular order:

Leading with Vision – A Fireside Chat with Katie Page and Lou Barrett – A conversation with MD Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia, Lou Barrett & CEO of Harvey Norman, Katie Page is not to be missed. I’ve been in this industry a long time and have never seen Katie on stage so this session is going to be a real highlight – Go Harvey, Go Harvey, Go Harvey Norman! Breaking Boundaries & Creative Horizons – Melinda Petrunoff MD Pinterest & Ariarne Titmus, Aussie Olympian. Creator Partnerships: Clicks, Chemistry and Beyond – Jules Lund, Tribe chatting to Olivia Molly Rogers Model, Author, Mental Health Advocate, Podcaster & Artist, Naysla Edward’s VP Brand ANZ AMEX and Khanh Ong, Chef & Content Creator. The Leadership Reckoning with Sherilyn Shackell Founder/Global CEO, The Marketing Academy. Big, Bold, Crazy Ideas – Why We Need Them (and you) Now More Than Ever – David Ohana CMO United Nations Foundation. Big Idea’s,Tight Budgets:How Marketers Make it Work with Kate Jarvis CMO Latrobe Heath Services, Josh Faulks CEO AANA, Jennifer Aitchison Koko Black Chocolates, Bryan Wilmot CMO Stake. Global Goals on an Asia Pacific Stag e – Joe Lunn ,International Head of Media Uber, Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible, Nikos Patiniotakis Head of Global Brand Development Zespr , Cheuk Chiang CEO Bastion ANZ. How Music Drives Brand Influence with Rajeev Raja Founder & Soundsmith BrandMusiq. What Does Brave look like in B2B – Saurabh Fractional CMO, KRSV Consulting, Catherine Bowe Senior Marketing Director ANZ Salesforce, Stephanie Perez-Israel Regional Marketing Lead APJ, Monday.com and Duncan McGrath Head of Devices & Services Marketing ANZ Google. The Role of Brands in Building a Cohesive Australia – Rose Herceg ,President WPP, Sunita Gloster AM, The Gloster Advisory, Susan Coghill CMO Tourism Australia, Matt Michael CEO Droga5 AUNZ MD Accenture Song. Beyond the Script – Poppy Reid Co-Founder/Chief Content Director Curious Media & Miranda Otto Actress. Leading with Purpose in Media – Antoinette Lattouf, broadcaster, columnist author & human rights advocate. Is a request for a 5 -star System1 Ad Anti Creative – Mehra Jehangir VP Business development/partnerships APAC System1, Anna Jackson Head of Creative Excellence Telstra, Birger Linke ,ECD VML India ,JessWheeler CD/Partner SickDogWolfMan Future Proofing Brands – Srishti Narayan CMO Tourism Fiji ,Kacy Ratta VP Marketing Bare, Alex McLean GM Marketing BMW Group & Melissa Fein MD Media APAC, Accenture Song. Cool is not a KPI: winning with GenZ – Xanthe Wells VP Global Creative Pinterest.

