Miranda Otto Set to Bring Star Power to Cairns Crocodiles

Renowned Australian actress Miranda Otto is set to take centre stage at Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest.

Best known for her iconic portrayal of Éowyn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Otto’s career spans decades across film, television, and theatre, with standout roles in Homeland, The Clearing, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the Sundance hit Talk to Me.

In an exclusive ‘Beyond the Script: How Aussie Talent is Redefining Creativity’ fireside chat, Otto will be joined by pop culture journalist and Curious Media co-founder Poppy Reid to explore the evolution of storytelling, performance, and artistic expression. Together, they’ll discuss how Australian creatives are shaping global culture, breaking boundaries, and staying true to their craft in an industry that never stops moving.

“Miranda Otto is a powerhouse performer whose work has captivated audiences around the world. To have her join us at Cairns Crocodiles is a huge moment for the festival and a rare opportunity for attendees to hear firsthand about the art of storytelling, reinvention and longevity in the creative industries,” Pippa Chambers, content director of Cairns Crocodiles said.

Otto, who follows in the footsteps of impressive sessions last year such as Richard Roxburgh, Luc Longley, Lisa Wilkinson, Jane Caro, Lola Bakare, and Fernando Machado, will close out the conference on day three, 15 May, at 3:15pm.

Otto’s extensive body of work includes critically acclaimed films The Thin Red Line, What Lies Beneath, War of the Worlds, Flight of the Phoenix, The Homesman, Love Serenade, and Reaching for the Moon. Her performance in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King earned her a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and she took home an AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Daughter, starring alongside Sam Neill and Geoffrey Rush.

More recently, Otto reunited with Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz in The Jim Henson Company fantasy adventure The Portable Door and starred in Netflix’s Wellmania alongside Celeste Barber. She also reprised her legendary role as Éowyn in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

On television, Otto has played compelling roles such as Allison Carr in Showtime’s Homeland and Lindy Chamberlain in Through My Eyes, which earned her a *TV Week Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. Her theatre credits include starring in Boy Gets Girl and A Doll’s House with Sydney Theatre Company, the latter winning her the Mo Award for Female Actor in Play of the Year.

Otto joins an already stellar lineup of speakers at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest this year, including Antoinette Lattouf, Ana Andjelic, Katie Page, and David Ohana.

