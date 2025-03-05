Cairns Crocodiles Speaker Spotlight: Antoinette Lattouf

Too busy to pour over the cracking agenda for Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest? Fear not, we’ve pulled out some speaker snapshots for you!

In our Speaker Spotlight series we’ll showcase a variety of top notch speakers who are set to take to the stage this May 13-15 at the Cairns Convention Centre – or in the Hemingway’s Brewery content track.

From Olympians and professors to global chief marketing officers and Asia Pacific creatives, we have it all. Whether challenging the norm, pushing boundaries or redefining what success looks like in their field, there’s no lineup like it! First off the rank is Antoinette Lattouf—very much the woman of the moment.

WHO:

Antoinette Lattouf

Australian Broadcaster, Columnist, Author, Human, Rights Advocate

Lattouf is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, columnist, and author known for her sharp commentary, advocacy, and humour.

She recently concluded a high-profile legal battle against the ABC over her abrupt dismissal from a five-day presenting role in December 2023. Three days into the job, she was let go after posting about Gaza, sparking a million-dollar unlawful termination case. The ABC admitted in court it mishandled aspects of the situation, spending $1.1 million on legal fees, while Lattouf’s own costs neared $1 million. She argued the case was about workplace rights and media freedom, not just her dismissal.

In an emotional statement after proceedings, she condemned media leaks that worsened her ordeal and expressed deep disappointment in the ABC’s loss of independence.

Beyond the courtroom, Lattouf co-hosts The Antoinettes and The Briefing podcasts, co-founded Media Diversity Australia, and authored How to Lose Friends and Influence White People, a witty, practical anti-racism guide. Named among AFR’s 100 Women of Influence, she’s also a mental health ambassador and TEDx speaker—though she still can’t reverse park.

WHAT:

Keynote

Leading With Purpose in Media

A trailblazer in the world of media, Antoinette Lattouf is set to deliver a powerhouse keynote. Drawing from her diverse experience as a journalist, executive and advocate for diversity, get ready for an engaging and provocative session that will challenge the way we think about the media industry and how to thrive within it.

WHY:

Attendees should watch Antoinette Lattouf on stage because she’s bold, insightful, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. In her keynote, Leading With Purpose in Media, she’ll take audiences inside the evolving media landscape—sharing hard-won lessons from her career as a journalist, executive, and advocate for diversity.

With her recent high-profile legal battle against the ABC still making waves, Lattouf brings firsthand insight into media power, free speech, and what it takes to stand firm in your values. Expect a provocative, engaging, and inspiring session that will challenge how we think about leadership, influence, and resilience in today’s media world.

WHEN:

Day 1, Tuesday May 13, 1.50pm

WHERE:

Cairns Convention Centre, Mainstage

