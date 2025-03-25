“We Want To Take Podcasting To Places No One’s Ever Dreamed Of”: Poppy Reid & Steve Grace On Curious Media’s Bold Leap Into Video-First Podcasting

In a world where podcasting is rapidly shifting from an audio-only medium to a fully visual storytelling experience, new player Curious Media is determined to lead the charge.

Founded by former Rolling Stone AU/NZ editor Poppy Reid and serial entrepreneur Steve Grace, Curious is a podcast-first media company that’s betting big on video, vulnerability, and the magnetic pull of personality.

And they have a strong case. In just one year, the share of Australian creators publishing video podcasts on Spotify has grown by over 60 per cent. Listener numbers are up more than 40 per cent, and consumption hours have climbed 11 per cent. But as Reid and Grace told B&T, this isn’t just about stats — it’s about intimacy, connection, and trust.

“Social media has led to the democratisation of all media,” Reid said. “Audiences are wanting that extra bit of intimacy”.

“When you have an audio podcast, you develop this relationship with the Creator, but fans are wanting so much more from that. They want to see inside that place where that podcast was being recorded, whether it’s a bedroom or a kitchen or a studio… they want to feel so close with it and with the creator”.

Video-first podcasting is fast becoming the norm, driven by changing fan expectations and platform behaviour.

“Prior to social media, fans were just expecting to engage with celebrities through things that they pushed out that were very curated. And then, with the rise of social media, we got to see what they were eating, what they were doing. And now we’re seeing podcasters create that same level of celebrity that we’re seeing from a lot of our idols,” Reid told B&T.

This move toward video is also redefining what it means to be a “podcaster.” According to Reid, we’re now witnessing creators rise to the level of influencer-celebrity hybrids. “Consumers are turning to creators, not institutions, for news, recommendations and entertainment. Why? Because creators put their face, their name, their integrity on the line.”

Reid said platforms are taking notice: “You’ve got Spotify doubling down. You’ve got YouTube doubling down on video podcasting, and that’s all based on data from consumers wanting it more.”

And for creators? “We’re going to see a lot more creators reaching that kind of idle celebrity status and being able to be more than just broadcasters,” said Reid. “We’re seeing this increase in trust and reliance on content creators, as opposed to large institutions.”

That shift is part of what inspired the launch of Curious Media and its diverse, visually rich slate of shows. The lineup includes Prison Chronicles, hosted by former prison officer Sid Punts, and No Business Being a Castano, a brutally honest podcast from fitness influencers Amy and Jono Castano. Then there’s Food Stories with Fuzz Ali, which explores identity and culture through food, and Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye — a cult hit making its new home at Curious.

What binds all Curious content is the concept of walking towards the uncomfortable. “There’s often a moment in interviews where someone says something vulnerable, and the host moves on,” Reid said. “We don’t. We go there. But always with consent and intention.”

“If you look at our roster and the kind of content we’re producing, it’s not all just sit-down chats between a couple of CO hosts and a guest. We really do have so much that presents us as a production company,” Reid explained.

“The sky’s the limit. We’re producing jungle treks with Merrick Watts and Steve, kitchen conversations with chefs, and deep dives into complex topics with real emotional weight,” Grace explained.

“We will do the sit down ones, of course, because there’s always going to be a space for them. But we want to find creators who want to push the boundaries. I don’t think there’s anything off limits”.

“The lines are not just blurred, they’re almost disappearing, which gives creators a true opportunity to create, rather than just talk and so who knows what’s coming”.

This deep-dive approach, paired with the immersive nature of video, is unlocking powerful new opportunities for brands, too.

“We’re seeing a huge appetite from marketers who don’t just want ad reads,” Grace said. “One brand told me, ‘We don’t want to sponsor a podcast — we want to do something outrageous.’ That’s the kind of ambition we’re here for”.

He pointed to Curious’ No Business Being A Castano’s partnership with Contour Clinics as a perfect example. “When you see Amy and Jono Castano on screen — two beautiful, charismatic people who are already clients of the brand — the integration feels natural. The synergy just clicks in a way that an audio ad read never could.”

While Australia has been slower in jumping on the podcast-video train compared to the US, Reid and Grace believe the momentum is finally here. “It’s not that brands don’t get it — they’re just playing catch-up,” Reid said. “But once they see the creative and commercial potential, they’re all in”.

As for what’s next? Even Curious Media doesn’t know exactly. “No one — including us — knows what we’re going to do next,” Grace said with a laugh.

“But we’re here to push boundaries. We want to take podcasting to places no one’s ever dreamed of.”

And if their current slate is any indication, they’re already well on their way.