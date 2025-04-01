Pinterest’s VP Of Global Creative Jets In For Cairns Crocodiles 2025

A globally respected creative leader who has helped shape many iconic brands will be joining the lineup of distinguished speakers at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest in May.

Set to take to the mainstage on day two of the three-day extravaganza, Xanthe Wells will be flying in from San Francisco for her keynote address.

With brands often chasing ‘cool’… and failing, Pinterest took a different approach by focusing on authenticity, inclusivity and utility to truly connect with Gen Z, now the platform’s largest, fastest growing audience. At Cairns Crocodiles, Wells will present “Cool is Not a KPI: Winning With Gen Z”. The session will explore how building meaningful, lasting brand relationships beyond fleeting trends is the way forward.

“Pinterest has been on an incredible journey of transformation and we’ve learnt so much about what truly drives connection with Gen Z. I’m excited to share these insights and connect with industry leaders to discuss how brands can build lasting relationships,” Wells said.

Wells is at the helm of Pinterest’s creative team, having spearheaded the company’s visual transformation. She founded and leads the ‘House of Creative’ (Pinterest’s in-house global creative team), whose remit includes producing award-winning brand campaigns that contribute to the company’s continued growth.

“Recognised as an Ad Age Woman to Watch, Ad Age 40 Under 40, and one of Business Insider’s 30 Most Creative Women in Advertising, Wells’ impact on the industry is undeniable,” Cairns Crocodiles Content Director Pippa Chambers said.

Prior to joining Pinterest, Wells held senior creative positions at Google and at various agencies. As global ECD at Google devices and services, Wells oversaw creative for five categories: smartphone, smart home, gaming, services and subscriptions across eight global markets, earning top industry honours, including a Cannes Grand Prix, a D&AD Black Pencil, and the CMO Pencil at One Show.

Under her leadership, Google was named Brand of the Year at The One Show and Art Director’s Club and her work on the Real Tone campaign won multiple Gold Pencils and Cubes. Earlier in her career, Wells was global creative director at Nest, where she helped the brand earn One Show Pencils, Andys, Addys and Cannes Lions, and rose through the ranks at TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, where she worked as a creative director on Pepsi, PlayStation and Kraft.

Wells has consistently proven that bold, strategic storytelling isn’t just good for branding—it’s fundamental game-changing for business performance.

Wells joins an already powerhouse lineup of global creative leaders, marketers and inspirational leaders alike. Cairns Crocodiles 2025 is set to be headline-grabbing with three jam-packed days of content, so be sure to mark it in your diary!

