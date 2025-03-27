Go Inside The Minds Of Visionary Creatives With New Cairns Crocodiles Masterclass, Presented By News Australia

Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you truly elevate your experience.

New for this year is the Cairns Masterclass, presented by News Australia. This new initiative will see esteemed and visionary industry leaders take dispense wisdom in three bespoke, exclusive sessions.

Designed to challenge, inspire and transform the way you think about leadership, culture and creativity, Cairns Masterclass, presented by News Australia, adds a new dimension to the now-legendary Cairns Crocodiles festival, presented by Pinterest.

Taking place on one day, and one day only, during the festival, the Cairns Masterclass comprises intimate talks and discussions, as well as exclusive speed mentoring.

Leading the inaugural Cairns Masterclass are:

Adam Ferrier, co-founder at Thinkerbell, consumer psychologist, Gruen panellist

Irene Joshy, head of creative insights for Kantar Asia & Australia

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO at The Marketing Academy

Speed mentoring will be delivered by this trio, plus a host of other industry leaders.

Spaces are limited. Book now before they sell out.

Only full ticket holders for Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest can book the Cairns Masterclass Presented by News Australia.

Book your full ticket here (and remember to tick the Masterclass box) or, if you already have your conference ticket and want to add the Masterclass, book your add-on Masterclass only ticket here.

Explore the three exclusive sessions that will shake up your perspective and supercharge your impact:

1. Leadership Exposed: Why Our Industry’s Leadership Sucks And What YOU Can Do About It

Ever feel like some industry leaders belong on reality TV rather than in the boardroom? You’re not alone. In this fast, furious, and no-BS session, Sherilyn Shackell lays bare why leadership in our industry is broken—and, more importantly, how you can step up and fix it.

From Gen X leaders clinging to outdated playbooks to Gen Y & Z waiting for permission to lead, Shackell unpacks the myths, mistakes, and messes holding people back. Expect raw truths, big laughs, and a serious wake-up call about why leadership isn’t about power—it’s about action.

No matter your title or experience, this session will change how you see leadership forever.

2. Culture, Connections & Creativity: Unlocking the Creative Multiplier Effect

Creativity thrives in culture—but how do you harness that energy to create high-impact work that resonates?

In this data-driven and insight-packed session, Irene Joshy unpacks the Creative Multiplier Effect, revealing how country, category, and brand cultures shape truly effective, unforgettable campaigns. And with creative and effective content generating 4.7x the profit, mastering this multiplier effect is essential for brand growth.

Expect cultural insights blended with hard-hitting data, all designed to transform your approach to creativity—no matter the market, budget, or industry.

If you’re looking to supercharge your brand’s creative impact, this is the Masterclass session for you.

3. Inside the Mind of a Creative Visionary

Some ads entertain. Some ads sell. And then there are the ads that stop the world in its tracks.

In this exclusive Cairns Masterclass, you’ll hear from one of the industry’s most brilliant creative minds—the force behind some of the most talked-about, award-winning campaigns of our time.

With a career built on bold ideas, cultural impact, and game-changing storytelling, this creative powerhouse has shaped brands, sparked global conversations, and redefined what advertising can do.

This is a rare chance to go inside the mind of a true visionary and discover what it really takes to create work that cuts through the noise, captivates audiences, and leaves a lasting mark.

These three exclusive Masterclass sessions are where insight meets impact. With only a limited number of spots available, securing your place is essential.

Book now before they’re gone.