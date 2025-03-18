Cairns Crocodiles Speaker Spotlight: United Nations Foundation CMO David Ohana

No time to dive into the epic Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest agenda? No worries—we’ve got you covered with bite-sized speaker highlights!

Our Speaker Spotlight series shines a light on the standout voices hitting the stage from May 13-15 at the Cairns Convention Centre and the Hemingway’s Brewery content track.

From top creatives and actors to global marketers and kickass APAC thought leaders, this lineup is all about breaking boundaries, challenging norms, and redefining success. Get ready for game-changing insights!

WHO:

David Ohana

Global Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, United Nations Foundation

David Ohana is a global communications and marketing leader, currently serving as chief communications and marketing officer at the United Nations Foundation. In this role, he spearheads global communications and engagement strategy, supporting the UN and its critical causes.

With 24 years of experience spanning branding, advertising, and social impact, Ohana has led groundbreaking campaigns with figures like Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, and George Clooney, shaping narratives that have reached billions. Previously, he served as chief of brand building at UNICEF, content producer for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and head of film and special projects at OCHA, creating record-breaking content that drove action on major global issues.

His achievements include leading the inaugural World Children’s Day across 161 countries and producing Molly’s TED Talk, the most-viewed TED Talk of 2021. Ohana has received over two dozen prestigious awards, including Cannes Lions and One Show honors. Named Young Australian of the Year for Community Service, he continues to drive transformative communications that inspire change on a global scale.

WHAT:

Keynote

Big, Bold, Crazy Ideas – Why The World Needs Them (And You) Now More Than Ever

The UN Foundation’s David Ohana will be jetting in from the US for an inspiring keynote address sharing his unique insights into the power of global communications and marketing. He’ll also offer a peek behind the curtain of path-breaking global campaigns and discuss how organisations and individuals can drive positive change in a rapidly evolving world. Expect thought-provoking perspectives on aligning purpose with strategy and the challenges and opportunities of creating meaningful impact through global initiatives.

WHY:

David Ohana is a master of turning global challenges into bold, culture-shifting campaigns. As the architect behind Once Upon a Future, he’s redefining how the UN engages the next generation—blending creativity, activism, and digital-first storytelling. At Cairns Crocodiles, he’ll unpack how brands, media, and changemakers can cut through noise, inspire action, and shape the future. Expect game-changing insights, unforgettable storytelling, and a fresh perspective on marketing with purpose. This is a keynote you won’t want to miss.

WHEN:

Day 2, Wednesday May 15th, 10.40am

WHERE:

Cairns Convention Centre, Mainstage

