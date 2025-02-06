Pinterest’s Ultra-Special Cairns Crocodiles Headliner Revealed!

Hold onto your crocs adland—Pinterest’s special guest speaker for Cairns Crocodiles has been revealed!

Set to make a splash at this year’s Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is none other than four-time Olympic gold medallist and world-record-breaking swimmer, Ariarne Titmus.

Secure your Cairns Crocodiles tickets now!

An unmissable staple in the Cairns Crocodiles agenda, the mainstage session on day one (13 May) will see Titmus dive into an engaging conversation with Pinterest managing director Melinda Petrunoff.

Attendees can expect a thrilling discussion as Titmus and Petrunoff explore the lessons and experiences which have defined Titmus’ incredible life so far.

But beyond her athletic career, it’s Titmus’ aspirations outside of the pool which are also propelling her forward. Gen Z Australians recognise themselves as Australia’s most creative generation, and as someone who fits squarely into this category, Titmus is no exception. Expect not only to hear about Titmus’ sporting achievements, but also explore what’s next for her. What motivates her and what inspires her.

“Ariarne may well be known as ‘The Terminator’ in the pool, but her tenacity, grit and brilliance is something that we can all take lessons from,” said Petrunoff. “I personally continue to learn and be inspired by Ariarne. I can’t wait for attendees to hear her incredible story and walk away motivated to push their own creative boundaries.”

Titmus is one of history’s great middle-distance swimmers and currently holds the 200m and 400m freestyle world records. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Titmus cemented her legacy by winning her third individual Olympic gold medal in the 400m freestyle in a contest dubbed ‘The Race of the Century’.

In a historic performance, she defeated American legend Katie Ledecky and Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh, becoming the first Australian since Dawn Fraser in 1964 to secure back-to-back gold medals in the same event.

Past Pinterest special guests include fellow Australian Olympian and legendary tennis champion Ash Barty AO, entrepreneur and beauty mogul Zoë Foster Blake, and best-selling author and Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt.

Did you see the first wave of speakers revealed for the 13-15 May event? Check them out here.

Book your tickets here.