Bud Light To Launch Camouflage Bottles To Honour War Veterans In Wake Of Trans Fiasco

Bud Light is ramping up the pro-American rhetoric in wake of the Dylan Mulvaney/trans disaster, announcing a new campaign in support of US veterans.

The latest smokescreen to try and lure Bud drinkers back involves a special release of army camouflage bottles and images of the “Folds of Honor” program, a source has told the New York Post.

Folds of Honor is a not-for-profit program that provides scholarships to kids and spouses of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders.

The plan was reportedly unveiled during a meeting last week at Anheuser-Busch’s US headquarters in St. Louis, where executives briefed distributors on plans for responding to the backlash against Bud Light.

The latest move is to try and turnaround Bud sales that have plummeted 25 per cent since the Mulvaney marketing fiasco broke in early April.

A distributor who spoke with the Post said the camo print would likely only be applied to Bud’s aluminium bottles of the two beers but said it was possible that the temporary redesign would be applied to other packaging formats.

Two Bud Light marketing executives remain on leave in the wake of the Mulvaney controversy, including a marketing executive who trashed the brands “fratty” customer base in a resurfaced video. Since the video, old photos of the executive, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, have resurfaced showing the disgraced exec drinking beers at fratty parties shortly after the video went viral last month.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/hFpe8YnbBc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 9, 2023