B&T Sports Sponsorship Draft: Final Chance To Have Your Voice Heard!

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

Your votes are being tallied, but there is still time to make your voice heard. Will it be XXXX’s epic Queensland Maroons or Nike’s resilient partnership with Tiger Woods? Will a tobacco brand go down in history as the greatest sports sponsorship deal of all time, or will a sports drink reign victorious? This is your final chance to tell us what your top pick will be.

Let’s take a final look through the top 100 before our finalists are decided:

Round 1

For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.

Hyundai x A-League

Pooh Jeans x AC Milan

Toyota x AFL

Air New Zealand x All Blacks

Marlboro x Ayrton Senna – McLaren

UNICEF x FC Barcelona

Repco x Bathurst 1000

KFC x BBL

John Hancock x Boston Marathon

Carling x Carling Cup

Nike x Cathy Freeman

Red Bull x Cliff Diving World Series

Benson & Hedges x Cricket

NRMA x Cricket Covers

Nike x Cristiano Ronaldo

Amoco x Cup NRL

Adidas x David Beckham

Adidas x Derrick Rose

Nike x Eluid Kipchoge

Red Bull x F1

Round 2

For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.

Marlboro x Ferrari

Shell x Ferrari

Gulf x Ford GT40

Ford x Geelong FC

George Foreman Grill x George Foreman

Longines x Equestrian

Adidas x Ian Thorpe

Nutri Grain x Iron Man Series

Woodford Reserve x Kentucky Derby

US Postal Service x Lance Armstrong

Nike x Lance Armstrong

Martini x Lancia Rally Cars

Nike x LeBron James

Walkers x Leicester City

Adidas x Lionel Messi

Carlsberg x Liverpool FC

John Player Special x Lotus F1

CommBank x Matildas

Emirates x Melbourne Cup

Foster’s x Melbourne Cup

Round 3

For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.

Nike x Michael Jordan

Budweiser x MLB

Mastercard x MLB

Disney x Moomba Birdman Rally

SpongeBob SquarePants x NASCAR

Nike x NBA

Hungry Jacks x NBL

Suncorp x Netball Australia

Henny Penny x Newcastle Knights

Newcastle Brown Ale x Newcastle United

Gatorade x NFL

Pepsi x NFL – Super Bowl Half Time Show

Coca-Cola x NHL

Winfield x Nissan Skyline GTR

Lacoste x Novak Djokovic

Telstra x NRL

Tooheys x NSW Blues

McDonald’s x Olympics

Coca-Cola x Olympics

Oxo x Olympics London 1908

Round 4

For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.

James Hardie x Parramatta Eels

Marlboro x Peter Brock Holden

Mobil x Peter Brock Holden

Honda x PGA Championships

Callaway Golf x Phil Mickelson

Barclays x Premier League

XXXX Gold x Queensland Maroons

Allen Iverson x Reebok

UNIQLO x Roger Federer

Nike x Rory McIlroy

Nike x Serena Williams

Advance Hair x Shane Warne

Pepsi x Shaq

St George Bank x St George Dragons

Ampol x State Of Origin

Under Armour x Steph Curry

State Express 555 x Subaru – Colin McRae

Steggles x Sydney Roosters

RipCurl x Surfing Australia

QBE x Sydney Swans

Round 5

For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.

VB x Cricket Australia

Sky x Team Sky Tour De France

Kia x The Australian Open

Monster Energy x The X Games

Gatorade x Tiger Woods

Nike x Tiger Woods

Vans x Tony Hawk

LCL x Tour De France

Bud Light x UFC

Puma x Usain Bolt

Qantas x Wallabies

Slazenger x Wimbledon

Rolex x Wimbledon

Winfield x Winfield Cup/ NRL

Coca-Cola x World Cup

Red Bull x X-treme sports

Adidas x Zinedine Zidane

Viagra x Mark Martin/Ford

Volkswagen x VfL Wolfsburg

Hugo Boss x McLaren

With the finalists to be announced very soon, this is your final chance to have your voice heard. Tell us what your top pick will be.