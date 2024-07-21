B&T Sports Sponsorship Draft: Final Chance To Have Your Voice Heard!

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!
Round 1
For the full breakdown of each of these iconic sponsorship deals, click here.
- Hyundai x A-League
- Pooh Jeans x AC Milan
- Toyota x AFL
- Air New Zealand x All Blacks
- Marlboro x Ayrton Senna – McLaren
- UNICEF x FC Barcelona
- Repco x Bathurst 1000
- KFC x BBL
- John Hancock x Boston Marathon
- Carling x Carling Cup
- Nike x Cathy Freeman
- Red Bull x Cliff Diving World Series
- Benson & Hedges x Cricket
- NRMA x Cricket Covers
- Nike x Cristiano Ronaldo
- Amoco x Cup NRL
- Adidas x David Beckham
- Adidas x Derrick Rose
- Nike x Eluid Kipchoge
- Red Bull x F1
Round 2
- Marlboro x Ferrari
- Shell x Ferrari
- Gulf x Ford GT40
- Ford x Geelong FC
- George Foreman Grill x George Foreman
- Longines x Equestrian
- Adidas x Ian Thorpe
- Nutri Grain x Iron Man Series
- Woodford Reserve x Kentucky Derby
- US Postal Service x Lance Armstrong
- Nike x Lance Armstrong
- Martini x Lancia Rally Cars
- Nike x LeBron James
- Walkers x Leicester City
- Adidas x Lionel Messi
- Carlsberg x Liverpool FC
- John Player Special x Lotus F1
- CommBank x Matildas
- Emirates x Melbourne Cup
- Foster’s x Melbourne Cup
Round 3
- Nike x Michael Jordan
- Budweiser x MLB
- Mastercard x MLB
- Disney x Moomba Birdman Rally
- SpongeBob SquarePants x NASCAR
- Nike x NBA
- Hungry Jacks x NBL
- Suncorp x Netball Australia
- Henny Penny x Newcastle Knights
- Newcastle Brown Ale x Newcastle United
- Gatorade x NFL
- Pepsi x NFL – Super Bowl Half Time Show
- Coca-Cola x NHL
- Winfield x Nissan Skyline GTR
- Lacoste x Novak Djokovic
- Telstra x NRL
- Tooheys x NSW Blues
- McDonald’s x Olympics
- Coca-Cola x Olympics
- Oxo x Olympics London 1908
Round 4
- James Hardie x Parramatta Eels
- Marlboro x Peter Brock Holden
- Mobil x Peter Brock Holden
- Honda x PGA Championships
- Callaway Golf x Phil Mickelson
- Barclays x Premier League
- XXXX Gold x Queensland Maroons
- Allen Iverson x Reebok
- UNIQLO x Roger Federer
- Nike x Rory McIlroy
- Nike x Serena Williams
- Advance Hair x Shane Warne
- Pepsi x Shaq
- St George Bank x St George Dragons
- Ampol x State Of Origin
- Under Armour x Steph Curry
- State Express 555 x Subaru – Colin McRae
- Steggles x Sydney Roosters
- RipCurl x Surfing Australia
- QBE x Sydney Swans
Round 5
- VB x Cricket Australia
- Sky x Team Sky Tour De France
- Kia x The Australian Open
- Monster Energy x The X Games
- Gatorade x Tiger Woods
- Nike x Tiger Woods
- Vans x Tony Hawk
- LCL x Tour De France
- Bud Light x UFC
- Puma x Usain Bolt
- Qantas x Wallabies
- Slazenger x Wimbledon
- Rolex x Wimbledon
- Winfield x Winfield Cup/ NRL
- Coca-Cola x World Cup
- Red Bull x X-treme sports
- Adidas x Zinedine Zidane
- Viagra x Mark Martin/Ford
- Volkswagen x VfL Wolfsburg
- Hugo Boss x McLaren
