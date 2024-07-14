Round 3 Of B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: What Is The Most Iconic Sports Partnership Ever?

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down, to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

You made your voices heard in round one and two, but we won’t tell you who won just yet; there are still three more rounds to go! Let’s kick off round three with 20 more of the most iconic sponsorships in sporting history. From a Spongebob themed NASCAR race to Michael Jordan’s iconic shoes, what will be your top pick?

Here are your contenders, in no particular order, click for a detailed read on why they’re in the first 20 or jump straight to the bottom to vote.

Nike x Michael Jordan

Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan began in 1984 when it signed the rookie basketball phenomenon to a landmark endorsement deal. This collaboration birthed the iconic Air Jordan line of sneakers, which revolutionised the sneaker industry and transcended sports into popular culture. Michael Jordan’s on-court excellence and Nike’s innovative marketing strategies featuring the Jumpman logo propelled both Jordan and Nike to unprecedented heights.

The partnership boosted Nike’s sales dramatically and solidified Jordan’s legacy as a global sporting icon and cultural phenomenon, inspiring generations of athletes and fans worldwide.

Budweiser x MLB

Budweiser has been associated with MLB for several decades, becoming the league’s official beer sponsor in 1980. This long-standing relationship has seen Budweiser prominently featured in ballparks nationwide and in numerous marketing campaigns.

Budweiser’s iconic work with MLB includes the famous “This Bud’s for You” slogan, which became synonymous with baseball broadcasts and in-stadium advertisements. The brand’s presence is felt through extensive signage, branded giveaways, and special promotions, such as limited-edition cans featuring team logos and MLB branding.

One of the most memorable aspects of the Budweiser and MLB partnership is the series of commercials that aired during key moments, such as the World Series and the All-Star Game. These ads often highlight the connection between baseball, summertime, and enjoying a cold Budweiser, reinforcing the brand’s image as the quintessential American beer.

Budweiser has also been involved in community and charitable initiatives in collaboration with MLB, supporting various causes and enhancing fan engagement. The partnership has evolved over the years, adapting to changes in marketing strategies and consumer preferences, but it remains a cornerstone of sports sponsorship, celebrating America’s pastime with one of its most beloved beer brands.

Mastercard x MLB

The partnership between Mastercard and Major League Baseball (MLB) began in 1997 and has since become one of the most successful and enduring collaborations in sports sponsorship. As MLB’s official payment services partner, Mastercard has leveraged this relationship to create memorable marketing campaigns and innovative fan experiences.

One of the most iconic aspects of this partnership is Mastercard’s “Priceless” campaign, which has been seamlessly integrated into various MLB promotions. The “Priceless” ads often highlight unforgettable baseball moments and experiences that money can’t buy, resonating deeply with fans and creating a solid emotional connection with the sport.

Mastercard has also been instrumental in enhancing the fan experience through technology. The company introduced various payment innovations in MLB stadiums, including contactless payments and mobile ticketing solutions, making transactions more convenient for fans attending games. Additionally, Mastercard’s sponsorship extends to marquee events like the All-Star Game and the World Series, where the brand’s presence is prominently featured.

In 2018, Mastercard deepened its partnership with MLB by becoming the presenting sponsor of the MLB Players Weekend, an annual event that allows players to showcase their personalities and connect with fans in unique ways. This sponsorship has further solidified Mastercard’s commitment to celebrating the culture and community of baseball.

Disney x Moomba Birdman Rally

The partnership between Disney and the Moomba Birdman Rally, a unique and whimsical event held annually in Melbourne, Australia, brought Disney magic to this already famous local festival. The Moomba Birdman Rally, part of the larger Moomba Festival, involves participants attempting to “fly” homemade gliders and wings off a platform into the Yarra River, often for charity.

Disney’s involvement with the Moomba Birdman Rally began in 2013, aiming to enhance the family-friendly nature of the event and engage audiences with beloved Disney characters and themes. The collaboration saw the rally incorporate elements from popular Disney movies, making it even more appealing to children and families.

One of the iconic aspects of this partnership was the presence of Disney characters at the event, creating a festive and enchanting atmosphere. Disney also introduced themed challenges and activities inspired by their films, such as “Frozen” and “Toy Story,” adding an extra layer of fun and excitement for participants and spectators alike.

Additionally, Disney used the platform to promote new releases and celebrate anniversaries of classic films. For example, they would often decorate the rally stage and surroundings with imagery from a recent Disney movie, creating a visually captivating experience that tied in seamlessly with the event’s playful spirit.

SpongeBob SquarePants x NASCAR

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants partnered with NASCAR to create themed races and merchandise, targeting younger demographics and injecting humour into the racing world. The SpongeBob SquarePants 400 race at Kansas Speedway featured SpongeBob-themed cars, driver uniforms, and fan experiences, blending NASCAR’s high-speed excitement with the cartoon’s quirky charm.

This partnership aimed to attract new audiences to NASCAR events while delighting existing fans with unique and entertaining race-day activities. Nickelodeon’s collaboration with NASCAR underscores the power of cross-generational marketing and entertainment synergy, creating a memorable spectacle that bridges sports and popular culture.

Nike x NBA

The partnership between Nike and the NBA has been a transformative collaboration in sports apparel and branding, significantly impacting professional basketball’s landscape. This partnership has brought innovation, style, and performance enhancements to the league, solidifying Nike’s position as a leader in sportswear.

Nike’s relationship with the NBA dates back to the 1990s, primarily through individual athlete endorsements. Nike signed some of the most iconic players, including Michael Jordan, whose Air Jordan line became legendary. In 2017, Nike took a significant step by becoming the official on-court apparel provider for the NBA, replacing Adidas. This eight-year deal marked a milestone, with Nike tasked with designing and producing the official uniforms for all NBA teams.

One of the most revolutionary aspects of this partnership was Nike’s introduction of four primary uniform editions for each team: Association, Icon, Statement, and City. These designs emphasised performance, incorporating advanced materials for better comfort, mobility, and aesthetics that paid homage to team heritage and city culture. The City Edition jerseys, in particular, have become popular for their unique designs reflecting each team’s city’s history, culture, and community, making them collector’s items and fan favorites.

Nike has produced memorable advertising campaigns featuring NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. These campaigns not only promoted Nike products but also celebrated the players’ journeys, inspiring fans worldwide.

The Nike and NBA partnership has had a profound impact on the league and its global fanbase, elevating the NBA’s brand and making the sport more accessible and appealing to a diverse audience. This collaboration has set new standards for sports apparel, blending performance with style, and ensuring that NBA players and fans alike are equipped with the best in athletic wear.

Hungry Jacks x NBL

The partnership between Hungry Jack’s and the National Basketball League (NBL) has been a defining collaboration in Australian sports marketing since the early 2000’s, significantly boosting basketball’s visibility and popularity in the country.

Hungry Jack’s initially supported the NBL through various sponsorships and marketing campaigns, leveraging its brand to attract more spectators and elevate the league’s profile. In 2017, Hungry Jack’s took its involvement with the NBL to a new level by becoming the league’s naming rights sponsor. This deal included branding on players’ jerseys, courts, and various digital platforms, significantly increasing the visibility of both the NBL and Hungry Jack’s. The partnership also focused on community engagement initiatives, including grassroots basketball programs aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting the sport across Australia.



The collaboration has produced memorable advertising campaigns featuring NBL stars, emphasizing the excitement and energy of basketball. These campaigns have not only boosted attendance at NBL games but also strengthened the league’s presence in Australian sports culture. The partnership has been instrumental in revitalizing the NBL, attracting new fans, and enhancing the overall experience of the game.

Suncorp Netball x Australia

The partnership between Suncorp and Netball Australia has been a landmark collaboration in Australian sports, significantly advancing the profile and growth of netball across the nation. Established in 2017, Suncorp’s sponsorship has been pivotal in supporting netball development at all levels, from grassroots initiatives to the elite professional league, Suncorp Super Netball.

One of the most iconic aspects of this partnership is the naming rights sponsorship of Suncorp Super Netball, Australia’s premier netball league. This association has brought increased visibility and financial support to the league, allowing it to attract top-tier talent and enhance the overall quality of the competition. The investment has enabled better broadcasting deals, making netball more accessible to a wider audience and significantly boosting its popularity.

Beyond the professional league, Suncorp’s partnership with Netball Australia has been instrumental in grassroots and community programs. The Suncorp NetSetGO program, aimed at children aged 5 to 10, introduces young players to the sport in a fun and engaging way, fostering a new generation of netball enthusiasts. This initiative has been crucial in expanding the sport’s reach and encouraging youth participation.

Suncorp has also been involved in several high-profile marketing campaigns celebrating the sport and its players. These campaigns have not only raised the profile of netball but also highlighted the values of teamwork, dedication, and community central to both Suncorp and Netball Australia. The visibility of these campaigns has played a significant role in elevating the status of netball and its athletes within Australian sports culture.

The partnership extends to supporting the Australian national netball team, the Diamonds, providing the resources needed for the team to compete at the highest level internationally. This support has been vital in maintaining the Diamonds’ position as one of the top teams in the world, showcasing the success of the partnership on a global stage.

Henny Penny x Newcastle Knights

Established to bolster the Knights’ presence on and off the field, Henny Penny’s sponsorship of the Newcastle Knights has played a crucial role in supporting the club’s operational and developmental initiatives.

Beyond the stadium naming rights, Henny Penny’s support extended to various community and grassroots programs promoted by the Newcastle Knights. These initiatives aimed to engage with local fans, promote rugby league participation among youth, and support community welfare projects. Henny Penny’s involvement underscored a commitment to nurturing rugby league talent and fostering a strong community spirit in Newcastle and the broader Hunter region.

Newcastle Brown Ale x Newcastle United

The partnership between Newcastle Brown Ale and Newcastle United Football Club has been a storied collaboration rooted in local pride and global visibility. Dating back to the 2000s, when Newcastle Brown Ale became the primary shirt sponsor for the club, the partnership symbolised a union of two iconic Newcastle institutions: one known for its rich footballing history and passionate fan base, and the other for its distinctive ale brewed in the heart of the city.

At its peak, the sponsorship deal saw the Newcastle Brown Ale logo prominently displayed on the team’s jerseys during matches, reinforcing both brands’ deep ties to the Newcastle community and their shared values of tradition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. The partnership not only enhanced Newcastle United’s financial stability but also elevated the visibility of Newcastle Brown Ale as a beloved local brew with international recognition.

The sponsorship also facilitated joint marketing campaigns and fan engagement activities, such as brewery tours, matchday promotions, and exclusive events that celebrated the passion for football and the local ale culture in Newcastle. Off the pitch, Newcastle Brown Ale’s sponsorship extended to community initiatives supported by Newcastle United, fostering youth development programs, local charity partnerships, and initiatives to benefit the broader Newcastle community.

Although the sponsorship eventually concluded, the legacy of the Newcastle Brown Ale and Newcastle United partnership remains a testament to the power of local pride, community engagement, and sports sponsorship in enhancing both brands’ visibility and affinity among fans.

Gatorade x NFL

The partnership between Gatorade and the NFL (National Football League) spans several decades and is considered one of the most enduring and impactful collaborations in sports history. Beginning in the 1980s, Gatorade became the NFL’s official sports drink, marking the start of a relationship that has shaped both brands’ identities and the sports nutrition industry.

Gatorade’s association with the NFL elevated its status as a premier sports beverage trusted by athletes and fans alike. The iconic Gatorade dunk, where winning coaches are ceremoniously drenched with the beverage during pivotal moments, became a trademark of NFL games, symbolising victory and achievement on the field.

Throughout the partnership, Gatorade has been a fixture on NFL sidelines and played a crucial role in enhancing player performance and hydration strategies. The brand’s scientific approach to sports nutrition and electrolyte replenishment has influenced training regimens and athletic performance across the league, contributing to the health and well-being of NFL athletes.

Beyond product placement, Gatorade and the NFL have collaborated on numerous marketing campaigns, including commercials featuring star athletes and coaches and initiatives promoting youth sports and community engagement. These efforts have reinforced Gatorade’s commitment to supporting football at all levels and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle among fans of the sport. Gatorade and the NFL have also partnered on research studies and educational programs aimed at advancing sports science and nutrition knowledge.

Pepsi x NFL Super Bowl Half Time Show

The partnership between Pepsi and the NFL Half-Time Show is a cornerstone of entertainment during America’s most-watched sporting event, the Super Bowl. In 2012, Pepsi signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the highly anticipated halftime spectacle, marking a significant collaboration in sports and entertainment history.

Pepsi’s involvement has transformed the halftime show from a break in the game into a cultural phenomenon. Each year, the halftime performance features some of the world’s biggest music stars, dazzling choreography, and cutting-edge production values. These iconic performances have become as anticipated as the game itself, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and setting social media abuzz with discussions and reactions.

The partnership has allowed Pepsi to leverage its global brand reach and deep musical connections to curate memorable and often groundbreaking performances. Artists like Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have delivered unforgettable shows that push the boundaries of live entertainment, blending music, dance, and visual spectacle into a singular cultural event.

Beyond entertainment, Pepsi’s halftime sponsorship has reinforced its commitment to sports and pop culture, aligning its brand with moments of celebration and unity that transcend the game. The halftime show serves as a platform for Pepsi to launch new marketing campaigns, unveil commercials, and engage with audiences innovatively, further solidifying its presence as a beverage and entertainment industry leader.

Coca-Cola x NHL

Coca-Cola’s involvement with the National Hockey League (NHL) began with sponsorship and advertising initiatives to enhance fan experiences in arenas and at home. This partnership has seen Coca-Cola establish itself as a prominent supporter of hockey, aligning its brand with the passion and energy of the sport.

Over the years, Coca-Cola has utilised its partnership with the NHL to launch various marketing campaigns, including memorable commercials featuring hockey stars, interactive fan engagements, and promotions celebrating the game’s spirit.

One of the most iconic aspects of the Coke and NHL partnership is the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar NHL Hat Trick Challenge. This engaging promotion allows fans to predict which players will score hat tricks during the season for a chance to win prizes, further deepening fan engagement and excitement around NHL games.

Coca-Cola has also supported community initiatives and youth programs through its association with the NHL, promoting active lifestyles and grassroots hockey development across North America and beyond.

Winfield x Nissan Skyline GTR

The partnership between Winfield and the Nissan Skyline GTR marked a significant era in motorsport history, particularly in Australia during the 1990s. Winfield, a prominent cigarette brand, entered into sponsorship agreements with the Nissan Motorsport team, which fielded the iconic Nissan Skyline GTR in various racing competitions, most notably the Australian Touring Car Championship (ATCC) and the Bathurst 1000.

The Nissan Skyline GTR adorned in Winfield livery became synonymous with speed and dominance on the track, achieving notable successes in the hands of drivers such as Jim Richards and Mark Skaife. The distinctive blue and white Winfield colours became instantly recognisable among motorsport enthusiasts, enhancing the visibility of both the brand and the Nissan GTR in Australia and beyond.

However, the partnership was not without controversy. Winfield’s sponsorship of motorsport teams, including Nissan Motorsport, drew criticism due to increasing regulations and public scrutiny over tobacco advertising in sports. The Australian government implemented stricter laws on tobacco advertising during the 1990s, leading to debates and, eventually, bans on tobacco sponsorships in sporting events.

Lacoste x Novak Djokovic

The partnership between Lacoste and Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s leading tennis players, has been a longstanding and iconic collaboration in sports apparel. Djokovic, known for his exceptional skills on the tennis court and charismatic, if not controversial, personality, has been a global ambassador for Lacoste since 2017.

Lacoste found in Djokovic a perfect embodiment of its brand values: elegance, performance, and innovation. The partnership was a strategic move by Lacoste to strengthen its presence in the tennis world following the departure of another tennis icon, Rene Lacoste, who founded the brand.

Djokovic’s involvement with Lacoste has extended to collaborative efforts in designing signature collections aimed at blending his style with Lacoste’s heritage. These collections have been well-received by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, further solidifying the partnership’s impact on sports performance and fashion trends.

Djokovic’s on-court success, including multiple Grand Slam victories and status as a former world number one, has significantly boosted Lacoste’s visibility and credibility in the competitive sportswear market. The collaboration has seen Djokovic donning Lacoste apparel at major tournaments worldwide, showcasing the brand’s distinctive crocodile logo prominently.

Telstra x NRL

The partnership between Telstra and the NRL has been a cornerstone of Australian sports and telecommunications since its inception in 2001. Telstra’s involvement in the NRL has been multifaceted, encompassing sponsorship rights, digital innovation, and fan engagement initiatives. One of the most iconic aspects of this partnership has been Telstra’s role as the NRL’s exclusive telecommunications and digital partner. This collaboration has enabled Telstra to integrate cutting-edge technology into the NRL’s operations, enhancing the fan experience in stadiums and digital platforms.

Through its sponsorship, Telstra has supported numerous NRL initiatives, including grassroots development programs, community engagement activities, and major events such as the State of Origin series and NRL Grand Final. The partnership has also facilitated the introduction of innovative digital services, such as live streaming of matches, interactive fan experiences, and mobile app enhancements, which have transformed how fans interact with the game.

Telstra’s commitment to the NRL extends beyond mere sponsorship, with the telecommunications giant actively contributing to the growth and commercial success of rugby league in Australia. The partnership has been characterized by Telstra’s dedication to leveraging technology to connect fans, enhance game-day experiences, and promote the NRL’s brand both domestically and internationally.

Tooheys x NSW Blues

The partnership between Tooheys and the NSW Blues rugby league team has been a longstanding and iconic collaboration within Australian sports culture. Tooheys, a prominent Australian beer brand, has been associated with supporting the NSW Blues since the early 1980s, marking over four decades of sponsorship and camaraderie.

This sponsorship has supported the team both on and off the field, providing financial backing for player development, training facilities, and community engagement programs.

Throughout the years, Tooheys has leveraged its sponsorship to engage fans through various marketing initiatives, including promotions, merchandise, and exclusive fan experiences during major rugby league events such as the State of Origin series. This has helped foster a strong emotional connection between Tooheys, the NSW Blues, and their passionate fan base.

The partnership between Tooheys and the NSW Blues has not been without controversy, particularly regarding the role of alcohol sponsorship in sports. However, Tooheys has navigated these challenges by promoting responsible drinking and supporting community initiatives aimed at alcohol education and harm minimization.

McDonald’s x Olympics

The partnership between McDonald’s and the Olympics spans several decades and has become one of the most recognisable and enduring sponsorships in sports history. McDonald’s first became involved with the Olympics in 1968 when it airlifted hamburgers to U.S. athletes in Grenoble, France, during the Winter Games. This informal gesture laid the foundation for a formal sponsorship agreement that began in 1976 with the Montreal Olympics.

McDonald’s quickly established itself as a global sponsor of the Olympics, providing financial support, food services, and marketing initiatives that became integral to the Games. The partnership expanded to include various aspects such as the Olympic Village dining services, where McDonald’s operated exclusive restaurants for athletes and officials during the Games.

One of the iconic elements of this partnership is the McDonald’s Olympic Kids Program, which began in 1988 and aims to inspire kids around the world to lead active, balanced lives through participation in Olympic-themed activities. The program has involved millions of children globally and has been instrumental in promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

Over the years, McDonald’s has leveraged its partnership with the Olympics through innovative marketing campaigns, including athlete endorsements, commemorative merchandise, and global promotions tied to the Games. These efforts have enhanced McDonald’s brand visibility and reinforced its commitment to supporting youth sports and community initiatives worldwide.

Despite some controversies and criticisms over the association of fast food with athletic events promoting health and fitness, McDonald’s has continued to evolve its sponsorship strategy to align with changing public perceptions and dietary trends. In recent years, the company has focused more on promoting balanced menu options and active lifestyles through its Olympic partnerships.

Coca-Cola x Olympics

The partnership between Coca-Cola and the Olympics dates back over a century and is renowned as one of the longest-standing and most iconic sponsorships in sports history. Coca-Cola’s involvement with the Olympics began in 1928 at the Amsterdam Games when it became the first-ever sponsor of the event. Since then, Coca-Cola has significantly shaped the Olympic experience through its global reach, innovative marketing campaigns, and commitment to promoting unity and athleticism.

Throughout the years, Coca-Cola has been a fixture at the Olympic Games, providing beverages to athletes, officials, and spectators alike. The company’s presence has extended beyond mere sponsorship to include initiatives such as the Coca-Cola Olympic Torch Relay, which precedes each Games and symbolises the journey of the Olympic flame across continents. The brand has also developed commemorative Olympic collectible merchandise, which includes limited-edition bottles, cans, and promotional items featuring Olympic themes and mascots. These items have become highly sought-after by collectors and fans alike, further solidifying Coca-Cola’s association with the spirit of the Olympics.

Coca-Cola has also leveraged its partnership with the Olympics to launch memorable advertising campaigns that celebrate diversity, excellence, and the power of sport to inspire people worldwide. These campaigns often feature Olympic athletes as ambassadors, highlighting their journeys and achievements on and off the field of play.



Despite occasional controversies surrounding sugary beverage consumption and its association with athletic events promoting health and fitness, Coca-Cola has adapted its sponsorship strategy to emphasise responsible marketing and support for active lifestyles. The company continues to innovate within its partnership with the Olympics, embracing digital platforms and sustainability initiatives to engage modern audiences while upholding the Games’ values.

Oxo x Olympics London 1908

The partnership between Oxo and the London 1908 Olympics represents a historic moment in both sports sponsorship and culinary history. Oxo, a brand known for its beef extracts and meat products, became an official sponsor of the 1908 Summer Olympics held in London. This marked one of the earliest instances of corporate sponsorship in Olympic history, setting a precedent for future collaborations between brands and sporting events.

During the 1908 Olympics, Oxo provided financial support and promotional materials, likely including advertisements and branded items, to enhance its visibility among the global audience attending the Games. The partnership also highlighted the growing trend of companies associating their products with prestigious international sporting competitions to reach new markets and bolster their brand reputation.

While specific iconic works or campaigns from this partnership may not be extensively documented, Oxo’s participation in the London 1908 Olympics remains significant as a pioneering example of corporate sponsorship in the realm of sports, setting a precedent for the mutually beneficial relationships between brands and global sporting events that continue to thrive in the modern era.

So, what’s your top pick?