Round 1 Of B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: What Is The Most Iconic Sports Partnership Ever?

Welcome to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down, to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

So let’s kick off round one with 20 of the most iconic sponsorships in sporting history. From the KFC buckethead army to the unintendedly hilarious Pooh Jeans x AC Milan deal, what will be your top pick?

Here are your contenders, in no particular order, click for a detailed read on why they’re in the first 20 or jump straight to the bottom to vote.

Hyundai x A-League

The partnership between Hyundai and the A-League began in 2004 when the automotive brand became the naming rights sponsor. The collaboration lasted for 15 years, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships in Australian sports history. During this period, Hyundai played a significant role in promoting the A-League, helping to grow the sport’s popularity and visibility in Australia.

Hyundai’s support extended beyond mere branding; it involved engaging fan experiences, community initiatives, and various marketing campaigns. One of the most iconic campaigns was the “Goals for Grassroots” program, where Hyundai donated money to junior football clubs for every goal scored in A-League matches. This initiative not only supported grassroots football but also created a stronger connection between the league and local communities.

Another notable aspect of the partnership was the Hyundai A-League Goal of the Year award, which celebrated the best goals scored each season, further enhancing fan engagement and excitement around the league.

In 2019, the partnership concluded as Hyundai shifted its marketing focus. Still, the legacy of their collaboration remains a significant chapter in the history of the A-League, having contributed substantially to the growth and success of professional football in Australia.

Pooh Jeans x AC Milan

The partnership between Pooh Jeans and AC Milan in the 1980s was a distinctive collaboration that blended fashion with football. Pooh Jeans, an Italian denim brand, became the official sponsor of AC Milan during a transformative period for the club. This partnership is particularly remembered for its iconic and somewhat quirky branding, which featured the Pooh Jeans logo on AC Milan’s kits from 1981 to 1983.

This collaboration came at a time when football sponsorship was still developing, and having a fashion brand like Pooh Jeans on the jerseys added a unique flair. Fans often nostalgically recall the partnership for its distinctive aesthetic, which represented a bold move away from more traditional sponsorships.

During this era, AC Milan was rebuilding its identity after relegation and subsequent promotion to Serie A. The presence of Pooh Jeans as a sponsor coincided with the club’s efforts to reestablish itself in Italian football, leading up to their eventual dominance in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Though the Pooh Jeans sponsorship lasted only a few years, it left an enduring mark in the history of football sponsorships. It is remembered for its blend of fashion and sport—with a touch of hilarity—during a pivotal period for AC Milan.

Toyota x AFL

The partnership between Toyota and the Australian Football League (AFL) began in 2004 when Toyota became the AFL’s official automotive partner. This collaboration has been one of the most successful and enduring sponsorships in Australian sports, and it is celebrated for its innovative marketing campaigns and strong community involvement.

One of the most iconic aspects of the Toyota-AFL partnership is the “Oh What a Feeling!” campaign. This slogan, paired with humorous and memorable advertisements featuring famous AFL players and coaches, became widely recognised and loved by fans. The commercials often played on the unique culture of Australian football, using humour and relatability to connect with audiences.

Toyota has also been a major supporter of grassroots football through initiatives like the Toyota Good for Footy program. This initiative provides grants and funding to local football clubs, helping to develop young talent and support community engagement with the sport. The program includes the popular Toyota Good for Footy Raffle, which has raised millions of dollars for local clubs across Australia.

Another significant contribution of the Toyota-AFL partnership is the annual Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade. This event, held the day before the Grand Final, sees players from the competing teams parade through Melbourne, drawing huge crowds and adding to the excitement and celebration of the season’s climax.

Through these efforts, Toyota has solidified its presence in the AFL community, not just as a sponsor but as a key player in promoting and developing Australian football. The partnership continues to be a shining example of how corporate sponsorship can positively impact sports and local communities.

Air New Zealand x All Blacks

The partnership between Air New Zealand and the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team, is one of the most iconic and enduring in the sports world. This collaboration began in 1998 and has since become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s national identity, showcasing the synergy between the country’s flagship airline and its legendary rugby team.

Air New Zealand has leveraged its association with the All Blacks through creative marketing campaigns that resonate globally. One of the most memorable campaigns is the series of in-flight safety videos featuring All Blacks players. These videos blend humour and rugby culture, making them viral hits and a unique way to engage passengers while promoting safety.

The partnership extends beyond marketing. Air New Zealand plays a crucial role in the team’s logistics, facilitating travel for the All Blacks to international competitions and tours. This logistical support is vital for the team’s success on the global stage.

Through this long-standing partnership, Air New Zealand and the All Blacks have created a powerful brand alliance that not only elevates both entities but also strengthens national pride and unity in New Zealand.

Marlboro x Ayrton Senna – McLaren

The partnership between Marlboro and Ayrton Senna during his time with McLaren is one of the most iconic in Formula 1 history. While it may be hard to imagine today, the tobacco brand was once a major sponsor all over the sporting world and had a long-standing relationship with the McLaren team, which began in the 1970s. However, it reached new heights when Ayrton Senna joined McLaren in 1988.

Senna, one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history, drove for McLaren from 1988 to 1993. During this period, the team, backed by Marlboro’s significant financial support, Senna dominated the sport and the distinctive red and white Marlboro logo became synonymous with Senna’s remarkable skill and success.

The partnership produced numerous iconic moments, including Senna’s first World Championship win in 1988, followed by additional titles in 1990 and 1991. The Marlboro-McLaren-Senna combination was known for its aggressive marketing and branding, with Marlboro leveraging Senna’s global appeal to enhance its brand visibility. Marlboro’s sponsorship enabled McLaren to provide Senna with cutting-edge technology and competitive cars, contributing to his legendary status.

UNICEF x FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona never had front-of-shirt sponsorships. Until this one.

Since 2006, the partnership between UNICEF and FC Barcelona has been pioneering, uniting a global humanitarian organisation with a leading sports club. FC Barcelona’s commitment to UNICEF is symbolised by featuring the organisation’s logo on their jerseys, marking the club’s first-ever sponsorship of this kind and emphasising social responsibility. Initially pledging AUD $2.4 million annually, FC Barcelona’s support has funded programs worldwide, focusing on education, health, and sports development, particularly benefiting children in Africa and Latin America.

Beyond financial contributions, FC Barcelona players and staff actively engage in UNICEF campaigns, raising awareness about children’s rights and humanitarian issues globally. This partnership highlights the impactful role sports can play in addressing societal challenges and underscores FC Barcelona’s dedication to promoting children’s well-being and rights through its global platform.

Repco x Bathurst 1000

In 2021, Repco partnered with the Bathurst 1000 as the event’s naming rights sponsor, marking its entry into a longstanding motorsport tradition. Known for automotive parts and accessories, Repco’s sponsorship has revitalised the race with prominent “Repco Bathurst 1000” branding across marketing channels, enhancing its visibility. The partnership emphasises fan engagement through activities, promotions, and digital experiences, aiming to connect deeply with motorsport enthusiasts and celebrate the event’s heritage through special initiatives and behind-the-scenes content.

Repco has leveraged this sponsorship to connect with motorsport enthusiasts and the broader automotive community. This includes initiatives such as behind-the-scenes content, meet-and-greets with drivers, and special merchandise, all designed to enhance the fan experience and celebrate the rich heritage of the Bathurst 1000.

KFC x BBL

KFC has been the title sponsor for the Big Bash League (BBL) since 2011. This collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the BBL’s identity and popularity, making it one of the most entertaining and family-friendly sports leagues in Australia.

KFC’s sponsorship has brought a vibrant and engaging marketing presence to the BBL. One of the most iconic aspects of the partnership is the “Buckethead Army,” where fans wear KFC-branded buckets on their heads during matches, creating a distinctive and fun visual element that has become synonymous with the league. This initiative has helped to build a strong and enthusiastic fan base, enhancing the atmosphere at games and on broadcasts.

The partnership has also seen KFC heavily involved in promotional activities and fan engagement. This includes interactive experiences at matches, social media campaigns, and various competitions and giveaways, all designed to engage cricket fans and create memorable experiences. KFC’s branding is prominently featured across BBL venues, uniforms, and media, reinforcing the connection between the brand and the excitement of T20 cricket.

In addition to marketing efforts, KFC has supported community initiatives through the BBL, including grassroots cricket programs and charity partnerships. This commitment to community involvement has further strengthened the bond between KFC, the BBL, and cricket fans across Australia.

The KFC and BBL partnership has played a crucial role in the league’s growth and success, making it a staple of the Australian summer sports calendar and an excellent example of how a corporate sponsorship can enhance the appeal and reach of a sports competition.

John Hancock x Boston Marathon

The partnership between John Hancock and the Boston Marathon, starting in 1986, has been instrumental in elevating the race’s stature globally. John Hancock’s sponsorship brought significant prize money, attracting top international runners and raising the competition to World Marathon Major status. Their Elite Athlete Program further enhances the race with support for athletes, contributing to increased media coverage and global audience engagement.

Beyond sport, John Hancock’s involvement extends to community and charitable initiatives through the Boston Marathon. The company sponsors the Marathon Non-Profit Program, raising millions for charities, and engages its employees in volunteer efforts and fundraising activities, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement.

Innovations like the Athlete Tracker have further modernised the Boston Marathon, offering real-time updates for spectators and enhancing the overall fan experience, thereby solidifying the partnership’s impact on both the race and the broader community.

Carling x Carling Cup

The partnership between Carling and the Carling Cup (now EFL Cup) began in 2003, with Carling becoming the tournament’s title sponsor, significantly elevating its profile in football. Through substantial financial support and innovative marketing campaigns, Carling engaged football fans nationwide, leveraging extensive branding and media presence to strengthen its association with the sport. Despite concluding in 2012, the partnership’s legacy underscores how corporate sponsorships can enhance tournament visibility and foster enduring connections with passionate sports audiences.

Nike x Cathy Freeman

From the mid-1990s through her career, Nike provided Cathy Freeman with cutting-edge gear and support as she achieved remarkable success in track and field, particularly in the 400 meters.

One of the most iconic moments of their collaboration was at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, where Freeman won the gold medal in the 400 meters. She famously lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony in Nike-designed apparel. This historic achievement not only showcased Freeman’s talent but also solidified Nike’s role in supporting her journey to become a national icon.

Nike’s partnership with Cathy Freeman extended beyond athletic performance, emphasising social impact and First Nations representation. Freeman, as an Indigenous Australian, used her platform to advocate for reconciliation and Indigenous rights, aligning with Nike’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Red Bull x Cliff Diving World Series

The partnership between Red Bull and the Cliff Diving Series, which began in 2009, has been transformative for the sport of cliff diving. Red Bull’s involvement brought global visibility and innovation, establishing the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series as a premier international competition known for its breathtaking dives from heights up to 27 meters. This collaboration not only highlights the athleticism and courage of divers but also includes creative marketing campaigns and extensive media coverage that have broadened the sport’s appeal and inspired audiences worldwide.

Benson & Hedges x Cricket

The partnership between Benson & Hedges and cricket, spanning from the 1970s to the early 2000s, was notable for the brand’s sponsorship of major tournaments and series across England, Australia, and the West Indies. One of its most renowned contributions was the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in Australia during the 1980s and 1990s, which showcased international cricket teams and garnered substantial public and media interest.

Despite its popularity, the partnership eventually faced regulatory challenges and scrutiny due to restrictions on tobacco advertising in sports. This led to Benson & Hedges gradually phasing out its involvement in cricket sponsorships by the early 2000s, signalling the conclusion of a significant era in cricket sponsorship history influenced by tobacco brands.

NRMA x Cricket Covers

The partnership between NRMA Insurance and Cricket Australia has been characterised by innovative contributions to Australian cricket. NRMA Insurance has provided substantial financial support and made a significant impact, particularly through the development of the iconic cricket covers that revolutionised pitch protection during rain delays and received acclaim at the B&T Awards. This innovation underscored NRMA Insurance’s commitment to game integrity and player safety while also ensuring continued visibility for sponsors during weather disruptions.

Additionally, NRMA Insurance has actively engaged with communities, promoting cricket at grassroots levels and supporting various cricket programs nationwide.

Nike x Cristiano Ronaldo

Since 2003, Nike has played a pivotal role in supporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, offering him signature boots and apparel lines that embody his style and performance on the pitch. A standout element of their collaboration is the CR7 brand, encompassing a diverse range of Nike products endorsed by Ronaldo, including football boots, clothing, and accessories bearing his logo. Their partnership extends beyond product endorsements to numerous marketing campaigns showcasing Ronaldo’s accomplishments and global appeal. Despite occasional controversies, such as concerns over labour conditions in Nike’s supply chain, the Nike-Cristiano Ronaldo collaboration stands as a compelling example of how sports sponsorship can mutually elevate athletic prowess, fashion, and worldwide influence.

Amoco x Cup NRL

Amoco, a brand of petrol stations, partnered with the NRL (National Rugby League) in the early 1980s, becoming a prominent sponsor of the competition. This partnership was notable for its support of the Australian Rugby League, contributing to the NRL’s growth and visibility during that era. One of the iconic elements of their collaboration was Amoco’s branding, which was prominently displayed at NRL matches and events. This sponsorship helped to enhance the league’s profile and fan engagement, leveraging Amoco’s presence to connect with rugby league enthusiasts across Australia.

Adidas x David Beckham

The Adidas-David Beckham partnership began in the late 1990s and lasted over two decades, becoming a cornerstone of sports marketing history. Adidas leveraged Beckham’s charm, football expertise, and international appeal to endorse their products globally. A standout was the introduction of the Adidas Predator boots endorsed by Beckham, which reinforced his reputation as a football fashion icon due to the Predator’s innovative design and exceptional ball control capabilities.

Beyond footwear, Beckham collaborated with Adidas on various apparel lines, including jerseys and leisurewear featuring his personal branding, appealing to football fans and fashion-conscious consumers alike worldwide.

Adidas x Derrick Rose

The partnership between Adidas and NBA star Derrick Rose began in 2008, focusing on the launch of the Adidas adiZero Rose basketball shoe line. This collaboration aimed to leverage Rose’s athleticism and popularity to promote Adidas’ basketball footwear. A highlight was the introduction of signature shoes like the adiZero Rose, incorporating innovative technology to enhance performance and gaining popularity among players and fans alike. Despite challenges from Rose’s injuries, the partnership persisted with new releases and campaigns, reinforcing Adidas’ commitment to innovation and market leadership in basketball footwear through athlete collaborations.

Nike x Eluid Kipchoge

The Nike-Eliud Kipchoge partnership has been defined by historic achievements and innovation in running. A standout moment was the 2017 Breaking2 project, where Kipchoge aimed to break the 2-hour marathon barrier using Nike’s advanced technology, including the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoes. Despite not setting an official record, Kipchoge’s time of 2:00:25 showcased remarkable performance, pushing human endurance limits. This collaboration underscored Nike’s dedication to enhancing athletic performance through technology and solidified Kipchoge’s reputation as a pioneering figure in long-distance running.

Red Bull x F1