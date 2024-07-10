Round 2 Of B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: What Is The Most Iconic Sports Partnership Ever?

Welcome to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down, to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

Marlboro x Ferrari

The partnership between Marlboro and Ferrari began in the early 1980s and lasted until the mid-2000s, marking one of the most enduring and iconic sponsorships in motorsport history. During this period, Marlboro’s distinctive red and white livery became synonymous with Ferrari’s Formula One cars, appearing prominently on race cars driven by legends such as Michael Schumacher.

Their collaboration not only symbolised success on the track but also became a symbol of passion, innovation, and excellence in the world of motorsport.

Shell x Ferrari

The Shell and Ferrari partnership, established in the 1930s, has been a cornerstone of motorsport history, marked by their collaboration in Formula One racing. Shell’s advanced fuels and lubricants have played a crucial role in Ferrari’s success on the track, epitomising technological prowess and performance excellence.

However, the partnership has not been without controversy, particularly concerning accusations of “fuel-gate” scandals and claims of preferential treatment in fuel supply, sparking debates about fairness and competitive integrity in motorsport. Despite these controversies, Shell and Ferrari continue to uphold a legacy of innovation and speed in the racing world.

Gulf x Ford GT40

The partnership between Gulf Oil and Ford GT40 is renowned for its success in the 1960s, particularly at the Le Mans 24 Hours race. Gulf’s distinctive blue and orange livery adorned the Ford GT40s that clinched victory at Le Mans in 1968 and 1969, cementing their place in motorsport history.

This collaboration not only showcased engineering excellence and performance but also became an iconic symbol of endurance racing prowess, inspiring future generations of racing enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Ford x Geelong FC

The partnership between Ford and Geelong Football Club (Geelong FC) is one of the longest-running and most iconic in Australian sports history, beginning in 1925. This enduring collaboration has seen Ford’s branding and support deeply integrated into the club’s identity. Over the decades, the partnership has produced numerous memorable moments and marketing campaigns, including sponsorship of the team’s jerseys and significant contributions to community and grassroots programs.



This relationship has helped foster a strong sense of community and loyalty among fans, cementing Ford’s position as a key supporter of Australian rules football and local culture. The partnership’s longevity and success are testaments to the mutual benefits and shared values between Ford and Geelong FC.

George Foreman Grill x George Foreman

The partnership between George Foreman and the George Foreman Grill is a remarkable success story in branding and product endorsement. Launched in 1994, the George Foreman Grill became synonymous with the former boxing champion, leveraging his fame and persona to promote the innovative kitchen appliance.



George Foreman, known for his illustrious boxing career, added significant credibility and visibility to the product. The grill’s unique design, which allowed for fat to be drained away from food during cooking, was marketed as a healthier way to prepare meals. Foreman’s endorsement emphasised his own commitment to healthy living, making the product appealing to health-conscious consumers.

The partnership resulted in phenomenal sales, with the George Foreman Grill becoming a household name and selling over 100 million units worldwide. This collaboration is often cited as one of the most successful celebrity endorsements in history, highlighting how Foreman’s charm and relatability helped transform a simple kitchen appliance into a cultural icon.

Longines x Equestrian

Longines’ partnership with the equestrian world is a cornerstone of the brand’s identity and heritage, reflecting its long-standing commitment to precision, elegance, and tradition. This collaboration dates back over a century, with Longines serving as the official timekeeper and sponsor for numerous prestigious equestrian events globally, including show jumping, dressage, and horse racing.

One of the most iconic aspects of this partnership is Longines’ involvement with events such as the Longines Global Champions Tour, the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping, and the Prix de Diane Longines. The partnership has also seen the creation of special edition timepieces inspired by the equestrian world that embody the brand’s elegance and technical sophistication. These watches often feature design elements that pay homage to the sport, such as horseshoe motifs and leather straps reminiscent of riding gear.

Overall, Longines’ association with equestrian sports has helped reinforce its brand values and connect with a discerning audience that appreciates the blend of tradition and innovation.

Adidas x Ian Thorpe

The partnership between Adidas and Ian Thorpe, the Australian swimming legend, is a prominent example of successful athlete endorsement and collaboration. Ian Thorpe, known for his record-breaking performances and multiple Olympic gold medals, partnered with Adidas early in his career. This collaboration significantly boosted Adidas’ visibility in the swimming world and reinforced its reputation for high-performance sportswear.

One of the most recognisable aspects of this partnership was the development of the Adidas “Full Body Suit,” which Thorpe famously wore during his record-setting swims. This suit, designed with innovative technology to enhance speed and reduce drag, became a symbol of cutting-edge swimwear. Thorpe’s success while wearing Adidas gear helped the brand gain credibility and market share in the competitive swimming segment.

Additionally, the partnership included numerous advertising campaigns and promotional activities that highlighted Thorpe’s achievements and Adidas’ commitment to excellence in sports. These campaigns emphasised the synergy between Thorpe’s dedication and Adidas’ technical innovation, making the partnership a benchmark for athlete endorsements.



The collaboration between Adidas and Ian Thorpe not only contributed to the advancement of swimwear technology but also left a lasting impact on sports marketing, demonstrating the power of aligning a world-class athlete with a leading sports brand.

Nutri Grain x Iron Man Series

The partnership between Nutri-Grain and the Iron Man Series is a standout example of brand alignment with athletic endurance and grit. Nutri-Grain has been the title sponsor of the Iron Man Series since the 1980s, effectively connecting the brand with the themes of strength, resilience, and peak physical performance.

The Iron Man Series features some of the toughest and most gruelling multi-discipline surf lifesaving competitions, including events such as swimming, board paddling, and surf skiing. Nutri-Grain’s sponsorship has helped elevate the series’ profile, bringing it to a broader audience through extensive media coverage and marketing campaigns. The brand’s logo is prominently displayed at events, on athlete uniforms, and in promotional materials, creating a strong association between Nutri-Grain and elite athleticism.

The partnership came to a close a few weeks back with Shaw and Partners taking over as the title sponsor but the long-standing collaboration was instrumental in promoting both the sport and the brand, making it a textbook example of successful sports sponsorship.

Woodford Reserve x Kentucky Derby

The partnership between Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby exemplifies a perfect blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and prestige. As the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, Woodford Reserve has been intricately linked with this iconic horse racing event since 1999. This collaboration brings together two storied institutions, celebrating the heritage and culture of Kentucky.

One of the most iconic elements of this partnership is the creation of the annual Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby Bottle. Each year, a limited-edition bottle is designed, often featuring artwork that captures the spirit of the Derby. These collectible bottles are highly anticipated by both bourbon enthusiasts and horse racing fans, becoming a cherished memento of the event.

Woodford Reserve also plays a key role in the culinary and cocktail experiences at the Kentucky Derby. The brand is known for crafting the official mint julep, the Derby’s signature drink. Served in elegant commemorative glasses, this cocktail symbolises the event’s festive and refined atmosphere.

The partnership extends to various promotional activities, including special events and media campaigns that highlight the shared values of excellence and tradition between Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby.

US Postal Service x Lance Armstrong

The partnership between the US Postal Service (USPS) and Lance Armstrong was one of the most high-profile and controversial sponsorships in sports history. Beginning in 1996, USPS sponsored Armstrong’s cycling team, which became known as the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team. This collaboration was initially seen as a masterstroke, aligning the national postal service with Armstrong’s inspiring comeback story and his unprecedented seven consecutive Tour de France victories from 1999 to 2005.

The partnership included significant branding and promotional efforts, with the USPS logo prominently displayed on team uniforms and equipment. The team’s success, notably Armstrong’s victories, brought considerable attention and positive visibility to USPS, promoting a message of endurance, determination, and American pride.

However, the partnership’s legacy was dramatically altered when Armstrong was implicated in a widespread doping scandal. In 2012, after years of denial, he was stripped of his Tour de France titles and banned from professional cycling for life. The fallout from the scandal tarnished the reputations of both Armstrong and his sponsors, including USPS. The US Postal Service faced criticism for its association with Armstrong, and the scandal led to legal battles over sponsorship funds.

Nike x Lance Armstrong

Starting in 1996, Nike endorsed Armstrong, who became a symbol of resilience and triumph after his recovery from cancer and subsequent dominance in professional cycling, winning seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005.

One of the most iconic elements of this partnership was the creation of the Livestrong campaign in 2004. Nike and Armstrong co-launched the Livestrong yellow wristbands to raise cancer research and support funds. The wristbands became a global phenomenon, symbolising hope, perseverance, and the fight against cancer. Over 80 million wristbands were sold, raising millions for the Livestrong Foundation and significantly boosting Nike’s reputation for social responsibility.

Nike also produced a range of Livestrong-branded athletic wear and equipment, further embedding the campaign’s ethos into its brand identity. Armstrong’s victories and inspirational story were heavily featured in Nike’s marketing campaigns, reinforcing messages of endurance, determination, and overcoming adversity.

However, the partnership faced a dramatic downturn in 2012 when Armstrong was found guilty of doping. Following the release of the US Anti-Doping Agency’s report, Nike terminated its contract with Armstrong and ceased its support for the Livestrong Foundation. The scandal damaged Armstrong’s legacy and led to a reassessment of Nike’s association with him.

Martini x Lancia Rally Cars

The partnership between Martini and Lancia in rally racing is one of the most iconic collaborations in motorsport history. Beginning in the 1980s, Martini Racing, the motorsport division of the Italian alcoholic beverage company Martini & Rossi, became the title sponsor for Lancia’s rally cars.

Lancia’s rally cars, particularly the Lancia Delta Integrale, dominated the World Rally Championship (WRC) during this period. The Martini-liveried Lancia 037 and Delta S4 were instrumental in securing multiple WRC titles, establishing Lancia as a powerhouse in the sport. The Delta Integrale, in particular, is legendary for its performance and success, securing six consecutive WRC constructors’ championships from 1987 to 1992.

The Martini and Lancia partnership not only resulted in significant competitive success but also left a lasting impact on motorsport culture. The striking livery became one of the most recognisable and celebrated designs in racing history, often replicated and revered by motorsport enthusiasts. The collaboration also helped elevate the Martini brand, associating it with speed, precision, and Italian engineering excellence.

Nike x LeBron James

The partnership between Nike and LeBron James is one of the most successful and influential collaborations in sports marketing history. Beginning in 2003, when LeBron James was just entering the NBA, Nike signed the young phenomenon to a lucrative endorsement deal, recognising his immense potential and marketability. This partnership has since flourished, with LeBron becoming one of the most dominant and well-known athletes globally.

Nike has released numerous iterations of LeBron’s shoes, each featuring innovative design and technology tailored to his playing style. These shoes have become highly popular among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike, often selling out upon release and contributing significantly to Nike’s revenue.

In addition to footwear, the partnership has produced various apparel and equipment lines, all branded with LeBron’s name and logo. Nike has also created impactful advertising campaigns around LeBron, highlighting his journey, achievements, and influence both on and off the court. Campaigns like “Witness” and “Strive for Greatness” have resonated with fans and underscored LeBron’s status as a global icon.



In 2015, Nike and LeBron extended their partnership with a historic lifetime deal, rumoured to be worth over a billion dollars. This deal ensures that their collaboration will continue well beyond LeBron’s playing career. It emphasises LeBron’s lasting impact and Nike’s commitment to leveraging his brand.

Walkers x Leicester City

The partnership between Walkers and Leicester City Football Club is a notable collaboration that blends local pride with global visibility. Walkers, a prominent snack brand owned by PepsiCo, has been a sponsor of Leicester City since 1987, making it one of the longest-running partnerships in English football.

The Walkers branding has been a constant presence during the club’s rise from lower leagues to winning the Premier League title in the historic 2015-2016 season, which captured global attention. The partnership has effectively linked Walkers with the club’s success and community spirit, enhancing both brands’ visibility and appeal.

In addition to jersey sponsorship, Walkers has engaged with Leicester City fans through various promotional activities and campaigns, including the iconic “Winners Salt & Victory” limited edition range to celebrate the team’s 2016 Premier League win. These efforts have strengthened the bond between the brand, the club, and its supporters, fostering a sense of shared celebration and loyalty.

Adidas x Lionel Messi

The partnership between Adidas and Lionel Messi is a cornerstone of modern football sponsorship, characterised by mutual success and enduring loyalty. Adidas signed Messi to a sponsorship deal early in his career, recognising his exceptional talent and potential as a global football icon. Since then, Messi has become synonymous with Adidas, representing the brand on and off the pitch.

Adidas has developed a line of Messi-branded boots that incorporate innovative technologies tailored to his playing style, such as agility and precision. These boots have been highly popular among footballers worldwide and have contributed significantly to Adidas’ market share in the football footwear segment.

Adidas has also featured Messi prominently in its global marketing campaigns, highlighting his extraordinary skills, achievements, and impact on the game. Campaigns such as “There Will Be Haters” and “Create Your Own Game” have showcased Messi’s unique abilities and resonated with fans globally, reinforcing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Beyond footwear and advertising, the partnership extends to various philanthropic initiatives and community engagements supported by Messi and Adidas. These efforts underscore their shared commitment to promoting football at all levels and making a positive impact on society.

Carlsberg x Liverpool FC

Carlsberg, the Danish brewing company, became Liverpool FC’s official beer sponsor in 1992, marking the beginning of a close relationship that has endured numerous football highs and lows.

One of the most iconic aspects of this partnership is the presence of the Carlsberg logo on Liverpool FC’s jerseys during their most successful periods, including their UEFA Champions League victories in 2005 and 2019, as well as multiple domestic league triumphs. This visibility has helped Carlsberg reinforce its brand as a supporter of football excellence and a staple in the matchday experience for Liverpool fans worldwide.

Beyond jersey sponsorship, Carlsberg has engaged Liverpool FC supporters through various fan initiatives, events, and advertising campaigns. The “Probably the Best Beer in the World” slogan became synonymous with both brands, leveraging the emotional connection between football fandom and enjoying a cold pint during games.

The partnership has also involved collaborative efforts in community and charitable projects, reflecting both Carlsberg’s and Liverpool FC’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the pitch.

John Player Special x Lotus F1

Beginning in the 1970s, John Player Special (JPS), a brand of cigarettes owned by the British American Tobacco company, became the title sponsor and primary livery of the Lotus Formula 1 team. This partnership marked a significant era in motorsport, blending high-speed racing with bold branding.

The JPS branding, featuring gold lettering against a black background, became instantly recognisable and synonymous with speed, innovation, and success on the track. The Lotus-JPS cars, driven by legendary drivers like Ayrton Senna and Emerson Fittipaldi, achieved numerous victories and championships during their tenure together.

Beyond the track, the partnership between JPS and Lotus F1 helped redefine sponsorships in motorsport, setting new standards for how brands could integrate their identity with the visual spectacle of Formula 1 racing. The JPS livery remains a timeless classic in the history of racing liveries, often celebrated and replicated by motorsport enthusiasts and collectors long past the time when tobacco sponsorships were considered acceptable.

CommBank x Matildas

The partnership between the Commonwealth Bank (CommBank) and the Matildas represents a significant commitment to women’s sports and empowerment. CommBank became the principal partner and official bank of the Matildas in 2019, marking a pivotal moment in the team’s journey towards greater recognition and support. However, the financial institution couldn’t have predicted how the world would change in July of 2023.

In the heart of winter, live from Australia and New Zealand, the country stopped as the Tilly’s shot for greatness in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The nation’s response was unprecedented, with some of the largest viewership numbers in not just the history of women’s sports but the history of sports in general. With CommBank baking them all the way, Tilly fever took hold of the country – you’d be hard-pressed to find a single Aussie who wasn’t holding their breath during that iconic goal shoot-out against France.

CommBank has played a vital role in elevating the Matildas’ profile both domestically and internationally. The sponsorship has included jersey branding, promotional campaigns, and community initiatives aimed at inspiring young girls to participate in football and pursue their sporting dreams.

CommBank’s support has also extended to initiatives that promote gender equality and diversity within football. This includes funding grassroots programs, supporting player development, and advocating for equal pay and opportunities for female athletes.

Emirates x Melbourne Cup

Emirates’ partnership with the Melbourne Cup represents a prestigious collaboration in the world of horse racing and international travel. Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, became the naming rights sponsor of the Melbourne Cup Carnival in 2004, marking the beginning of a significant association with Australia’s most famous thoroughbred horse race.

As the naming rights sponsor, Emirates has prominently featured its branding at the event, including on the winner’s trophy and throughout Flemington Racecourse during the carnival. Emirates has leveraged this partnership to strengthen its brand presence in Australia and globally, targeting affluent travellers interested in luxury experiences and world-class events. The airline has offered exclusive travel packages and hospitality experiences for guests attending the Melbourne Cup, enhancing the event’s allure and appeal.

Beyond branding and hospitality, the partnership has supported various community initiatives and charitable causes, reflecting both Emirates’ and the Melbourne Cup’s commitment to giving back to society.

Foster’s x Melbourne Cup

Foster’s Lager, an iconic Australian beer brand, became a major sponsor of the Melbourne Cup, one of Australia’s most prestigious horse racing events back in the 1980s. The partnership was marked by Foster’s prominent branding and involvement in the event, including advertising campaigns, hospitality initiatives, and promotional activities aimed at celebrating the spirit of the Melbourne Cup.

The beer brand’s association with the Melbourne Cup helped enhance its visibility and popularity among both local and international audiences, leveraging the event’s global reach and prestige. Many have speculated that this is one of the reasons Foster’s is considered Australia’s national beer on a global scale.

Foster’s also contributed to the festive atmosphere of the Melbourne Cup Carnival through various promotional events and initiatives, providing memorable experiences for racegoers and fans.

The partnership exemplified Foster’s dedication to celebrating Australian heritage and sportsmanship, making it a significant chapter in the history of both the Melbourne Cup and Foster’s Lager in Australia’s cultural landscape.

