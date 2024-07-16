Round 4 Of B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: What Is The Most Iconic Sports Partnership Ever?

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

You made your voices heard in the first three rounds, but we won’t tell you who won yet; there are still two more rounds to go! Let’s kick off round three with 20 more iconic sponsorships in sporting history. From a sadistic Roosters sponsorship to the iconic Barclays Premier League, what will be your top pick?

Here are your contenders, in no particular order; click for a detailed read on why they’re in the first 20 or jump straight to the bottom to vote.

James Hardie x Parramatta Eels

The partnership between building manufacturing company James Hardie and the Parramatta Eels began in the late 1970s and extended through the 1980s, coinciding with a golden era for the Parramatta Eels.

During this period, the Eels experienced unprecedented success, winning four premierships in 1981, 1982, 1983, and 1986. James Hardie’s sponsorship was highly visible, with the company’s logo prominently displayed on the Eels’ jerseys, making it one of the most recognised and enduring sponsorships in Australian sports history.

The partnership was not without controversy, with the company being associated with the manufacturing of lethal asbestos products for more than 70 years. James Hardie ceased asbestos production in 1987 but for years refused to acknowledge any responsibility for compensating victims. It wasn’t until 2001 that the company finally recognised its liability, establishing a compensation fund with a one-off contribution of $293 million that had run out by 2003. After years of legal debate, James Hardie finally reached an agreement in 2007 that required them to make annual contributions to the Asbestos Injuries Compensation Fund, estimated to total $4.5 billion over 40 years.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the brand would return as a major sponsor for the club from 2025 in a four-year partnership that will see James Hardie become the Eels front-of-jersey and lower-back-jersey sponsor.

Marlboro x Peter Brock Holden

The partnership between Marlboro and Peter Brock Holden (HDT) is one of the most iconic in Australian motorsport history. This collaboration, which began in the late 1970s and lasted until the late 1980s, played a significant role in Brock and HDT’s dominance in touring car racing.

Marlboro’s sponsorship was highly visible, with its distinctive red and white branding becoming synonymous with Peter Brock and HDT’s vehicles. This partnership not only provided financial support but also elevated the team’s profile and allowed them to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Peter Brock, often called “King of the Mountain” for his record nine victories at the Bathurst 1000, achieved many of his successes under Marlboro’s sponsorship. The Marlboro-HDT cars became legendary, particularly the Holden Commodore models driven by Brock, which secured multiple Australian Touring Car Championship titles and Bathurst wins.

Mobil x Peter Brock Holden

The partnership between Mobil and Peter Brock Holden marks a significant chapter in Australian motorsport history. This collaboration began in the late 1980s after Brock’s previous partnership with Marlboro ended due to the ban on tobacco advertising in sports.

Mobil’s sponsorship provided critical financial support and high-quality lubricants, contributing to the performance and success of Brock’s racing team. The Mobil logo, prominently displayed on Brock’s cars, became iconic in the racing community.

Under Mobil’s sponsorship, Brock continued to compete at the highest levels of touring car racing. While the partnership did not match the sheer number of victories achieved during the Marlboro era, it nonetheless reinforced Brock’s status as a top competitor. Notably, during this time, Brock and HDT won several races and maintained a strong presence in the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Honda x PGA Championships

The partnership between Honda and the PGA Tour began in 1982 when Honda became the title sponsor of the Honda Classic, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships on the PGA Tour.

The Honda Classic, held annually in Florida, has grown in prestige and importance, attracting top golfers from around the world. Honda’s sponsorship has been instrumental in the event’s success, providing financial support, enhancing the tournament’s profile, and contributing to its reputation as a premier golf event. The partnership has also enabled the Honda Classic to make significant charitable contributions to local communities, particularly through the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

Over the years, the Honda Classic has seen numerous iconic moments, including victories by some of the sport’s biggest names. The challenging course layouts, particularly at the PGA National Resort & Spa’s Champion Course, have made for memorable competitions, often testing the skills of even the most seasoned professionals.

Callaway Golf x Phil Mickelson

The partnership between Callaway Golf and Phil Mickelson is a landmark collaboration in the world of golf. This partnership began in 2004 when Mickelson signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Callaway, marking the beginning of a fruitful relationship.

Throughout his career with Callaway, Mickelson has been an instrumental ambassador for the brand, showcasing its equipment on golf’s biggest stages. Using Callaway clubs, balls, and other gear, Mickelson has achieved numerous victories, including multiple major championships.

Mickelson’s creative shot-making and charismatic personality have made him a fan favourite and a significant asset to Callaway. The partnership has been mutually beneficial: Mickelson has consistently performed at a high level with Callaway equipment, while Callaway has gained substantial brand exposure and credibility through Mickelson’s successes and high-profile presence on the tour.

In addition to on-course performance, Mickelson has collaborated with Callaway on product development, providing feedback and insights that have helped shape the design and innovation of Callaway’s clubs and balls.

Barclays x Premier League

The partnership between Barclays and the Premier League began in 2001 when Barclays became the title sponsor of the Premier League, a role it held until 2016. During this 15-year period, the league was officially known as the Barclays Premier League.

The sponsorship significantly elevated the league’s global profile, helping it become one of the most watched and commercially successful sports leagues in the world. Barclays’ investment not only provided substantial financial support to the league and its clubs but also helped fund various community and grassroots initiatives.

Barclays also used its sponsorship to engage fans through various initiatives, including the Barclays Spaces for Sports program, which aimed to create and refurbish sports facilities in underprivileged areas.

Additionally, the Barclays Premier League Trophy Tour brought the league’s trophy to fans around the world, enhancing the league’s international appeal.

XXXX Gold x Queensland Maroons

The partnership between XXXX and the Queensland Maroons began in the early 1990s and has become one of the most recognisable and enduring sponsorships in Australian rugby league.

The iconic XXXX logo is prominently displayed on the Maroons’ jerseys, making it a familiar sight to rugby league fans. This partnership has coincided with one of the most successful periods in the Maroons’ history, including their dominance in the State of Origin series, where they have frequently triumphed over their NSW rivals.

XXXX’s “Postcodes of Origin” campaign was an absolute slam dunk, igniting Queenslanders’ passion for the brand during the State of Origin by sacrificing the XXXX logo on the players’ iconic maroon sleeves and replacing it with the postcodes of their junior rugby clubs.

XXXX has actively engaged with fans through various promotional activities and fan experiences. This includes events like the XXX Maroons Series Launch and fan zones at State of Origin matches, which enhance the overall fan experience and solidify the bond between the brand and the team’s supporters.

Allen Iverson x Reebok

This relationship began in 1996 when Reebok signed Iverson shortly after he was selected as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. This partnership played a significant role in shaping the brand’s presence in the basketball market.

Reebok’s endorsement deal with Iverson led to the creation of his signature shoe line, starting with the iconic Reebok Question, which debuted during his rookie season. The Question became an instant hit, celebrated for its stylish design and performance features, and it remains one of Reebok’s most popular basketball shoes. The success of the Question was followed by the release of the Answer series, with multiple iterations over the years, each featuring innovative technologies and designs that resonated with fans and athletes alike.

His cultural impact extended beyond the court, as Iverson became a style icon, influencing fashion trends with his tattoos, braids, and hip-hop-inspired clothing, which were often incorporated into Reebok’s marketing campaigns.

The partnership also produced memorable advertising campaigns, including the famous “I Am What I Am” campaign, which emphasised individuality and authenticity, aligning perfectly with Iverson’s persona.

These campaigns helped Reebok connect with a younger, more diverse audience and strengthened its brand identity in the competitive athletic wear market.

UNIQLO x Roger Federer

The partnership between UNIQLO and Roger Federer began in 2018. This collaboration marked a significant shift in Federer’s career, as he transitioned from his long-time association with Nike to UNIQLO in a landmark 10-year deal reportedly worth $300 million.

UNIQLO’s partnership with Federer has been characterised by the creation of high-quality, stylish, and functional tennis apparel that reflects both Federer’s refined taste and UNIQLO’s commitment to innovation and simplicity. Federer’s on-court outfits, designed in collaboration with UNIQLO, have garnered attention for their elegance and performance, often featuring clean lines and sophisticated colour schemes.

Beyond the court, the partnership emphasises shared values such as excellence, resilience, and a global vision. Federer has actively promoted UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which focuses on creating clothing designed to improve people’s everyday lives worldwide. This includes leveraging his influence to support UNIQLO’s sustainability initiatives and humanitarian efforts, reflecting his philanthropic commitments.

The collaboration has also seen Federer involved in developing and promoting UNIQLO’s broader clothing lines, extending his influence beyond sportswear to everyday fashion.

Nike x Rory McIlroy

Starting in 2013, this collaboration marked a significant endorsement deal, reportedly worth $200 million over ten years, positioning McIlroy as a central figure in Nike’s golf strategy.

Upon signing with Nike, McIlroy joined a roster of elite athletes representing the brand, and he quickly became a key ambassador for Nike Golf. Nike leveraged McIlroy’s on-course success and charismatic personality to promote its products, aligning with his reputation for power, precision, and athleticism.

Nike capitalised on McIlroy’s global appeal through various marketing campaigns, including the memorable “Ripple” commercial, which highlighted McIlroy’s journey from aspiring golfer inspired by Tiger Woods to becoming a champion in his own right. This campaign emphasised themes of inspiration, dedication, and the passing of the torch between generations of Nike athletes.

In 2016, Nike announced its exit from the golf equipment market to focus solely on apparel and footwear. Despite this shift, McIlroy continued to represent Nike clothing and shoes, showcasing the brand’s innovation in sportswear and its commitment to supporting top athletes.

Nike x Serena Williams

The partnership between Nike and Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, spans over two decades and is celebrated for its profound impact on sports and culture. Williams signed with Nike early in her career, becoming a prominent figure in the brand’s roster of athletes.

Nike has played a pivotal role in shaping Williams’ image and career trajectory, providing her with innovative apparel and footwear designed for peak performance on the tennis court. The partnership has been characterised by Nike’s commitment to celebrating Williams’ unique style and empowering her with gear that reflects her strength, athleticism, and determination.

Nike has leveraged Williams’ global influence to create impactful marketing campaigns that resonate with fans worldwide. These campaigns often highlight Williams’ resilience, dedication, and her role as a role model for aspiring athletes and women everywhere. One notable campaign was “Unlimited Greatness,” which showcased Williams’ journey and celebrated her sports achievements.

Beyond tennis, Williams and Nike have collaborated on fashion lines and charitable initiatives, demonstrating a shared commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and social change. Williams’ influence extends beyond sports, influencing trends in fashion and culture, and reinforcing Nike’s position as a brand that champions athletes and their stories.

Advance Hair x Shane Warne

Advanced Hair Studio, a global leader in hair loss solutions, enlisted Warne in the early 2000’s as a brand ambassador to promote its services and products.

Warne, known for his flamboyant personality and on-field prowess, openly discussed his experience with hair loss and Advanced Hair Studio’s positive impact on restoring his confidence. This partnership was pivotal in breaking down the stigma around male hair loss and promoting awareness about available treatments.

The collaboration extended beyond endorsements, with Warne actively participating in marketing campaigns and public appearances to advocate for Advanced Hair Studio’s services. His candid testimonials and visible results served as powerful endorsements for the brand, resonating with a wide audience, including cricket fans and individuals seeking hair loss solutions.

Pepsi x Shaq

The partnership between Pepsi and Shaquille O’Neal began in the mid-1990s and continues to be celebrated for its impact on sports marketing and popular culture. Shaq’s endorsement deal with Pepsi coincided with his rise to prominence as one of the most dominant players in NBA history.

As part of the partnership, Shaq became a prominent face of Pepsi’s advertising campaigns, appearing in commercials showcasing his larger-than-life personality and charisma on and off the basketball court. His comedic timing and engaging presence made him a natural fit for Pepsi’s brand, appealing to a broad audience beyond sports fans.

The collaboration between Pepsi and Shaq extended beyond traditional advertising. Shaq’s influence helped Pepsi connect with younger demographics and multicultural audiences, leveraging his popularity to promote various Pepsi beverage products and initiatives. His endorsement significantly enhanced Pepsi’s brand visibility and marketability during the 1990s and early 2000s.

St George Bank x St George Dragons

The partnership between St George Bank and the St George Dragons rugby league team is deeply rooted in the history of Australian sports. St George Bank’s association with the Dragons dates back over 40 years, when the bank was founded in Sydney’s southern suburbs, an area traditionally associated with the rugby league club.

St George Bank’s sponsorship of the Dragons has been integral to the club’s identity and success, particularly during its dominant era in the 1950s and 1960s, where the Dragons won 11 consecutive premierships.

Over the decades, St George Bank has continued to support the Dragons through various sponsorship initiatives, including jersey branding, stadium partnerships, and community engagement programs. In recent years, the partnership has evolved to include broader community-focused initiatives, emphasising youth development, grassroots rugby league programs, and fan engagement activities. These efforts have reinforced the strong bond between St George Bank, the Dragons, and their passionate fan base.

Last year it was announced that the partnership would not extend, in its current capacity past 2024. At the time, the bank said it was “concerned about the management of the club and player behaviour over the last few years,” which had led to unacceptable on-field performance.

Ampol x State Of Origin

Ampol’s association with State of Origin began in the 1970s when it became a major sponsor of the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL), which later evolved into the National Rugby League (NRL). As a long-standing sponsor of State of Origin, Ampol has played a pivotal role in supporting and promoting one of Australia’s most prestigious sporting events.

Ampol’s sponsorship has been marked by prominent branding during State of Origin matches, including logo placement on team jerseys and prominent stadium signage. This visibility has reinforced Ampol’s brand presence among millions of viewers and spectators across Australia and beyond.

Beyond branding, Ampol’s partnership with State of Origin has included community engagement initiatives, such as grassroots rugby league programs and charitable activities, to support youth development and promote the sport at all levels.

Under Armour x Steph Curry

The partnership between Under Armour and Steph Curry began in 2013 and has since become a defining collaboration in sports marketing. Under Armour signed Curry to a contract that reflected its commitment to expanding its presence in basketball and competing with established brands like Nike and Adidas.

One of the most iconic aspects of the partnership has been the development of the “Curry” line of basketball shoes, starting with the Curry One and continuing through subsequent iterations. These shoes have been known for their innovative technology and performance features tailored to Curry’s playing style, such as lightweight materials and enhanced traction.

Off the court, Curry and Under Armour have collaborated on various philanthropic initiatives and community programs, including initiatives focused on youth development and promoting access to sports and education. These efforts have reinforced the partnership’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the basketball court.

State Express 555 x Subaru – Colin McRae

The partnership between British cigarette brand State Express 555 and Colin McRae was a notable collaboration in motorsport marketing during the 1990s. State Express 555 sponsored McRae during his tenure with the Subaru World Rally Team, marking a significant period in both McRae’s career and State Express 555’s visibility in motorsport.

Colin McRae, known for his aggressive driving style and fearless approach, became synonymous with Subaru’s success in the World Rally Championship (WRC). The partnership prominently featured the State Express 555 logo on McRae’s Subaru Impreza rally car, which became instantly recognisable to fans around the world.

State Express 555 leveraged its association with McRae and Subaru to reach a global audience of motorsport enthusiasts. The sponsorship not only provided financial support to McRae and the Subaru team but also enhanced brand recognition and consumer engagement for State Express 555.

RipCurl x Surfing Australia

The partnership between Rip Curl and Surfing Australia has been instrumental in supporting and promoting the sport of surfing nationally and globally. This collaboration dates back several decades and has evolved into a multifaceted relationship to nurture surfing talent, foster community engagement, and advance the sport’s profile worldwide.

Rip Curl’s sponsorship of Surfing Australia has included support for various surfing competitions, initiatives, and grassroots programs that promote surfing at all levels, from amateur to professional. This support has been crucial in developing Australia’s reputation as a powerhouse in competitive surfing and nurturing future surfing champions.

The partnership has also been marked by co-creating innovative surfing gear and apparel that reflects Rip Curl’s commitment to performance and style. This includes designing products tailored to meet the needs of surfers across different conditions and environments, enhancing their performance and overall surfing experience.

Moreover, Rip Curl and Surfing Australia have collaborated on environmental sustainability initiatives to protect the ocean and coastal ecosystems, reflecting their shared commitment to preserving the natural environments that surfers cherish.

Steggles x Sydney Roosters

Steggles became the principal partner and major sponsor of the Sydney Roosters in 2010, marking a significant commitment to supporting the club on and off the field and potentially making the team one of the only clubs to sign a sponsorship deal with a brand that makes food out of its mascot.

Steggles’ sponsorship of the Sydney Roosters has involved prominent branding on the team’s jerseys, stadium signage, and various marketing campaigns. This visibility has enhanced Steggles’ brand recognition and reinforced its association with community involvement and support for grassroots rugby league initiatives.

The partnership has been characterised by joint efforts to engage with fans and promote healthy living through initiatives such as the Steggles Charity Nest, which supports local charities and community projects. These efforts have underscored Steggles’ commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where the Sydney Roosters are based.

QBE x Sydney Swans

QBE first became the major sponsor of the Sydney Swans in 1982, marking one of the longest-running partnerships in Australian sport.

QBE’s sponsorship of the Sydney Swans has included prominent branding on the team’s jerseys and extensive visibility through stadium signage, media campaigns, and community initiatives.

Beyond sports sponsorship, QBE and the Sydney Swans have collaborated on various community programs, including initiatives focused on youth education, health, and diversity. These efforts have underscored QBE’s corporate social responsibility and dedication to making a positive impact in the communities where the Swans are based.

