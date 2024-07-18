Round 5 Of B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft: What Is The Most Iconic Sports Partnership Ever?

Welcome back to B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft, where we take 100 of the most memorable sports sponsorship deals of all time and, with your help, narrow them down to determine the most iconic sports partnership of all time!

You made your voices heard in the first four rounds, but we won’t tell you who won yet; there is still one more round to go! Let’s kick off with our final 20 most iconic sponsorships in sporting history. What will be your top pick?

Loading…

Here are your contenders, in no particular order; click for a detailed read on why they’re in the first 20 or jump straight to the bottom to vote.

VB x Cricket Australia

The VB and Cricket Australia partnership has a rich history marked by iconic advertising campaigns and a deep connection with Australian cricket culture. Established in the late 1990s, the partnership quickly became one of the most recognisable associations in Australian sports. VB’s sponsorship of Cricket Australia encompassed everything from grassroots initiatives to the national team, promoting the sport at all levels.



A memorable aspect of the partnership was VB’s role in the “C’mon Aussie C’mon” campaign, which revived the classic cricket anthem with a modern twist, bringing a new generation of fans closer to the game. Another iconic moment was the “Hard Earned Thirst” series, which celebrated the hardworking nature of Australians and tied it to the rewards of enjoying a VB after a day’s work. The ads often featured Australian cricketers and highlighted the camaraderie and spirit of cricket.



VB’s involvement extended beyond just advertising. The brand also supported various cricket programs and initiatives, including sponsorship of domestic competitions and development programs to nurture young talent. This comprehensive support helped strengthen the game’s grassroots and ensured a steady talent pipeline for the national team.

Sky x Team Sky Tour De France

Sky and Team Sky formed a transformative partnership in 2009 with the ambitious goal of propelling British cycling to the forefront of the sport. Under the leadership of Sir Dave Brailsford, the team focused on the philosophy of marginal gains, aiming to win the Tour de France with a British rider within five years. This goal was spectacularly achieved in 2012 when Bradley Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France, a landmark victory that ignited a cycling boom in the UK. Chris Froome’s subsequent victories in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017 further solidified Team Sky’s dominance and the effectiveness of their strategic approach and meticulous preparation.

The partnership’s success continued with Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France in 2018, marking Team Sky’s sixth Tour victory in seven years. This period of unprecedented success was characterised by innovative use of technology, data analysis, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The collaboration between Sky and Team Sky not only redefined professional cycling but also inspired a new generation of cyclists and set new standards in the sport. Although the partnership concluded in 2019, its legacy endures, highlighting the transformative impact of strategic vision and determination in achieving sporting excellence.

Kia x The Australian Open

Kia Motors began its partnership with the Australian Open in 2002, becoming the tournament’s primary sponsor and official vehicle provider. Over the years, this collaboration has become one of the most enduring and visible partnerships in sports, significantly enhancing Kia’s brand presence globally. The sponsorship involves providing a fleet of Kia vehicles to transport players, officials, and VIPs, ensuring smooth operations throughout the tournament. This logistical support is complemented by various marketing and promotional activities, including engaging ad campaigns and on-site activations that showcase Kia’s latest models and technological innovations.

Kia has also been instrumental in promoting tennis at the grassroots level, supporting initiatives like the Kia Amateur Australian Open Series, which nurtures young talent. Additionally, the partnership has seen the involvement of tennis legends such as Rafael Nadal, who has been a Kia global ambassador, further linking the brand with the sport’s elite.

Monster Energy x The X Games

Monster Energy’s partnership with the X Games began in 2008 and has become a cornerstone of the extreme sports world. As a major sponsor, Monster Energy has significantly contributed to the growth and visibility of the X Games, a premier event showcasing the best in action sports such as skateboarding, BMX, and motocross. This collaboration has allowed Monster Energy to align its brand with the high-energy, adrenaline-fueled lifestyle of X Games athletes and fans. The sponsorship involves financial support and platforms for athletes to perform and push the boundaries of their sports.

Monster Energy’s branding is prominently featured at the events, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for spectators. The partnership has also led to the creation of innovative competitions and record-breaking performances, such as the first-ever Double Backflip in motocross by Travis Pastrana and the introduction of new events like Real Street and Real Snow.

Gatorade x Tiger Woods

Gatorade’s partnership with Tiger Woods began in 2007, marking the company’s first collaboration with a professional golfer. This partnership was notable for its creation of the “Gatorade Tiger” line, a series of sports drinks specifically formulated to enhance athletic performance. This line was introduced to leverage Woods’ global appeal and align Gatorade with his status as one of the world’s most dominant and influential athletes.

These Gatorade Tiger campaigns boosted Gatorade’s visibility in the sports drink market and reinforced Woods’ image as a top-tier athlete committed to excellence. The partnership also featured special edition products and promotional events that engaged fans and solidified Gatorade’s connection to elite sports performance. Although the partnership ended in 2010, it left a lasting impact on both the brand and the perception of sports drinks as essential tools for serious athletes.

Nike x Tiger Woods

Nike’s partnership with Tiger Woods began in 1996 when Woods turned professional. This collaboration quickly became one of the most influential and successful athlete endorsements in sports history. Nike saw immense potential in Woods and made a bold investment, signing him to a lucrative contract that helped redefine the brand’s presence in the golf industry. This partnership played a crucial role in Nike’s entry and eventual dominance in the golf market, with Woods’ success on the course directly translating to increased sales and brand visibility.

Iconic work from this collaboration includes the creation of the “TW” line of golf apparel, footwear, and equipment, which became synonymous with high performance and style. Nike’s marketing campaigns featuring Woods, such as the memorable “Hello World” ad, highlighted his journey and cemented his status as a golfing legend. These campaigns not only boosted Woods’ profile but also revolutionized golf’s image, attracting a younger, more diverse audience to the sport.

The partnership endured various ups and downs in Woods’ career, sticking with him through a number of scandals, demonstrating Nike’s commitment to supporting their athletes. The deal eventually came to an end last year after the brand’s 2016 decision to cut the production of golf products.

Vans x Tony Hawk

The partnership between Vans and Tony Hawk, which officially began in 2020, brought together two icons of skateboarding culture. Vans, a brand deeply rooted in skateboarding since its founding in 1966, partnered with Tony Hawk, one of the most legendary and influential skateboarders of all time. Although Hawk had been associated with Vans during the early years of his career, the formal partnership in 2020 marked a significant moment, as it aligned his legacy with Vans’ commitment to the skateboarding community. This collaboration aimed to inspire and support the next generation of skateboarders through innovative products, events, and media projects.

The partnership saw the release of the Vans x Tony Hawk collection, featuring footwear and apparel that blend Hawk’s signature style with Vans’ classic designs. This collection celebrates the heritage of both Hawk and Vans, appealing to long-time fans and new skateboarding enthusiasts.

The partnership also emphasised community engagement through initiatives such as skatepark renovations, youth programs, and the Vans Park Series, which Hawk actively promotes.

LCL x Tour De France

The partnership between Le Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) and the Tour de France began in 1981, establishing one of the longest-running and most recognisable sponsorships in professional cycling. This collaboration has been pivotal in promoting the race and the brand, enhancing LCL’s visibility through its presence on the yellow jersey and its involvement in various race activities and promotions.

The consistent and prominent branding of the yellow jersey with the LCL logo has become an enduring symbol of excellence and leadership in cycling.

LCL has also been instrumental in engaging with fans and communities through initiatives such as the “LCL Yellow Jersey Caravan,” which brings the excitement of the Tour de France to towns and cities along the race route. Additionally, LCL supports various grassroots and amateur cycling events, fostering a deeper connection to the sport.

Bud Light x UFC

Bud Light’s partnership with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) began in 2008, marking a significant moment as the beer brand became the first major mainstream sponsor of the MMA organisation. This collaboration was pivotal in helping the UFC gain mainstream acceptance and expand its audience, as Bud Light’s involvement brought increased visibility and legitimacy to the sport. The partnership leveraged Bud Light’s wide-reaching marketing capabilities to promote UFC events, fighters, and the overall brand, integrating the excitement of mixed martial arts with Bud Light’s image of fun and celebration.

Iconic work from this partnership includes extensive branding efforts, such as the prominent placement of Bud Light logos in the Octagon, on fighter apparel, and during UFC broadcasts.

Bud Light also launched several marketing campaigns and fan engagement initiatives, including contests, sweepstakes, and exclusive event access, which heightened fan involvement and loyalty.

Puma x Usain Bolt

Puma’s partnership with Usain Bolt began in 2003, shortly after Bolt emerged as a promising sprinter. This collaboration proved to be highly influential, as Puma capitalised on Bolt’s extraordinary talent and charisma to elevate its brand in the world of athletics. Bolt, known as the “fastest man in the world,” became a global icon, and Puma’s association with him helped the brand establish a strong presence in track and field. This partnership was marked by numerous high-profile endorsements and promotional campaigns, showcasing Bolt’s remarkable achievements and Puma’s innovative athletic wear.

Puma also developed the Puma “Bolt” collection as part of the partnership, which featured footwear and apparel inspired by the sprinter’s speed and style. Bolt’s record-breaking performances, including his legendary 100m and 200m sprint records at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, were prominently highlighted in Puma’s marketing materials, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to speed and performance.

The partnership also extended to collaborative events and campaigns, such as Bolt’s “I Am Bolt” documentary and various global advertisements, which celebrated his career and Puma’s role in his success.

Qantas x Wallabies

Qantas began its partnership with the Wallabies in 1990, establishing a long-standing relationship that has significantly influenced both the airline and the sport. As the official airline sponsor, Qantas has played a crucial role in supporting the Wallabies by providing essential travel services for the team during international competitions and tours.

Iconic work from this partnership includes the co-branding of Qantas aircraft with Wallabies livery, which prominently displays the team’s colors and logos, and the promotion of various campaigns highlighting the connection between the airline and the rugby team.

Qantas has also leveraged this sponsorship to engage fans through exclusive content, special events, and promotions tied to major rugby tournaments, such as the Rugby World Cup. The partnership came to an end in 2020 as a result of financial losses during the global pandemic but is still remembered as one of the more influential partnerships in history, with the airline supporting the team through a highly influential thirty year period.

Slazenger x Wimbledon

Slazenger’s partnership with Wimbledon, which began in 1902, stands as one of the longest-running and most iconic sponsorships in sports history. This collaboration solidified Slazenger’s association with tennis and the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, providing a historical link between the brand and the sport’s most celebrated event. As the official supplier of tennis balls and the official sportswear partner, Slazenger has played a crucial role in the tournament’s operations and branding, reinforcing its commitment to quality and tradition in tennis.

The Slazenger logo has become synonymous with Wimbledon’s elegance and heritage, and the brand’s involvement is highlighted by its consistent presence in tournament broadcasts and promotional materials. Additionally, Slazenger has leveraged this association to launch special Wimbledon-themed product lines and marketing campaigns, celebrating the tournament’s rich history and enhancing its own brand prestige.

Rolex x Wimbledon

Rolex’s partnership with Wimbledon began in 1978, marking the beginning of a prestigious collaboration between one of the world’s leading luxury watch brands and the most iconic tennis tournament. As the official timekeeper and sponsor of Wimbledon, Rolex has been integral in upholding the tournament’s tradition of excellence and precision. The Rolex clock positioned prominently on Centre Court, symbolises the brand’s commitment to precision and the tournament’s high standards.

Rolex’s sponsorship has also been highlighted through its association with key events and players, including high-profile tennis stars who have been featured in Rolex’s marketing campaigns. The partnership has facilitated exclusive content and experiential marketing, such as VIP events and behind-the-scenes access, which enrich the fan experience and reinforce Rolex’s image of luxury and sophistication.

Winfield x Winfield Cup/ NRL

The partnership between Winfield and the NRL began in 1982. This sponsorship marked a significant moment in Australian sports history, as Winfield became the official sponsor of the national rugby league competition, which was later renamed the Winfield Cup in 1983. The partnership played a crucial role in boosting the profile of the sport, providing substantial financial support that helped elevate the competition to new heights and increase its national and international visibility.

The partnership is remembered for its impact on rugby league’s commercialisation and popularisation during the 1980s and early 1990s. Winfield’s involvement was marked by the sponsorship of various marketing campaigns, events, and fan engagement activities that helped solidify the Winfield Cup’s place as a cornerstone of Australian sports culture.

Despite the eventual end of the sponsorship in 1995 due to changing regulations on tobacco advertising, the partnership remains a notable example of the significant influence corporate sponsorship can have on a sporting league.

Coca-Cola x World Cup

Coca-Cola’s partnership with the FIFA World Cup began in 1978, marking the beginning of one of the most enduring and high-profile sponsorships in sports history. As a global brand with a strong focus on sports and entertainment, Coca-Cola’s involvement with the World Cup has been instrumental in enhancing the tournament’s reach and visibility. The partnership has seen Coca-Cola become an official sponsor of the World Cup, leveraging its extensive marketing resources to create engaging campaigns and promotions that celebrate the tournament’s global appeal.

Coca-Cola’s “Open Happiness” campaign and its use of World Cup-themed packaging have effectively captured the excitement and spirit of the tournament, resonating with fans worldwide. The brand also developed a line of TVC’s that supported the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup series, contributing to the success of the series on around the world.



The partnership has also involved the creation of interactive fan experiences, such as the Coca-Cola Fan Zone and global contests, which have brought fans closer to the action. Through its long-term association with the World Cup, Coca-Cola has reinforced its brand’s connection to global sporting events and celebrated the universal joy and unity that football represents.

Red Bull x X-treme sports

Red Bull’s involvement in extreme sports began in the early 1990s, establishing itself as a key player in promoting and supporting the genre through its innovative and high-energy approach. The brand’s commitment to extreme sports was solidified with the establishment of Red Bull’s own events, such as the Red Bull Crashed Ice and Red Bull X-Fighters, which showcased thrilling competitions in ice cross downhill and freestyle motocross, respectively. This sponsorship strategy effectively positioned Red Bull as synonymous with high-octane sports, creating a unique brand identity that resonates with adrenaline seekers and extreme sports enthusiasts around the world.

The Red Bull Media House produces and distributes captivating content related to extreme sports. This media venture has featured iconic moments like Felix Baumgartner’s record-breaking Red Bull Stratos space jump, which garnered global attention and exemplified the brand’s extreme ethos.

Red Bull’s active involvement also extends to sponsoring top athletes across various extreme sports disciplines, such as skateboarder Nyjah Huston and snowboarder Shaun White.

Adidas x Zinedine Zidane

Adidas’ partnership with Zinedine Zidane began in the late 1990s. Zidane, known for his extraordinary skill and elegance on the field, became a central figure in Adidas’s football marketing strategy, representing the brand during a transformative period in his career. One of the most memorable moments was Zidane’s performance in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where he wore Adidas gear and led France to victory, further solidifying the brand’s association with football excellence.

Together, Adidas launched the “Zidane” signature boot line, which featured innovative designs and technologies that highlighted Zidane’s influence and style. Additionally, Zidane’s appearances in high-profile Adidas campaigns and endorsements, such as the “Impossible is Nothing” campaign, showcased his role in embodying the brand’s values of determination and performance.

Viagra x Mark Martin/Ford

Mark Martin’s partnership with Viagra began in 2000, when the erectile dysfunction medication became a prominent sponsor of the NASCAR driver. This collaboration marked a notable crossover between the pharmaceutical industry and motorsport, with Viagra’s branding prominently featured on Martin’s race car, driving suits, and team gear. The partnership aimed to leverage the high-profile nature of NASCAR to raise awareness about Viagra’s product while benefiting from the wide audience and excitement of stock car racing.

Iconic work from this partnership includes the distinctive Viagra-branded cars driven by Martin, which became a familiar sight on the NASCAR circuit. The partnership was highlighted by a series of high-impact advertising campaigns and promotional events, integrating Viagra’s messaging with NASCAR’s dynamic environment.

Volkswagen x VfL Wolfsburg

Volkswagen’s partnership with VfL Wolfsburg began in 1991, marking a significant relationship between one of Germany’s largest automotive manufacturers and a prominent football club. Volkswagen, headquartered in Wolfsburg, saw an opportunity to strengthen its community ties and enhance its brand presence through this sponsorship. The partnership involved Volkswagen providing substantial financial support and resources to VfL Wolfsburg, including funding for the club’s infrastructure, youth development programs, and operational needs.

Iconic work from this collaboration includes Volkswagen’s prominent branding on VfL Wolfsburg’s team jerseys and the naming of the club’s home stadium, the Volkswagen Arena, which underscores the deep connection between the company and the club.

The partnership has also been marked by joint marketing campaigns and community initiatives that highlight Volkswagen’s commitment to supporting local sports and engaging with fans. Notably, the partnership has been instrumental in VfL Wolfsburg’s successes, including their Bundesliga title win in 2009, which was celebrated with significant fanfare and further strengthened the bond between the club and its sponsor.

Hugo Boss x McLaren

Hugo Boss’s partnership with McLaren, which began in 1981, represents a notable alignment between a leading fashion brand and a prestigious Formula 1 team. Hugo Boss has since become McLaren’s official clothing supplier and sponsor, providing the team with high-quality, stylish attire for both drivers and team personnel. The partnership has helped to enhance McLaren’s brand image by integrating Hugo Boss’s sophisticated fashion sense with the high-performance world of Formula 1.

The creation of distinctive McLaren team uniforms and driver suits blend Hugo Boss’s fashion expertise with the technical requirements of F1. This has been exemplified by the elegant and functional design of racewear that features Hugo Boss branding prominently.

The partnership has seen joint marketing campaigns that highlight the synergy between luxury fashion and cutting-edge motorsport technology. The collaboration has been instrumental in elevating the public perception of both brands, showcasing Hugo Boss’s commitment to excellence and innovation while reinforcing McLaren’s image of high-class performance and precision.

So, what’s your top pick?