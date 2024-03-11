xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital

Perth-based agency Dilate Digital has received a substantial investment from xDNA Group to expand its services portfolio and increase market share across the Oceania region.

Lead Image – Dilate Digital Team

Established in 2010, Dilate Digital has grown into one of Australia’s leading full-service digital marketing agencies. It is now underpinned by a team of 100+ marketing strategists, SEO specialists, developers, designers, copywriters, content creators, and media buyers.

The major shareholder of a Group of international digital marketing and software development companies across Europe and Asia, xDNA is a globally connected digital group with proficiency in website, application, and software development together with results-driven marketing services that build and develop reputable brands online.

By investing in Dilate Digital, xDNA has now strategically expanded its portfolio into Australia while enabling the reputable full-service digital marketing agency to increase capacity and accelerate growth across the South Pacific area.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by the diverse service offering and quality of work from Dilate, and I’m excited about the impact the team, led by Bodie and Tom, will have on the wider Group. xDNA continues to create a unique model that helps businesses scale across Brand, Creative, Software and Marketing. I firmly believe our partnership with Dilate will take us to the next level,” said Richard Mavers, group CEO at xDNA.

“We have been looking for the right strategic partner for some time. Our partnership with xDNA will further enable the Dilate brand to grow its footprint across Australia and offer new services such as application and software development to our fast-growing portfolio of clients,” said Bodie Czeladka, founder of Dilate Digital.

“We have a group of extremely talented and diverse people across the Group, and the aim with our acquisition and investment strategy is to continually add services and products that drive value to our clients and partners across all major regions of the world. Dilate further strengthens our offering, and I look forward to working with the high-performing teams in Australia on driving further success,” said Mark Chambers, chairman of DNA Group.

Following its investment in Dilate Digital, the xDNA group now boasts a team of 200+ incredibly talented and creative marketing and tech specialists worldwide.