Sara Lappage On The “Sliding Doors” Moment That Sparked The QMS COO’s Journey Into The Media Industry
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Sara Lappage, QMS‘s Chief Operating Officer, is passionate about brands. Thriving on developing brands that fit the identity and essence of the business or product they represent, she has been responsible for two major rebrands and a brand refresh over her years working in the space.

Having just yesterday been named in the Women In Media Power List long list, B&T sat down with Lappage to discuss her journey into the media space and the importance of increasing diversity and safety within the industry.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Lappage: It was actually a sliding doors moment in my life. After completing my marketing degree, I received two job offers; one working as a Media Assistant at Young & Rubicam and the other as a Marketing Executive for a chemicals company.

Clearly, I chose the role at Young & Rubicam and have never looked back, loving every moment of this crazy media ride. But I do wonder every now and then just where I would be if I went through door number two and began my career in chemicals!

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Lappage: There have been and continue to be, a number of women and men, who have influenced and helped shape my career but none more so than my mum. My biggest cheerleader, greatest confidence booster and an honest sounding board.

I only wish she could have been with me to experience the whole journey, as the last 17 years have been tough not having her around to celebrate the wins and to lean on for those moments that only your mum could understand.

B&T: What do you think the benefits are of having women in leadership positions?

Lappage: The difference in thought and approach that only comes from having a diverse lived experience. It is so much more powerful for a business to succeed with leadership derived from a blend of unique perspectives, styles and experiences that you can only get from a diverse group of leaders, whether that be gender, culture or age.

B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?

Lappage: My decision to leave a business I loved, in a role that I had created as my own did not come lightly. Those who know me well, know I am not a huge risk taker! But the chance to go from a market leader to a start up and play an instrumental role in its growth and success was too big an opportunity to ignore.

The last 10 years at QMS have been spent working with some of the hardestworking and inspirational people in media. That decision to venture into the unknown and, at times, uncertain resulted in my own professional growth accelerating at speed, and I am so grateful I took the leap when I did. I have gone from accomplished marketer to chief operating officer, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

B&T: Could you share a specific instance where your leadership style has made a significant impact? How does your approach differ from that of your male counterparts?

Lappage: I don’t think leadership style is simply a question of gender, more so, it is a reflection of individuality. It is not pre-determined by or cemented in gender preference but is based on all the unique qualities that make up a person.

For me, my style tends to be built around empathy, which for some may be considered a weakness. But I try to lead from a place where success is built on the ability to provide a space for individuals to lean in, contribute and feel supported.

B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why

Lappage: One of the major challenges the industry faces is creating the right balance between optimising performance without sacrificing people’s wellbeing, as pressure to deliver results whilst reducing costs becomes more heightened than ever before.

How the industry comes together to improve psychological safety, increase retention levels and create healthier environments for people to thrive is an area I have my eye firmly on.

B&T Women in Media Awards 2024 QMS

