Watch Out Influencers, Podfluencers Are On The Rise: Spotify Unveils New Global Podcast Trends Tour
Spotify has launched its first global podcast trends tour, an interactive exploration of the latest trends in podcasting.
The trends tour showcases fresh insights and gives a free VIP pass to explore how people are engaging with podcasts.
Most notably, it found that there’s a new type of influencer on the scene – 63 per cent of people said they trust their favourite podcast host more than their favourite social media influencer. Just call them podfluencers! And Spotify users aren’t just listening to podcasts; they’re watching them, too: globally, average daily streams of video podcasts are up 39 per cent on Spotify.
While the podfluencer trend is happening across generations, it’s picked up particular steam with Gen Z: 55 per cent of Gen Zs said that if they follow someone on social media and listen to their podcast, they like their podcast content more than if they only listened.
There were some key local takeaways and findings when it came to Australian audiences:
Podcast era: a window into culture
In Australia, a big cultural moment featured a local leading lady (Margot Robbie) and had Oz seeing pink:
- 61 per cent increase in global streams of podcasts discussing Barbie the week of the Oscar nominations announcement when many felt the movie and its star were snubbed.
- 67 per cent increase in global streams of podcasts discussing Barbie the following week as conversations continued, a trend unique to Australia.
Here’s what categories trended in Spotify podcasts in Australia:
- Most popular categories: comedy, health & fitness, society & culture, true crime, sports.
- Fastest-growing categories: religion & spirituality (75.2 per cent), business & technology (70.7 per cent), society & culture (60.5 per cent), science (60 per cent).
- Nerd out, Oz: Australia is the only country among those analysed that has science in its fastest-growing categories.
Here’s what Gen Zs are streaming in podcasts in Australia:
- Most popular categories: comedy, society & culture, health & fitness, true crime, and arts.
- Fastest-growing categories: science (+62.9 per cent), religion & spirituality (+54.8 per cent), business & technology (+51.6 per cent), society & culture (+23.5 per cent).
Now streaming: results:
Sixty-two per cent of study respondents took action after hearing an ad during a podcast show, like searching for the product, purchasing the product, or simply talking about it.
Spotify helps advertisers reach over half of all podcast listeners in Australia.
Podcast advertising grew faster than music advertising revenue over the last year, and so far in 2024, the Spotify audience network continues to see positive growth in participating publishers and shows.
Spotify podcast conversion rates perform 26 per cent better than Spotify ad analytics industry benchmarks across 240 publishers.
Breaking borders:
Passport, please: Gen Zs are using podcasts to expand their horizons. In Australia, 50 per cent of podcast streams by users aged 18-24 were users streaming from a country different from the show’s origin country. That number is even higher for users aged 13-17 (66 per cent).
Users aged 13-17 and 18-25 are streaming outside of their own country more than all other age groups. Out-of-country listening is highest for shows originating in English-speaking markets like the United States and Australia, while content from countries like Brazil and Japan gets mostly local listeners due to the native language. Globally, 22 per cent of podcasts have half or more of their audience made up of international streamers.
“Podcasts continue to be one of the best ways for brands to reach audiences, mixing scale with high trust scores. Our first global podcast trends tour breaks down how Spotify’s uniquely engaged audience – reaching over half of all podcast listeners in Australia – generates conversion rates above industry benchmarks. This provides brands with a window in which to align themselves with culture and podfluencers, who are now more trusted than social media influencers by 63 per cent of people globally,” said Sam Moles, Spotify AU/NZ podcast account director.
“Significantly, the latest report also showed that podcast listeners were becoming podcast watchers on Spotify. Podcasts with video episodes have seen a 39 per cent increase in average daily streams, and Gen Z are 18 per cent more likely to engage with video podcasts. Ultimately, podcast ads have grown in popularity and become a proven, effective format to drive business results,” added Moles.
“There’s no denying we’re in the midst of the podcast era as people turn to podcasts to be inspired, informed, educated, and much more. And with that, it’s only natural for a new type of influencer to emerge. Through this podcast trends tour we’ve uncovered just how important podfluencers are for marketers looking to connect with audiences in a genuine way. With Spotify’s uniquely engaged audience and innovations in the podcast space, we have made it the perfect place to do just that,” said Jenny Haggard, Spotify global brand strategy, thought leadership lead.
Please login with linkedin to commentSpotify
Latest News
The Unparalleled Power Of Music Festival Activations: Insights From Live Nation ANZ
Read on to see why music festival activations can prove tremendous for brands. And not merely for patrons on the pingas.
Sara Lappage On The “Sliding Doors” Moment That Sparked The QMS COO’s Journey Into The Media Industry
Who better to talk Women In Media than Sara Lappage. Not that Sara can't talk Tarantino's films or cool-climate pinot.
Élysée Collective Sydney Team Expansion & Growing Roster Of Global Luxury Clients
The PR agency adds a number of luxury clients to its roster. More proof of what accents in your name can seriously do.
Hard-hitting Local And Global News Kept Australians Hooked Through April, Says Ipsos
Research finds Aussies "hooked" by hard hitting news in April. B&T currently revisiting our MAFS archives for evidence.
Weber Shandwick Australia Promotes Angela Malkin, Bolstering Leadership Team
There's so much movement at Weber Shandwick today, B&T suspects it triggered the earthquake in Goulburn today.
Scaleup Mediafund Third Funding Round Of $15m Completes First Two Deals
On occasions, B&T does serious business news like this. Which you should expect from an alleged business site.
Modern, Inclusive & Personal: Skincare Brand E45 Reveals New Brand Identity
Has your job given you sags, bags and wrinkles where you least need them? This moisturiser news may be of assistance.
Man Eating Avo With Spoon At AFL Kicks Off Thinkerbell & Hort Innovation Creative Partnership
Mums clearly failing to get kids to eat their veggies as Thinkerbell named creative agency for produce purveyor Hort.
All Opinions Matter: Clems Gives A Voice To Dying Patients
B&T warns this article deals with sombre issues such as the end of life. It's not for those looking for sombrero issues.
MG3 Hybrid Is Ready To Hit The Road With ELLE
Chinese motor marque MG teams with Are's flagship fashion brand Elle. Just don't expect sheepskin carseat covers.
CHEP Network Promotes Tash Johnson To National Head Of Integrated Production
Let Tash Johnson's promotion be proof of the value of talent & hard work. Although there's more humour in demotions.
“Connection” Study Reveals What Brands Can Learn From Changes In Human Connection
Aussie pollies might be readying to give social media a kicking, but this new study says we should save the brickbats.
CJ Media Serves Up Australian Open For South Korean Viewers
Deal will see South Koreans enjoying the Oz Open until 2027. Or not enjoying it given the lack of South Korean players.
TV Ratings (22/05/2024): MasterChef Constestants Channel Their Inner Uni Students With Microwave Challenge
The much-maligned microwave stars in MasterChef overnight. B&T hoping to see the return of the fondue set anytime soon.
Pinterest’s Welcome Party At Cannes In Cairns Is A Must Attend!
The secret to success at Pinterest's Cannes In Cairns welcome bash is to dress so gaudily no one knows you've thrown up.
Go Hard on Content & Tropical on The Dress Code; News Corp Australia Ups the Ante This Cannes in Cairns
Could it be a case of Murdoch spotting in the tropics as the News Corp team goes big for Cannes In Cairns?
Braving the Backlash: We Are Social Report Helps Brands Tackle Hate Speech Online
New report helps brands tackle hate speech during sporting events. That said, hating on Collingwood is perfectly fine.
Singapore Airlines Horror: How Well Did The Airline Handle The Crisis?
As terrifying as the turbulence was on that Singapore flight, thankfully no venomous snakes managed to escape.
Don’t Miss Out on Samsung Ads Haus at Cannes in Cairns!
Here's another reason you should be heading to Cannes In Cairns in exactly 12 days. This & the extensive cocktail hours.
“I F**cking Hate Honey Birdette”: Lingerie Brand Under Fire For Allegedly Using Gaza War As Inspo In Latest Campaign
The controversial brand is back doing what it does best - pissing people off & selling a teensy bit of fabric for a lot.
Mission Australia Joins Cannes in Cairns As Charity Partner And Needs Your Help
Feel bad you're off to Cannes In Cairns without your colleagues? Feel less bad with this charity partner announcement.
Did The Cairns Extras Slate Just Get Hotter? Make Sure You Register Now!
Cannes in Cairns isn't just about having your brain frazzled by the awesome speakers, but by the bawdy knees-ups too.
Spotlight On Sponsors: INDY 500 Accelerates Reach With ELF Cosmetics Partnership
If sports marketing's your game, B&T's Spotlight On Sponsors is the place to be. May also help with your footy tipping.
TMA’s Sherilyn Shackell Wants You To Join The Rebellion!
The Marketing Academy's CEO wants a new era of leadership. Not that it requires pitchforks & storming of the Bastille.
Salesforce Unveils New AI-Powered Einstein Copilot Capabilities For Marketers
B&T a lucky attendee at Salesforce’s Connections event in Chicago. Our unruly hair a testament to the Windy City.
AZK Media Launches Customer Catalyst As Demand For Video Content Grows
AZK Media responds to the huge demand for video content. Stops short of calling for the return of Funniest Home Videos.
G Squared Hires The Hallway’s Chris Murphy To Lead New Creative Arm
The Hallways' Chris Murphy exits for a role at G Squared. Leaving speech described as "ribald" & "emotionally charged".
Want your business to become more competitive? Invest in people
Yahoo's John McNerney advocates for agencies to invest more in its people. Especially anyone rocking a crocheted poncho.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Secure Dometic PR Account
Do you enjoy a bowel movement in a freshly dug ditch? Then you'd be well aware of outdoor adventure brand Dometic.
Jake Barrow Makes Huge Career Shift Taking On CCO Role Of VML, Czech Republic
Jake Barrow to take up exciting new Prague gig. Warns to expect plenty of photos of the Charles Bridge on his Facebook.
IMAA Unveils Much-Anticipated Digital 101 E-learning Module: The Final Course In Landmark IMAA Academy
Still banking on skywriting and letterbox drops for all your marketing? This digital 101 e-learning course may resonate.
Amazon Announces A New Era For Prime Video With Ads Launching From July
Ads are coming to Prime Video from July. Grey hairs and stomach ulcers arguably coming to the free-to-airs.
Can We Get A Round Of Applause? The Women In Media Power List Long List Is Here!!!
B&T's Women In Media power long list is finally here! We're even confident we got everyone's job titles correct.
Slice Rolls Into Social Media Account For Bridgestone Australia
Confirming B&T doesn't ignore our South Australian friends comes this news, that & our repeated potshots at Adelaide.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Stage Show Set To Tour The World From 2025
Universal Live Entertainment Announces Global Partnership with TEG Life Like Touring to Produce a Live Show Version of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse. DreamWorks Animation, Universal Live Entertainment, and TEG Life Like Touring will be collaborating on a live touring show inspired by the magical world of hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse. TEG Life Like Touring revealed […]
Two Major Creative Promotions At DDB Melbourne
B&T likes to think a promotion's recognition for a job well done. Alternatively you're adept at kissing the boss' arse.