US Polo Association Launces Aussie Retail Website

The US Polo Association has launched an Australian retail website dedicated to active lifestyles.

The website will feature seasonal collections that “reimagine classic style for the modern era”.

License holder Brand Machine Group (BMG) is leading the online expansion in this market. The website will feature menswear, womenswear, kidswear and accessories that can be bought in the region.

“As an official apparel partner of US Polo Association, we’ve eagerly awaited the opportunity to extend our fast expanding global reach into the dynamic Australian market and share our brand with more consumers around the world. With our newly appointed country manager, Kevin Cliffe, on board and the expertise in ecommerce that he brings, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for this exciting venture,” Brand Machine Group CEO Boo Jalil said.

Australia is viewed as a growth market for both BMG and US Polo Association.

Cliffe said: “I am excited to be part of this landmark moment for US Polo Assn. in Australia. Our dedicated website will provide customers with seamless access to the brand’s iconic collections, showcasing the perfect fusion of classic and contemporary style that aligns so well with how Australians live, work and play.