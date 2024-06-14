AdvertisingNewsletter

Grey Reveals New APAC CEO

Sarah Trombetta has been promoted to APAC CEO. She is the former Hong Kong CEO and AMEA chief client officer for P&G Poised to Cultivate Growth in Dynamic Marketplace. 

Global CEO Laura Maness announced the appointment of Trombetta to APAC CEO, expanding her current remit to include responsibility for Grey in the region, effective immediately. She is a former CEO of Grey Hong Kong and is currently the AMEA chief client officer for P&G on behalf of Grey and WPP.

“APAC is a hyper-evolving marketplace, and a priority region for our ongoing reinvention plans. Under Sarah’s guidance, her client-focused leadership, ingenuity, and modernity, I’m confident she’ll help nurture and support our teams to deliver even further value for our clients,” said Maness.

“A vibrant and dynamic leader, I am very proud to appoint Sarah to this key role. 

“I’m a Grey boomerang because my love for this company is in my veins, and I care deeply about helping our teams and our clients do the best work of their lives.”

Trombetta is an international business leader with more than 20 years of industry experience. She was CEO of Red Havas Australia and has worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, KAIZO, and Brand Influence GCI Media Group. 

She is on the board of Wear It Purple, which strives to foster supportive, safe, empowering, and inclusive environments for rainbow young people.

As part of Grey’s reinvention plans, Masahiko Okazaki has been promoted from chief operating officer to CEO of Grey Tokyo. He joined Grey in January 2022 from TBWA/Hakuhodo.  

“Masa’s stature in the marketplace and client connections will drive and foster our borderless agenda to spearhead growth for Grey’s clients and the agency,” said Trombetta. 

“Grey Tokyo is well renowned for our award-winning creative standards, and I look forward to Masa raising the bar even higher.”  

Grey also confirmed that Yukiko Ochiai, the current president and CEO of Grey Tokyo is leaving the industry and will reveal her next role soon.

