TV Ratings (13/06/2024): Tipping Point Edges Chase In Average Ratings

Todd Woodbridge, the famous doubles tennis champion pictured above, knows how to play the long game and so it proved last night.

The Nine game show that he hosts, Tipping Point, had an average audience of 777,000, just beating Seven’s The Chase, which scored an average of 700,000, despite reaching 5,000 more Australians in the game show slot.

Nine’s coverage of the NRL (560,000 average) and Australian Swimming Trials (550,000) helped the network to solid TV audience, while Seven’s Home And Away (726,000) continues to put up big numbers on a consistent basis. Meanwhile, Ten’s Taskmaster reached 923,000 viewers.

Here are the top 20 shows