The Unparalleled Power Of Music Festival Activations: Insights From Live Nation ANZ

According to Kristy Rosser, senior vice president of marketing solutions and client services at Live Nation ANZ, experiential activations at music festivals offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage deeply with their audiences, creating memorable moments that resonate long after the event.

Rosser will join a panel of experts at the Activation Showcase in Melbourne this October and highlight why music is a universal passion that profoundly connects Australians.

Citing a national survey by the Victorian Music Development Office in 2023, Rosser said that over one-third of Australians consider music their number one passion, underscoring its powerful emotional pull.

She said brands can leverage this deep connection by embedding themselves in the music culture and the fan journey, from the excitement of ticket purchase to the shared experiences at the event.

This journey provides multiple touchpoints and opportunities for ongoing engagement, making music festivals a fertile ground for long-lasting campaigns.

Rosser said that for many young adults, attending music festivals was a significant rite of passage, with Live Nation’s research indicating that 67 per cent of music fans recall live music events as some of their most memorable moments. Brands that participate in these events have a unique chance to impact this highly engaged and emotionally invested audience.

Unlike sporting events, which often centre around the thrill of competition, music festivals bring together diverse audiences through a shared love of music, transcending generations and life stages.

Rosser said that Live Nation’s fan research and ongoing dialogue with fans enable them to tailor content that resonates with specific audiences and interests. This allows for the seamless integration of brand partners into the festival experience, effectively reaching targeted audiences.

Rosser said the community-driven nature of music festivals creates an unforgettable experience where everyone is united by the shared goal of enjoying the music. This environment allows brands to provide essential services, create engaging on-ground activations, and facilitate shareable moments that deepen brand engagement. Multi-day festivals, in particular, offer extensive opportunities for immersive brand experiences.

Rosser shared several notable examples of successful activations at music festivals. For instance, during Harry Styles’ Sydney concerts, Live Nation created an exclusive pre-show experience for Foxtel customers. The Cherry Room, themed around the artist’s hit song, offered watermelon cocktails, temporary tattoo stations, and nail bars, providing fans with a unique way to prepare for the show. This activation included a social competition and VIP experiences, creating a buzz and fostering customer loyalty.

Smirnoff’s activation at the Spilt Milk festival showcased their new range of sodas, aligning with the resurgence of rave culture identified in Live Nation’s 2023 Love Song research. The Smirnoff Future Fresh platform promotes emerging Australian artists, supporting them with headline shows and additional opportunities. This activation demonstrates how brands can build authenticity and equity by supporting their audience’s passion for music.

Despite the numerous advantages, festival activations require meticulous planning for all weather conditions, including provisions for undercover areas and climate control measures. Effective programming, incorporating live music, promotions, and interactive activities, is essential to maintaining audience engagement throughout the event. Additionally, creating standout activations demands bold and creative strategies to capture attention and leave a lasting impression.

Kristy Rosser and other industry experts will share their insights and experiences in an upcoming panel discussion at the Sponsorship News – Activation Showcase in October. This session will explore the unique opportunities and challenges of brand activations at music festivals and other non-sporting events, providing valuable strategies for creating impactful and memorable brand experiences.

