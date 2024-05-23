Man Eating Avo With Spoon At AFL Kicks Off Thinkerbell & Hort Innovation Creative Partnership

Hort Innovation has appointed Thinkerbell as its new integrated agency partner.

Thinkerbell, who won the tender through a competitive pitch process via TrinityP3, will utilise its measured magic (marketing sciences meets hardcore creativity) approach to build market share both locally and globally for Hort Innovation’s suite of 24 different Australian produce categories, including Australian bananas, apples, and avocados.

To kick off the partnership, Thinkerbell helped develop a quick earned-led campaign after a man was spotted eating an avocado with a spoon at the AFL. Thinkerbell created a nationwide search asking Australia “Av you seen this man?” It didn’t take long to track down the avo king aka Joe Rumoro, from Victoria, and create a cultural sensation of eating half an avo with a spoon.

Thinkerbell’s appointment marked the first time in Hort Innovation’s history that one agency managed all elements of its marketing, including creative, earned, owned, paid, and shopper.

“We were hugely impressed with the strategic thinking that went into Thinkerbell’s pitch process. We can’t wait to kick-start the partnership and are confident that the work we will deliver will champion the Australian horticulture sector and bring benefit to our growers,” said Brett Fifield, CEO at Hort Innovation.

“We look forward to leveraging all parts of the Thinkerbell business to implement our marketing sciences, and evidence-based approach, across the Hort Innovation portfolio of Australian produce. Through our measured magic proposition – which uniquely combines marketing science with hardcore creativity – we’re excited to create culturally relevant and behaviour changing work, to drive real business outcomes and support Aussie growers,” said Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell North.