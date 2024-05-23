CJ Media Serves Up Australian Open For South Korean Viewers

Tennis Australia and CJ Media have renewed their broadcast partnership seeing CJ Media’s linear channels and OTT platform TVING continue to broadcast the Australian Open in South Korea until 2027.

A broadcast partner of the Australian Open since 2021, CJ Media’s tvN Sports channel provides coverage to more than 95 per cent of households in South Korea. Its digital platform TVING is the number one domestic OTT service with 3.8 million subscribers.

“We are delighted to extend our agreement with CJ Media, to broadcast the Australian Open to our large and growing fan base in South Korea,” Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“Growing tennis in the Asia region has long been a priority for Tennis Australia, and our partnership with CJ Media is another important step on this journey”.

“Asia accounts for 35-40% of the AO’s global viewership and South Korea consistently ranks in the top five Asian countries by viewership, making it a key market for us”.

“We are very pleased to continue broadcasting one of the world’s premier tennis tournaments, the Australian Open, to many tennis fans in Korea through the extension of our broadcasting rights agreement with Tennis Australia,” said CJ ENM sports director, Kyo Eun Koo.