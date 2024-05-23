Network 10 Cuts Gladiators

the network has dropped its third tentpole show in recent months after cancelling of The Bachelors and The Masked Singer.

First airing in January this year and hosted by Beau Ryan and Liz Ellis, the program features contenders from all walks of life in the ultimate test of speed, strength, stamina, agility and power. It is based on the original Australian Gladiators series, which ran for three seasons between 1995 and 1996.

The network held high hopes for the series when it launched to a relatively strong summer audience of 395,000. However, by just the second episode, that reach had more than halved.

There is growing concern for the network, which in March saw parent company Viacom CBS stocks drop 55 per cent in just one week. Industry website TV Blackbox has predicted more cuts on the horizon, with the Australian arm of the business, Network Ten, potentially paying the price for the turmoil.

A previous dip in ViacomCBS’ share prices last June saw Channel 10 cut the jobs of several on-air personalities, including Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling and Tim Bailey. Then, just a few months later, the network announced a huge change in its news production, with Brisbane bulletins being made out of Sydney and Adelaide bulletins out of Melbourne as a cost-cutting measure.

Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer, said at the time that the decisions were “essential to future-proofing” the business.

With a crisis on their hands and little to fall back on, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the network is now putting “all their eggs in one basket” and rolling out not one but two seasons of Australian Survivor in 2025.

“They are putting together a 10th season special as well as an Australia vs USA Survivor all-star showdown, which will be screened simultaneously in America and Down Under,” the anonymous source said.

With Survivor a consistent performer for the network, the hope is that the program will bring viewers back to Ten, bolstering ratings and renewing loyalty.

B&T contacted the network for comment.