MG3 Hybrid Is Ready To Hit The Road With ELLE

The new MG3 will make its first official public appearance on 12 June in Sydney as part of MG Motor Australia’s partnership with Are Media’s ELLE Australia and Joy Agency.

Lead image: Laura D’Aspromonte, brand manager for MG Motor Australia

Having launched the first generation in 2018, MG and Are Media have once again joined forces to create a unique multi-media and in-person launch campaign.

The campaign will include a launch event celebrating the next generation MG3 and the next frontier of Australian creatives handpicked by ELLE Australia. It will be backed by a public relations campaign, influencer marketing, social content, podcasts, and ELLE digital and editorial content from the event featured in the September issue.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ELLE Magazine and so excited to be launching the eagerly awaited and all-new hybrid and petrol-powered MG3,” said Laura D’Aspromonte, brand manager for MG Motor Australia.

“This model is the newest entry into our hybrid range and combines everyday practicality with uncompromising performance, safety, and affordability. We cannot wait to show it off at our joint launch event with ELLE Australia, which is as focused on excellence in design, innovation, and progress as we are,” said D’Aspromonte.

“ELLE Australia is all about celebrating the new, now, and next, qualities we proudly share with MG. Our focus on finding, fostering, and showcasing the next generation of talent makes us the perfect partner for MG and we are very excited to be working with them on the launch of the new MG3,” said Nicky Briger, Are Media general manager of fashion and beauty.

“The relaunch issue of ELLE Australia in March this year was a tribute to the next generation of young Australian creatives. We consider ourselves an incubator of Australian talent, from music to film, fashion to art; we are the first to spot them and we nurture them. The MG3 launch will be a celebration of both young creativity and auto innovation,” said Grace O’Neill, ELLE Australia editor.

The next generation MG3 launch event will be staged in Sydney on 12 June. ELLE Australia will host 300 of the next generation of Australian creatives (and their friends and colleagues) at the event, including talent from the acting, music, beauty, fashion, and design worlds. Six rising stars will be honoured on the night: The Style Star, The Future of Beauty, The Trailblazer, The Modern Icon, The Next Big Thing, and The Game Changer.