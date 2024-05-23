Élysée Collective Sydney Team Expansion & Growing Roster Of Global Luxury Clients

Élysée Collective has appointed a slew of new team members to its growing roster of luxury clients.

Chelsea Down, formerly of Black Communications, P.E Nation, and Bonel PR, joins the agency as account director, working across prestige clients including Aman, Bird in Hand, Augustinus Bader, Amouage, Campari Group’s RARE portfolio and Biologique Recherche.Charlie Lewis has commenced as junior account manager, while Lily Grills joins the agency as account executive.

The team is led by director Alice Moore, who founded the agency over 15 years ago, and general manager Gavin Kirk, former editor of Belle, who joined the agency last year with over ten years’ editorial experience.

The agency was nominated last year for PR Campaign of the Year and PR Women in Media of the Year for Alice. Alice won the Travel Weekly PR Woman of the Year.

Alongside the recruitment of new team members, Maddy Chance (nee Hall) and Natasha Cruz have both been promoted to senior account directors, as Chanel Cutelli and Gemma Medhurst each step into senior account manager roles.

“These new appointments and promotions come at an exciting time,” Moore said. “As the agency continues to grow and carve its place in the luxury PR market, we do so with an incredible team. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome Chelsea, Charlie, and Lily, and offer my absolute congratulations to the four team members receiving promotions. Many of our industry friends will know Natasha, Maddy, Chanel, and Gemma, and I’m confident they join me in praising their collective commitment to delivering excellence”.

This year has also seen Élysée Collective expand its client roster, welcoming Campari Group’s esteemed RARE portfolio, including its flagship brand, Champagne Lallier. Additionally, Augustinus Bader joins the agency in preparation for an upcoming launch with renowned film director and brand super-fan Sofia Coppola.

Biologique Recherche has renewed its partnership for an exciting new project. Furthermore, Pallion Group has significantly broadened its PR engagement, entrusting Élysée Collective with a dedicated account for the relaunch of its esteemed precious metals artistry brand, W.J. Sanders, alongside existing work with ABC Bullion.

These brands join Élysée Collective’s longstanding client stable which includes PONANT, Aman, Soneva, Trudon, Creed, Santa Maria Novella, Perrier-Jouët, Bird in Hand, ABC Bullion, Paspaley Pearl by PONANT, Agence de Parfum, Libertine Parfumerie, Antler, Davines, Amouage, David Mallett, Pallas Couture, Lancemore Hotel Group, LMG Collection, Bhutan Tourism, Resplendent Ceylon and Reverie. Projects continue with Capella Sydney and Bawah Reserve.