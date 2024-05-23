CHEP Network Promotes Tash Johnson To National Head Of Integrated Production

Johnson is one of the most respected agency production heads in Australia and has built a strong reputation as a committed, collaborative, and forward-thinking lead to many of CHEP Network’s partners.

Lead image: Tash Johnson, national head of integrated production, CHEP Network

Johnson has led award-winning campaigns including Samsung’s flipvertising and performance-enhancing music, Karicare’s Anne Geddes’ feed the real, and IKEA Australia’s the uncreakening. Johnson was also a B&T women in media finalist and is a mentor for the Clemenger Group mentorship program.

In the new role, Tash will be responsible for ensuring CHEP Network’s production capabilities are connected and streamlined across disciplines including film production, editing, 3D animation, motion design, sound recording, VFX, content creation, social, and influencer management.

She will also be responsible for ensuring CHEP Network’s clients can leverage the market-leading skillsets and capabilities across fellow Clemenger Group agencies such as experiential agency, Traffik, and the Group’s production arm, MADE:THIS.

“CHEP Network has produced many memorable and award-winning campaigns in recent years, thanks to our unstoppable and talented group of people and partners. Connecting our many production capabilities will only further strengthen our offering and produce exceptional creative outcomes for our clients,” said Tash Johnson, CHEP Network’s national head of integrated production.

“I’m also excited to explore the benefits that emerging technologies such as generative AI are bringing to the production process, to keep CHEP Network ahead of the curve in our field,” added Johnson.

“Tash is the kind of person who goes the extra mile to turn crazy-good ideas into reality. She firmly believes that to do right by our work – and our people – we must evolve and adapt for the future, by being at the cutting-edge of innovation in creative production,” said Gavin McLeod, CHEP chief creative officer.