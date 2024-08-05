‘We Direct How People Think’: Luna Park’s Head Of Sales & Marketing On Her Time With The Marketing Academy

Michelle Rowling, head of sales and marketing at Luna Park, reflects on her time as a Scholar with The Marketing Academy, explaining how its program made her feel and changed her perspective on the world and impact that marketing can have.

As a proud second-attempt applicant for The Marketing Academy, I was secretly motivated by a scholar before me — she didn’t know it at the time, which just goes to show that you never know the impact you can have on others.

So why was I keen to take part in The Marketing Academy? Sure, personal and professional development — but it was also about crushing limiting beliefs and expanding my network well beyond my own personal reach. Kids proud of their mum? That’s the bonus I’d failed to consider previously.

When applying, I didn’t know that I’d be partaking in the same year my husband and I would sell our first family home, move the kids to a new school, buy our dream home and commence renovations. Throw in surprise health issues, and you realise two things; everyone has their deeper story, AND it’s when you experience life’s opportunities and obstacles that you need survival strategies more than ever. Besides, wise words from Chris Savage, “Conditions are always perfect”.

So you’re thrown into a room with 29 strangers — your fellow cohort. In comes imposter syndrome when you hear of their careers and passions. Then, you get to know your fellow scholars even more with every encounter and you realise we’re all the same – driven, dedicated and determined for more. The support we give one another is awe-inspiring. For me, it’s the excitement that words can’t describe when I see or hear a fellow scholar’s content ‘in real life’ — when you can put a face to the campaign it blows your mind — from Maccas to Tourism Tasmania to Aldi and more –—some of the best and brightest campaigns this year have been touched by my mates from TMA. What a pep-up!

I’ve been exposed to some other incredible humans throughout the TMA journey so far — just a few personal highlights; Mel Hopkins who passionately articulated the mutual benefits of mentoring, Harry & Nick – the dynamic duo behind ‘Good Citizens’, Chris Savage advocated the importance of being self-led and continually updating one’s self with “nano-degrees” and Johnny Briggs offered facts and thoughts from our First Nations people that gave me an overdue education. And the Living Leader program — personally pivoting and still uplifting me daily.

An absolute standout was having the privilege to meet Kath Koschel from The Kindness Factory (or as she’s known in our household, “mum’s new friend Kath”). Through her story, Kath highlighted that kindness delivers commercial return with increased productivity and wellbeing. With gratitude, optimism is sustainable.

Kath moved me forever when she recounted how much she felt she’d hurt her family by putting them through pain as they cared and stressed for her through every hardship she had endured. Related – HARD. Kath’s motivated to replace the pain endured by her loved ones with pride in her resilience and kindness. Then, to think Kath’s genuine elation filled the room at news of my (amazing) ability to ride rollercoasters at lunch — ecstatic! Kath, meet me under the mega-smile whenever you please.

Never before have I had the access or means to gain the support of an executive coach. I can’t tell you what we cover or talk about (but that’s the point) — closed and trusted one-to-one support, guiding and leading me to forge the very best version of myself. My coach is really helping me take ownership of my ‘GIVE’ and limiting my ‘GET’. I’ve been challenged, pushed and inspired — all in the name of becoming a better me. Working for one of Australia’s Amusement Icons brings with it pressure and pride — my coach is helping me balance both for the better.

So, if I knew you were going to nominate an up-and-coming leader for The Marketing Academy, and they too were going to experience nothing short of miraculous personal and professional opportunities, what else could I tell you?

Marketing as an industry holds great power — we can direct the way people think about just about anything. We have a responsibility to act with supreme integrity and responsibility. The impact of the marketing and advertising industry is arguably one of the strongest — we lead how consumers spend. Do we not want the strongest and soundest minds leading this impact?

The Marketing Academy orchestrates learning possibilities well beyond self-led or what any workplace can offer. TMA allows me to channel my passion and drive into a constructive and rewarding space. But above all, I am demonstrating to myself and my kids that we owe it to ourselves to never stop seeking more.